BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Senior Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park

Senior Zack Blue Patriot

Senior Trevor Bounds Battlefield

Junior Jalen Jasper John Champe

Junior James Jasper John Champe

Senior Tyler Savage John Champe

Senior Jordan Radford Battlefield

Junior Manny Ojo Osbourn

SECOND TEAM

Junior Trey Nelson Patriot

Senior Jackson Ford Patriot

Junior Rahim Woni Osbourn Park

Senior Jaden McKenzie Stonewall Jackson

Senior Michael Goree Stonewall Jackson

Senior Carter Svenson Battlefield

Sophomore Darrel Johnson Patriot

Junior Ishmael Carter John Champe

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Chad Watson Patriot

Senior Chance Hollingsworth Osbourn

Freshman Jayden Ross Osbourn Park

Junior Tristen Olds Battlefield

Junior Josh Newland Osbourn

Senior Declan McCarthy Stonewall Jackson

Player of the Year: Ethan Wilson – Senior – Osbourn Park

Coaches of the Year: Walter Webb – John Champe and Sherman Rivers - Patriot

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Senior Hannah Williams Stonewall Jackson

Senior Kat Jenks Battlefield

Junior Jo Raflo Osbourn Park

Junior Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park

Senior Zoe Kanti Stonewall Jackson

Sophomore Elena Bertrand Patriot

Junior Tatiana Galindo John Champe

Junior Caitlin Blackman Patriot

SECOND TEAM

Freshman Amiyana Williams Osbourn

Junior Katie Lemanski Osbourn Park

Junior Lauryn Moore Patriot

Senior Hannah Osaro Osbourn Park

Junior Maryan Yusuf Stonewall Jackson

Sophomore Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park

Freshman Sofia Miller Battlefield

Senior Love Delaney Osbourn

HONORABLE MENTION

Senior Reagan Moore John Champe

Sophomore Amanie Bunchu Stonewall Jackson

Senior Julia Mitchell Battlefield

Senior Halie Yi John Champe

Junior Anna Tekampe Battlefield

Junior Toyah Goines Stonewall Jackson

Junior Alex Harju Osbourn Park

Junior Kethia Negeleza Battlefield

Freshman Maia Williams Osbourn

Senior Taylor Booker Patriot

Senior Briana Griffin Patriot

Junior Sydney Nguyen Osbourn Park

Senior Nataezja Gaskins Stonewall Jackson

Senior Stephanie Taylor Osbourn

Player of the Year: Hannah Williams – Senior – Stonewall Jackson

Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelly – Osbourn Park

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.