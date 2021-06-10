FIRST TEAM
Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, senior
Alyssa Dunlap, Forest Park, senior
Jayden Wyatt, Colgan, senior
Isabel Bravo, Forest Park, junior
Ashlee Franklin, Woodbridge, junior
Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, senior
Logan Tyre, Woodbridge, junior
Sydney Thaxton, Colgan, senior
Defensive specialist: Natalia Gutierez del Arroyo, Forest Park, senior
Player of the year: Kailin Flanagan, Colgan, senior
Coach of the year: Keith Mesa, Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Annalee Huniford, Forest Park, senior
Jennah Wyatt, Colgan, senior
Zaria Meadows, Potomac, senior
Ashaki Shomari, Gar-Field, junior
Kumani Shomari, Gar-Field, senior
Amily Sylla, Hylton, junior
Ana Spasic, Forest Park, senior
Libero: Eliza Freeman, Woodbridge, senior
Defensive specialist: Jasmine Powell, Hylton, junior
