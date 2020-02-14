BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Senior Ethan Wilson Osbourn Park
Senior Zack Blue Patriot
Senior Trevor Bounds Battlefield
Junior Jalen Jasper John Champe
Junior James Jasper John Champe
Senior Tyler Savage John Champe
Senior Jordan Radford Battlefield
Junior Manny Ojo Osbourn
SECOND TEAM
Junior Trey Nelson Patriot
Senior Jackson Ford Patriot
Junior Rahim Woni Osbourn Park
Senior Jaden McKenzie Stonewall Jackson
Senior Michael Goree Stonewall Jackson
Senior Carter Svenson Battlefield
Sophomore Darrel Johnson Patriot
Junior Ishmael Carter John Champe
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Chad Watson Patriot
Senior Chance Hollingsworth Osbourn
Freshman Jayden Ross Osbourn Park
Junior Tristen Olds Battlefield
Junior Josh Newland Osbourn
Senior Declan McCarthy Stonewall Jackson
Player of the Year: Ethan Wilson – Senior – Osbourn Park
Coaches of the Year: Walter Webb – John Champe and Sherman Rivers - Patriot
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Senior Hannah Williams Stonewall Jackson
Senior Kat Jenks Battlefield
Junior Jo Raflo Osbourn Park
Junior Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park
Senior Zoe Kanti Stonewall Jackson
Sophomore Elena Bertrand Patriot
Junior Tatiana Galindo John Champe
Junior Caitlin Blackman Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Freshman Amiyana Williams Osbourn
Junior Katie Lemanski Osbourn Park
Junior Lauryn Moore Patriot
Senior Hannah Osaro Osbourn Park
Junior Maryan Yusuf Stonewall Jackson
Sophomore Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park
Freshman Sofia Miller Battlefield
Senior Love Delaney Osbourn
HONORABLE MENTION
Senior Reagan Moore John Champe
Sophomore Amanie Bunchu Stonewall Jackson
Senior Julia Mitchell Battlefield
Senior Halie Yi John Champe
Junior Anna Tekampe Battlefield
Junior Toyah Goines Stonewall Jackson
Junior Alex Harju Osbourn Park
Junior Kethia Negeleza Battlefield
Freshman Maia Williams Osbourn
Senior Taylor Booker Patriot
Senior Briana Griffin Patriot
Junior Sydney Nguyen Osbourn Park
Senior Nataezja Gaskins Stonewall Jackson
Senior Stephanie Taylor Osbourn
Player of the Year: Hannah Williams – Senior – Stonewall Jackson
Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelly – Osbourn Park
