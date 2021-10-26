FIRST TEAM
Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11
Isabel Bravo Forest Park 12
Deja Clarke Forest Park 12
Alana Connor Colgan 12
Alexis Scipione Colgan 11
Ashlee Franklin Woodbridge 12
Daniella Flowers Hylton 12
Maddie Lowther Woodbridge 12
Libero Paula Sigurani Colgan 10
Def. Specialist Marisa Davila Forest Park 12
Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11
Coach of the Year: Kevin Conroy Potomac
SECOND TEAM
Makayla Bowman Colgan 12
Amily Sylla Hylton 12
Ashaki Shomari Gar-Field 12
Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park 11
Kylie Ta’amai Woodbridge 11
Alina Jalali Potomac 11
Meghan Haldeman Colgan 12
Samantha Shy Hylton 11
Niya Nash Forest Park 11
Libero Adela Saenz Potomac 12
Def. Specialist Gabriela Grazzini Forest Park 12
