FIELD HOCKEY

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year: Natalie Moul (Battlefield)

FORWARDS

Claudia Lenahan Patriot Senior

Rachel Koeneke Freedom Junior

Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield Senior

Abby Kallal Patriot Junior

MIDFIELDERS

Natalie Moul Battlefield Sophomore

Sierra Pratzner Freedom Junior

Hailey Annibell Unity Reed Junior

Sydney Yu Freedom Freshman

DEFENDERS

Gracie Lint Battlefield Sophomore

Lily Stohlman Osbourn Park Senior

Michelle Stefano Freedom Senior

Sam Santiago Unity Reed Junior

AT LARGE

Antonina Nicoletti Osbourn Sophomore

Taylor Weaver Battlefield Junior

Lexi Francis Patriot Junior

GOALKEEPER

Dhamisaa Holsclaw Osbourn Senior

Coach of the Year: Claire Gianelle (Battlefield)

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Devyn Sweeney Unity Reed Senior

Hailey Hatfield Battlefield Freshman

Ella Wild Battlefield Senior

Isabella Lombardi Freedom Junior

MIDFIELDERS

Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park Junior

Cheyenne Davidson Gainesville Junior

Chloe Annibell Patriot Sophomore

Ellie Spangler John Champe Sophomore

DEFENDERS

Catherine Callaway Patriot Sophomore

Sarah Pratt Battlefield Junior

Callie Spengler John Champe Sophomore

Emma Bresnahan Gainesville Sophomore

AT LARGE

Sarah Moscowitz John Champe Junior

Carmen Hannon John Champe Junior

Meika Olsen Osbourn Senior

GOALKEEPER

Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield Junior

Cedar Run District Field Hockey

HONORABLE MENTION 

Grace Probst Senior OPHS

Avery Eldred Senior OPHS

Bea Pasacsac Senior OPHS

Jamee Daly Senior OPHS

Kaya Graham Sophomore OHS

Jennifer Andrade Senior OHS

Bess Brown Senior OHS

Madeline Holsclaw Junior OHS

Abigail Urquilla Senior OHS

Kendall Herring Senior OHS

Annika Villareal Freshmen JCHS

Aashvi Shah Junior JCHS

Katie Bradman Freshmen JCHS

Carson Munchel Junior JCHS

Ryleigh Mullins Junior JCHS

Adorra Mbuko Sophomore URHS

Molly O'Leary Senior URHS

Sarah Spencer Junior URHS

Emma Smith Sr PHS

Emma Capuano So PHS

Brea DellaFave Jr PHS

Sophia Passa Sr PHS

Chandler Perdue Sr BHS

Erin Sweeney Jr BHS

Emma Tait Jr BHS

Delaney Field Sr BHS

Layla Taormina Sophomore GHS

Gabriella Shaw Freshmen GHS

Teagan DeDominicis Freshmen GHS

Kasey Devitt FHS

Isabella Lombardi FHS

Kiernan Horn FHS

CHEERLEADING

FIRST TEAM

Paige Wellens - Patriot - District Player of the Year

Kyleigh Shipe - Patriot

Kendall Ford - Patriot

Sierra Smerk - Patriot

Leah Cobb - Patriot

Jadyn Collado - Patriot

Dennis Cranston - Battlefield

Jocelyn Butcher - Battlefield

Hannah Simms - Battlefield

Ella Denyer - Battlefield

Milla Karjalainen - Champe

Kaitlyn Antonacci - Champe

Eva Yaunches - Champe

Jelani Parker - Gainesville

Ava Paarfus - Gainesville

Makenzie Noles - Gainesville

Kennedy Adams - OP

Kelsey Mackert - OP

Sienna Simone - Freedom

Daja Hollingsworth - Osbourn

SECOND TEAM

Audrey Basler - Patriot

Tomi Pfefferkorn - Patriot

Yasmin Maghsoya - Battlefield

Anna Zweig - Battlefield

Avery Collyer - Battlefield

Julia Choberka - Battlefield

Riley Graham - Champe

Abby Winters - Champe

Kaitlyn Rini - Champe

Simone Doffoh - Champe

Sydney Sikes - Champe

Mikayla Jones - Gainesville

Mara Hogan - Gainesville

Lauryn Sanders - Gainesville

Sarah Doran - Gainesville

Kara Applegate - Gainesville

Aiden Toor - OP

Viviana Rodriguez - OP

Mujay Banya - OP

Alaycea Blue - OP

Robyn Lyle - OP

Talia Tobin - OP

