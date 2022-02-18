BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Mike Ackerman, Patriot, senior
Tey Barbour, Osbourn, sophomore
Nasir Coleman, Patriot, junior
Ralph Martino, John Champe, junior
Jay Randall, Patriot, junior
Sean Scott, Unity Reed, senior
Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, junior
Trey Terrell, Osbourn Park, sophomore
Player of the year: Nasir Coleman, Patriot
Coach of the year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Courtney Davis, Patriot, senior
Ryan Derderian, Battlefield, junior
Logan Dwyer, Osbourn Park, senior
Ty Gordon, Battlefield, junior
Dezmond Hopkins, Patriot, sophomore
Nick Marrero, Patriot, senior
Ja'Len Morrison, Unity Reed, senior
Jalen Smith, John Champe, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Vick, Patriot
Ja'Shaun Morrison, Unity Reed
Grant Polk, Gainesville
Jack Robertson, Freedom-South Riding
Idiris Johnson, Osbourn
Mah'khia Brown, Osbourn
Chase Nelson, Battlefield
Bryce Hammersley, Battlefield
Kade Sebastian, John Champe
Tay Faison, Osbourn Park
Josh Okuadido, Osbourn Park
Ronel Jones Jr. Osbourn Park
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Addisyn Banks, Patriot, junior
Amanie Bonchu-Stokes, Unity Reed, senior
Kori Cole, Osbourn Park, junior
Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, senior
Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, sophomore
Ella Negron, Patriot, sophomore
Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, junior
Sydnee Smith, Patriot, junior
Player of the year: Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park
Co-coaches of the year: Chrissy Kelly, Osbourn Park, Quynh Nguyen, Osbourn
SECOND TEAM
Alex Brown, Osbourn Park, freshman
Reese Burch, Battlefield, senior
Danielle Darfour, Osbourn Park, junior
Grace Farrar, Freedom-South Riding, junior
Zara Kotadiya, John Champe, senior
Ella Nhek, Gainesville, sophomore
Fantasia Payne, Osbourn, senior
Amiyana Williams, Osbourn, junior
Honorable mention
Sofia Miller, Battlefield
Elyssia Brown, Battlefield
Delaney Gilliam, Gainesville
Kendyl Maxwell, Gainesville
Lexi Armstrong, John Champe
Peyton Hoffman, John Champe
Emily Casey, Patriot
Summer Upperman, Patriot
Esthern Nantume, Osbourn
Angie Yann, Osbourn Park
Ana Umana, Unity Reed
Maia Williams, Unity Reed
