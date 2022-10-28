FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Alexis Scipione Colgan 12
Niya Nash Forest Park 12
Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12
Aubrey Hatch Colgan 11
Grace Smith Colgan 12
Destini Pickett Forest Park 10
Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park 12
Kylie Barbier Woodbridge 11
Libero Paula Sigurani Colgan 11
Def. Specialist Samantha Shy Hylton 12
Player of the Year Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12
Coach of the Year Kaitlin Crutchley Forest Park
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Mil’lanni Marte Colgan 12
Declyn Tooze Forest Park 12
Isabella Eaton Woodbridge 11
Leya Armstrong Hylton 12
Kezia Francis Colgan 12
Zoe Strachan Forest Park 11
Olivia Wright Potomac 12
Kylie Ta’amai Woodbridge 12
Libero Kristina Diaz Forest Park 12
Def. Specialist Bridgette Templeton Potomac 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.