Battlefield's Jackson Baird offers a shout of approval after driving in his team's first run en route to a 5-2 victory over visiting Patriot on Friday, May 14, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Outfield: Kyle VanDenburg 11 Patriot

Brian Wilson 12 Patriot

Adam Kuzmicki 12 Battlefield

Joey Swekosky 10 Battlefield

Shortstop: Jackson Baird 12 Battlefield

3B Nicholas Leckert 11 Patriot

2B Blagen Pado 11 Battlefield

1B Sean Corcoran 12 Patriot

Catcher Mason Balsis 11 Patriot

Pitcher Ryan Grzesiak 11 John Champe

DJ Muirhead 12 Osbourn

Carson Estridge 11 Battlefield

DH Max Ehrhardt 11 Patriot

Utility Player Tyler Husband 11 Osbourn

Player of the Year: Jackson Baird, 12th, Battlefield

Coach of the Year: Andrew Haden, Osbourn

SECOND TEAM

Outfield Nash McCarthy 12 Unity Reed

Bryce Demory 12 Patriot

Luis Hernandez 12 Battlefield

Jake Trout 12 John Champe

Shortstop Gavin Cronicello 12 John Champe

3B Luke Poteat 12 Osbourn Park

2B Caleb Ramey 10 Patriot

1B Mason Sauder 12 Unity Reed

Catcher Adam Taylor 12 John Champe

Pitcher Jakob Foster 10 Patriot

Kyle Zambrana 11 Battlefield

Brennan Card 10 Patriot

DH Jack Kuzmicki 10 Battlefield

Utility Player Joe Christopher 10 Battlefield

HONORABLE MENTION

Outfield Brayden Weeks 9 Osbourn

Matt Holladay 11 Osbourn

JD Petro 11 Osbourn Park

Kehler Hamilton 10 Battlefield

Demitri Gallegos 12 Unity Reed

Blake Harris 10 Battlefield

Shortstop Daniel Fernandez Torres 12 Osbourn Park

3B Tyler Klus 12 Battlefield

2B Ryan Fyvie 11 Patriot

1B Alex Brown 12 Osbourn

Cooper Harris 10 Battlefield

Catcher Garison Obcemea 12 Unity Reed

Matt Haugh 10 Osbourn

JP Williams 10 Battlefield

Pitcher Caiden Ertter 11 John Champe

Keith Davis 10 Osbourn Park

Jack Robinson 11 Battlefield

Matt Hollar 11 Osbourn

Kevin Warunek 12 Patriot

Aaron Kanefsky 11 Patriot

Nathan Bishop 11 Patriot

Zach Rhodes 10 Unity Reed

