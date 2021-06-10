volleyball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, senior

Alyssa Dunlap, Forest Park, senior

Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, senior

Isabel Bravo, Forest Park, junior

Ashlee Franklin, Woodbridge, junior

Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, senior

Logan Tyre, Woodbridge, junior

Sydney Thaxton, Colgan, senior

Defensive specialist: Natalia Gutierez del Arroyo, Forest Park, senior

Player of the year: Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, senior

Coach of the year: Keith Mesa, Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Annalee Huniford, Forest Park, senior

Jennah Wyatt, Colgan, senior

Zaria Meadows, Potomac, senior

Ashaki Shomari, Gar-Field, junior

Kumani Shomari, Gar-Field, senior

Amily Sylla, Hylton, junior

Ana Spasic, Forest Park, senior

Libero: Eliza Freeman, Woodbridge, senior

Defensive specialist: Jasmine Powell, Hylton, junior

