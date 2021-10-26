volleyball generic.jpg
FIRST TEAM

Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11

Isabel Bravo Forest Park 12

Deja Clarke Forest Park 12

Alana Connor Colgan 12

Alexis Scipione Colgan 11

Ashlee Franklin Woodbridge 12

Daniella Flowers Hylton 12

Maddie Lowther Woodbridge 12

Libero Paula Sigurani Colgan 10

Def. Specialist Marisa Davila Forest Park 12

Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11

Coach of the Year: Kevin Conroy Potomac

SECOND TEAM

Makayla Bowman Colgan 12

Amily Sylla Hylton 12

Ashaki Shomari Gar-Field 12

Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park 11

Kylie Ta’amai Woodbridge 11

Alina Jalali Potomac 11

Meghan Haldeman Colgan 12

Samantha Shy Hylton 11

Niya Nash Forest Park 11

Libero Adela Saenz Potomac 12

Def. Specialist Gabriela Grazzini Forest Park 12

