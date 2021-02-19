690A0040.jpg
Patriot's Trey Nelson looks for an opening in the Potomac defense during the teams' game in the Class 6B region championship final held at Patriot on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT 

BOYS

Senior Jalen Jasper John Champe

Senior Trey Nelson Patriot

Senior James Jasper John Champe

Senior Chad Watson Patriot

Junior Cameron Cole Osbourn Park

Senior Junior Bonsu Battlefield

Senior Manny Ojo Osbourn

Senior Tristen Olds Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Senior Rahim Woni Osbourn Park

Senior Ellis Nayeri Patriot

Sophomore Cameron Bryant John Champe

Junior Sean Scott Unity Reed

Junior Ryan Grzesiak John Champe

Junior Darrel Johnson Patriot

Junior Jalen Smith John Champe

Freshman Tey Barbour Osbourn

Senior Carson Miller Osbourn Park

HONORABLE MENTION

Sophomore Maddux Tennant Battlefield

Senior Brandon Pritchett Unity Reed

Sophomore Nasir Coleman Patriot

Junior Jalen Morrison Unity Reed

Senior Josh Newland Osbourn

Sophomore Ty Gordon Battlefield

Players of the Year: Jalen Jasper – Senior – John Champe

Trey Nelson – Senior – Patriot

Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers - Patriot

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Junior Elena Bertrand Patriot

Senior Caitlin Blackman Patriot

Junior Reese Burch Battlefield

Senior Tatiana Galindo John Champe

Senior Alex Harju Osbourn Park

Senior Katie Lemanski Osbourn Park

Senior Jo Raflo Osbourn Park

Senior Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park

SECOND TEAM

Junior Amani Bonchu Unity Reed

Senior Trinity Epps Osbourn Park

Senior Toyah Gomes Unity Reed

Junior Peyton Hoffman John Champe

Freshman Ella Negron Patriot

Senior Kethia Ngeleza Battlefield

Sophomore Amiyana Williams Osbourn

Senior Maryan Yusuf Unity Reed

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Lexi Armstrong John Champe

Sophomore Addisyn Banks Patriot

Junior Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park

Sophomore Sophia Miller Battlefield

Freshman Sydney Misenko Unity Reed

Senior Kiley Smith Patriot

Junior Grace Taylor John Champe

Senior Victoria Taylor Osbourn

Senior Anna Tekampe Battlefield

Junior Anna Umana Unity Reed

Junior Kayli West Osbourn

Senior Jordyn Wilson John Champe

Player of the Year: Caitlin Blackman, Senior. Patriot

Coach of the Year: Antoinette Wadsworth - Patriot

