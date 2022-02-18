BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Mike Ackerman, Patriot, senior

Tey Barbour, Osbourn, sophomore

Nasir Coleman, Patriot, junior

Ralph Martino, John Champe, junior

Jay Randall, Patriot, junior

Sean Scott, Unity Reed, senior

Maddux Tennant, Battlefield, junior

Trey Terrell, Osbourn Park, sophomore

Player of the year: Nasir Coleman, Patriot

Coach of the year: Sherman Rivers, Patriot

SECOND TEAM

Courtney Davis, Patriot, senior

Ryan Derderian, Battlefield, junior

Logan Dwyer, Osbourn Park, senior

Ty Gordon, Battlefield, junior

Dezmond Hopkins, Patriot, sophomore

Nick Marrero, Patriot, senior

Ja'Len Morrison, Unity Reed, senior

Jalen Smith, John Champe, senior 

HONORABLE MENTION

Isaiah Vick, Patriot

Ja'Shaun Morrison, Unity Reed

Grant Polk, Gainesville

Jack Robertson, Freedom-South Riding

Idiris Johnson, Osbourn

Mah'khia Brown, Osbourn

Chase Nelson, Battlefield

Bryce Hammersley, Battlefield

Kade Sebastian, John Champe

Tay Faison, Osbourn Park

Josh Okuadido, Osbourn Park

Ronel Jones Jr. Osbourn Park 

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Addisyn Banks, Patriot, junior

Amanie Bonchu-Stokes, Unity Reed, senior 

Kori Cole, Osbourn Park, junior

Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, senior

Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, sophomore

Ella Negron, Patriot, sophomore

Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, junior

Sydnee Smith, Patriot, junior

Player of the year: Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park 

Co-coaches of the year: Chrissy Kelly, Osbourn Park, Quynh Nguyen, Osbourn

SECOND TEAM

Alex Brown, Osbourn Park, freshman 

Reese Burch, Battlefield, senior

Danielle Darfour, Osbourn Park, junior

Grace Farrar, Freedom-South Riding, junior

Zara Kotadiya, John Champe, senior

Ella Nhek, Gainesville, sophomore

Fantasia Payne, Osbourn, senior

Amiyana Williams, Osbourn, junior

Honorable mention

Sofia Miller, Battlefield

Elyssia Brown, Battlefield

Delaney Gilliam, Gainesville

Kendyl Maxwell, Gainesville

Lexi Armstrong, John Champe

Peyton Hoffman, John Champe

Emily Casey, Patriot

Summer Upperman, Patriot

Esthern Nantume, Osbourn

Angie Yann, Osbourn Park

Ana Umana, Unity Reed

Maia Williams, Unity Reed

