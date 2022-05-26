FIRST TEAM
First Name, Last Name, Position, School Year
Carson Estridge Pitcher Battlefield 22
Ryan Marohn Pitcher Freedom-Sr 23
AJ Shepard Catcher Patriot 23
Cal Henderson Cather Freedom-Sr 23
Cooper Harris 1B Battlefield 23
Grayson Snead 2B Battlefield 23
Christian Carver SS Freedom-Sr 23
Ryan Fyvie 3B Patriot 22
Mason Butash Utility Freedom-Sr 23
Nathan Chen Outfielder Freedom-Sr 22
Kyle VanDenburg Outfielder Patriot 22
Kehler Hamilton Outfielder Battlefield 23
Joey Swekosky Outfielder Battlefield 23
Tyler Husband DH Osbourn 22
Player of the Year: Mason Butash Freedom-SR
Coach Of the Year: Mark Wrighte Freedom-SR
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Grzesiak Pitcher John Champe 22
Dylan Greentree Pitcher Freedom 22
JP Williams Catcher Battlefield 22
Mason Balsis Catcher Patriot 22
Hayden Goff 1B Patriot 22
Caleb Ramey 2B Patriot 23
Alex Cho Utility Freedom 23
Max Ehrhardt SS Patriot 22
Ernest Gonzalez 3B Unity Reed 22
Carson Cho DH Battlefield 23
Matthew Boyd Outfielder Patriot 22
Griffin Burkholder Outfielder Freedom 24
Keith Davis Outfielder OP 23
Caden Merritt Outfielder Gainesville 25
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Donahue P Osbourn 22
Lucas Marrero Utility Gainesville 24
Kyle Zambrana 3B Battlefield 22
Matthew Haugh C Osbourn 23
Wyatt Bach 2B Gainesville 24
Grayden Lenahan OF Patriot 25
Jakob Foster P Patriot 23
Jordan Capuano P Patriot 23
Nathan Bishop P Patriot 22
Elijah Laughman P OP 25
Luke Shearin P OP 25
Chase Allen P OP 25
JD Petro SS OP 22
Caiden Ertter P John Champe 22
Tyler Wade SS John Champe 22
Kyle Romano SS Unity Reed 22
Selwyn Rio C Unity Reed 23
Matthew Hollar 2B Osbourn 22
Matthew Holladay OF Osbourn 22
Brayden Weeks 1B Osbourn 24
Noah Wilsher OF Osbourn 24
Jack Robinson P Battlefield 22
Ethan Owen P Battlefield 22
Sammy Michel P Battlefield 25
Jack Wingard OF Battlefield 23
Andrew Hitt P Battlefield 23
Easton Kite OF Battlefield 22
Parker Hogge P Patriot 22
