FIRST TEAM
Outfield: Kyle VanDenburg 11 Patriot
Brian Wilson 12 Patriot
Adam Kuzmicki 12 Battlefield
Joey Swekosky 10 Battlefield
Shortstop: Jackson Baird 12 Battlefield
3B Nicholas Leckert 11 Patriot
2B Blagen Pado 11 Battlefield
1B Sean Corcoran 12 Patriot
Catcher Mason Balsis 11 Patriot
Pitcher Ryan Grzesiak 11 John Champe
DJ Muirhead 12 Osbourn
Carson Estridge 11 Battlefield
DH Max Ehrhardt 11 Patriot
Utility Player Tyler Husband 11 Osbourn
Player of the Year: Jackson Baird, 12th, Battlefield
Coach of the Year: Andrew Haden, Osbourn
SECOND TEAM
Outfield Nash McCarthy 12 Unity Reed
Bryce Demory 12 Patriot
Luis Hernandez 12 Battlefield
Jake Trout 12 John Champe
Shortstop Gavin Cronicello 12 John Champe
3B Luke Poteat 12 Osbourn Park
2B Caleb Ramey 10 Patriot
1B Mason Sauder 12 Unity Reed
Catcher Adam Taylor 12 John Champe
Pitcher Jakob Foster 10 Patriot
Kyle Zambrana 11 Battlefield
Brennan Card 10 Patriot
DH Jack Kuzmicki 10 Battlefield
Utility Player Joe Christopher 10 Battlefield
HONORABLE MENTION
Outfield Brayden Weeks 9 Osbourn
Matt Holladay 11 Osbourn
JD Petro 11 Osbourn Park
Kehler Hamilton 10 Battlefield
Demitri Gallegos 12 Unity Reed
Blake Harris 10 Battlefield
Shortstop Daniel Fernandez Torres 12 Osbourn Park
3B Tyler Klus 12 Battlefield
2B Ryan Fyvie 11 Patriot
1B Alex Brown 12 Osbourn
Cooper Harris 10 Battlefield
Catcher Garison Obcemea 12 Unity Reed
Matt Haugh 10 Osbourn
JP Williams 10 Battlefield
Pitcher Caiden Ertter 11 John Champe
Keith Davis 10 Osbourn Park
Jack Robinson 11 Battlefield
Matt Hollar 11 Osbourn
Kevin Warunek 12 Patriot
Aaron Kanefsky 11 Patriot
Nathan Bishop 11 Patriot
Zach Rhodes 10 Unity Reed
