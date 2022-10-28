Brielle Kemavor 2022 head shot.jpg

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Alexis Scipione Colgan 12

Niya Nash Forest Park 12

Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12

Aubrey Hatch Colgan 11

Grace Smith Colgan 12

Destini Pickett Forest Park 10

Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park 12

Kylie Barbier Woodbridge 11

Libero Paula Sigurani Colgan 11

Def. Specialist Samantha Shy Hylton 12

Player of the Year Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12

Coach of the Year Kaitlin Crutchley Forest Park

SECOND TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Mil’lanni Marte Colgan 12

Declyn Tooze Forest Park 12

Isabella Eaton Woodbridge 11

Leya Armstrong Hylton 12

Kezia Francis Colgan 12

Zoe Strachan Forest Park 11

Olivia Wright Potomac 12

Kylie Ta’amai Woodbridge 12

Libero Kristina Diaz Forest Park 12

Def. Specialist Bridgette Templeton Potomac 10

