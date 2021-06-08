BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Stefan Granados 12 Battlefield Attack
Ronan Cleary 10 Battlefield Attack
Kai Goo 12 John Champe Attack
Owen Castleman 12 Patriot Attack
Carson Becker 12 Unity Reed Attack
Cole Bonnell 12 Battlefield Midfield
Caleb Kemer 11 John Champe Midfield
Emerson Kang 11 John Champe Midfield
Sam Fernandez 10 Patriot Midfield
Drew Fernandez 11 Patriot Midfield
John "JR" Radun 12 Battlefield Defense
Henry Shafer 12 Battlefield Defense
Cameron Stemberger 12 John Champe Defense
Adam Wieczorek 12 John Champe Defense
Aiden Fairchild 11 Patriot Defense
Noble Canterbury 12 Patriot Defense
Nathan George 12 Battlefield Goalie
Player of the Year: Aiden Fairchild - Junior - Patriot
Coach of the Year: David Suthers - Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Jake Davis 12 Battlefield Attack
Logan Brennan 12 John Champe Attack
Quentin Davis 10 Osbourn Park Attack
Bryan Mulholland 12 Patriot Attack
Nick Hogan 12 Unity Reed Attack
Braydon Colliver 11 Battlefield Midfield
Austin Nevins 11 Battlefield Midfield
Noah Elazar 11 Battlefield Midfield
Tyler Smeltzer 9 Patriot Midfield
Michael Cotter 12 Patriot Midfield
Shane Goodson 12 Unity Reed Midfield
AJ Waskow 11 Unity Reed Midfield
Brandon Dappen 12 Battlefield Defense
Evan Granahan 11 John Champe Defense
Matthew Zillic 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Garrett Schoeb 11 Patriot Defense
Tim Sullivan 11 Patriot Defense
Ben Kim 12 Unity Reed Defense
Alex Azar 11 Osbourn Park Goalie
HONORABLE MENTION
Parker Waldon 12 Osbourn Attack
Tyler Simpson 11 Osbourn Attack
Ryan Della Peruto 12 Patriot Attack
Freddy Hernandez-Rios 12 Osbourn Midfield
Logan Christensen 11 Patriot Midfield
Owen Grebner 12 Patriot Defense
Jamison Johanson 12 Unity Reed Defense
Brendan Siwik 11 John Champe Goalie
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Sophie Gonzales 12 Battlefield Attack
Grace Patane 10 Battlefield Attack
Emma Bryan-Wilson 12 John Champe Attack
Bea Pasacsac 11 Osbourn Park Attack
Mary Cammas 10 Patriot Attack
Callie Curtis 11 Battlefield Midfield
Elena Firestone 11 John Champe Midfield
Lily Stohlman 11 Osbourn Park Midfield
Sophia Browning 12 Patriot Midfield
Kelaiya Garland 10 Unity Reed Midfield
Emma Patane 12 Battlefield Defense
Meghan Adams 11 Battlefield Defense
Elyssa Bower 11 John Champe Defense
Trinity Epps 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Hailey Waters 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Caitlin Blackman 12 Patriot Defense
Anjolie Browne 11 John Champe Goalie
Players of the Year: Callie Curtis, Battlefield, junior; Elena Firestone, John Champe, junior
Coach of the Year: Mary Kugler - Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Lucy Shafer 11 Battlefield Attack
Erin Sweeney 10 Battlefield Attack
Kathryn Hutton 9 John Champe Attack
Safa Qargha 12 Osbourn Park Attack
Chloe Annibell 9 Patriot Attack
Julia Henry 12 Patriot Attack
Rebecca Bartheld 11 Battlefield Midfield
Sarah Moskowitz 10 John Champe Midfield
Katerina Pashiardis 12 Osbourn Park Midfield
Ashley Fightmaster 12 Patriot Midfield
Ava Goodson 10 Unity Reed Midfield
LaKira Starkes 11 Unity Reed Midfield
Livy Sunderland 10 Battlefield Defense
Emily Bedford 11 Battlefield Defense
Ruby Alseikhan 12 John Champe Defense
Tania Osorio-Flores 12 Osbourn Defense
Shannon Gagarin 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Iyanna Cochran 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Gracie Lint 9 Battlefield Goalie
Katie Sullivan 10 Patriot Goalie
HONORABLE MENTION
Brooke Frishman 10 Battlefield Attack
Bailee Cornuet 11 Osbourn Park Attack
Sophia Passa 11 Patriot Attack
Abigail Hardiman 9 John Champe Midfield
Lianty Yularnis 12 Osbourn Defense
Aryanna Smith 12 Osbourn Park Defense
Mary Ann Russell 11 Osbourn Park Goalie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.