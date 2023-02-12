IN Osbourn vs Gainesville Boys Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_1531.jpg
Osbourn's Tey Barbour (14) posts up down low with Gainesville's Preston White (4) guarding, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Hasan Hammad Battlefield Sr

Maddux Tennant Battlefield Sr

Grant Polk Gainesville Jr

Tey Barbour Osbourn Jr

Kaden Bates Patriot Sr

Nasir Coleman Patriot Sr

Jay Randall Patriot Sr

Isaiah Vick Patriot Jr

Player of the Year: Tey Barbour Osbourn Jr

Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot

SECOND TEAM 

Ryan Derderian Battlefield Sr

Alex Bokman Freedom Sr

Trevor Moody Gainesville Jr

Sean Panjsheeri Gainesville Sr

Josh Jones John Champe Jr

Ben Woodward John Champe Sr

Tavyahn Faison Osbourn Jr

Dezmond Hopkins Patriot Jr

Mahad Yusef Unity Reed Sr

HONORABLE MENTION

Manny King Battlefield Sr

Jack Robertson Freedom Sr

Preston White Gainesville So

Greg Spiller John Champe Jr

Colin Stemberger John Champe Fr

Brenden Ahlers Osbourn Jr

Josh Okuadido Osbourn Park Sr

Mekhi Dillard Patriot Jr

Marselis McCormick Unity Reed Sr

