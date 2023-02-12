FIRST TEAM
Hasan Hammad Battlefield Sr
Maddux Tennant Battlefield Sr
Grant Polk Gainesville Jr
Tey Barbour Osbourn Jr
Kaden Bates Patriot Sr
Nasir Coleman Patriot Sr
Jay Randall Patriot Sr
Isaiah Vick Patriot Jr
Player of the Year: Tey Barbour Osbourn Jr
Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Derderian Battlefield Sr
Alex Bokman Freedom Sr
Trevor Moody Gainesville Jr
Sean Panjsheeri Gainesville Sr
Josh Jones John Champe Jr
Ben Woodward John Champe Sr
Tavyahn Faison Osbourn Jr
Dezmond Hopkins Patriot Jr
Mahad Yusef Unity Reed Sr
HONORABLE MENTION
Manny King Battlefield Sr
Jack Robertson Freedom Sr
Preston White Gainesville So
Greg Spiller John Champe Jr
Colin Stemberger John Champe Fr
Brenden Ahlers Osbourn Jr
Josh Okuadido Osbourn Park Sr
Mekhi Dillard Patriot Jr
Marselis McCormick Unity Reed Sr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.