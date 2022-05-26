baseball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

First Name, Last Name, Position, School Year

Carson Estridge Pitcher Battlefield 22

Ryan Marohn Pitcher Freedom-Sr 23

AJ Shepard Catcher Patriot 23

Cal Henderson Cather Freedom-Sr 23

Cooper Harris 1B Battlefield 23

Grayson Snead 2B Battlefield 23

Christian Carver SS Freedom-Sr 23

Ryan Fyvie 3B Patriot 22

Mason Butash Utility Freedom-Sr 23

Nathan Chen Outfielder Freedom-Sr 22

Kyle VanDenburg Outfielder Patriot 22

Kehler Hamilton Outfielder Battlefield 23

Joey Swekosky Outfielder Battlefield 23

Tyler Husband DH Osbourn 22

Player of the Year: Mason Butash Freedom-SR

Coach Of the Year: Mark Wrighte Freedom-SR

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Grzesiak Pitcher John Champe 22

Dylan Greentree Pitcher Freedom 22

JP Williams Catcher Battlefield 22

Mason Balsis Catcher Patriot 22

Hayden Goff 1B Patriot 22

Caleb Ramey 2B Patriot 23

Alex Cho Utility Freedom 23

Max Ehrhardt SS Patriot 22

Ernest Gonzalez 3B Unity Reed 22

Carson Cho DH Battlefield 23

Matthew Boyd Outfielder Patriot 22

Griffin Burkholder Outfielder Freedom 24

Keith Davis Outfielder OP 23

Caden Merritt Outfielder Gainesville 25

HONORABLE MENTION

Ryan Donahue P Osbourn 22

Lucas Marrero Utility Gainesville 24

Kyle Zambrana 3B Battlefield 22

Matthew Haugh C Osbourn 23

Wyatt Bach 2B Gainesville 24

Grayden Lenahan OF Patriot 25

Jakob Foster P Patriot 23

Jordan Capuano P Patriot 23

Nathan Bishop P Patriot 22

Elijah Laughman P OP 25

Luke Shearin P OP 25

Chase Allen P OP 25

JD Petro SS OP 22

Caiden Ertter P John Champe 22

Tyler Wade SS John Champe 22

Kyle Romano SS Unity Reed 22

Selwyn Rio C Unity Reed 23

Matthew Hollar 2B Osbourn 22

Matthew Holladay OF Osbourn 22

Brayden Weeks 1B Osbourn 24

Noah Wilsher OF Osbourn 24

Jack Robinson P Battlefield 22

Ethan Owen P Battlefield 22

Sammy Michel P Battlefield 25

Jack Wingard OF Battlefield 23

Andrew Hitt P Battlefield 23

Easton Kite OF Battlefield 22

Parker Hogge P Patriot 22

