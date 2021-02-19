ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
BOYS
Senior Jalen Jasper John Champe
Senior Trey Nelson Patriot
Senior James Jasper John Champe
Senior Chad Watson Patriot
Junior Cameron Cole Osbourn Park
Senior Junior Bonsu Battlefield
Senior Manny Ojo Osbourn
Senior Tristen Olds Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Senior Rahim Woni Osbourn Park
Senior Ellis Nayeri Patriot
Sophomore Cameron Bryant John Champe
Junior Sean Scott Unity Reed
Junior Ryan Grzesiak John Champe
Junior Darrel Johnson Patriot
Junior Jalen Smith John Champe
Freshman Tey Barbour Osbourn
Senior Carson Miller Osbourn Park
HONORABLE MENTION
Sophomore Maddux Tennant Battlefield
Senior Brandon Pritchett Unity Reed
Sophomore Nasir Coleman Patriot
Junior Jalen Morrison Unity Reed
Senior Josh Newland Osbourn
Sophomore Ty Gordon Battlefield
Players of the Year: Jalen Jasper – Senior – John Champe
Trey Nelson – Senior – Patriot
Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers - Patriot
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Junior Elena Bertrand Patriot
Senior Caitlin Blackman Patriot
Junior Reese Burch Battlefield
Senior Tatiana Galindo John Champe
Senior Alex Harju Osbourn Park
Senior Katie Lemanski Osbourn Park
Senior Jo Raflo Osbourn Park
Senior Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park
SECOND TEAM
Junior Amani Bonchu Unity Reed
Senior Trinity Epps Osbourn Park
Senior Toyah Gomes Unity Reed
Junior Peyton Hoffman John Champe
Freshman Ella Negron Patriot
Senior Kethia Ngeleza Battlefield
Sophomore Amiyana Williams Osbourn
Senior Maryan Yusuf Unity Reed
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Lexi Armstrong John Champe
Sophomore Addisyn Banks Patriot
Junior Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park
Sophomore Sophia Miller Battlefield
Freshman Sydney Misenko Unity Reed
Senior Kiley Smith Patriot
Junior Grace Taylor John Champe
Senior Victoria Taylor Osbourn
Senior Anna Tekampe Battlefield
Junior Anna Umana Unity Reed
Junior Kayli West Osbourn
Senior Jordyn Wilson John Champe
Player of the Year: Caitlin Blackman, Senior. Patriot
Coach of the Year: Antoinette Wadsworth - Patriot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.