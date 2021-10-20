FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year: Natalie Moul (Battlefield)
FORWARDS
Claudia Lenahan Patriot Senior
Rachel Koeneke Freedom Junior
Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield Senior
Abby Kallal Patriot Junior
MIDFIELDERS
Natalie Moul Battlefield Sophomore
Sierra Pratzner Freedom Junior
Hailey Annibell Unity Reed Junior
Sydney Yu Freedom Freshman
DEFENDERS
Gracie Lint Battlefield Sophomore
Lily Stohlman Osbourn Park Senior
Michelle Stefano Freedom Senior
Sam Santiago Unity Reed Junior
AT LARGE
Antonina Nicoletti Osbourn Sophomore
Taylor Weaver Battlefield Junior
Lexi Francis Patriot Junior
GOALKEEPER
Dhamisaa Holsclaw Osbourn Senior
Coach of the Year: Claire Gianelle (Battlefield)
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Devyn Sweeney Unity Reed Senior
Hailey Hatfield Battlefield Freshman
Ella Wild Battlefield Senior
Isabella Lombardi Freedom Junior
MIDFIELDERS
Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park Junior
Cheyenne Davidson Gainesville Junior
Chloe Annibell Patriot Sophomore
Ellie Spangler John Champe Sophomore
DEFENDERS
Catherine Callaway Patriot Sophomore
Sarah Pratt Battlefield Junior
Callie Spengler John Champe Sophomore
Emma Bresnahan Gainesville Sophomore
AT LARGE
Sarah Moscowitz John Champe Junior
Carmen Hannon John Champe Junior
Meika Olsen Osbourn Senior
GOALKEEPER
Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield Junior
Cedar Run District Field Hockey
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Probst Senior OPHS
Avery Eldred Senior OPHS
Bea Pasacsac Senior OPHS
Jamee Daly Senior OPHS
Kaya Graham Sophomore OHS
Jennifer Andrade Senior OHS
Bess Brown Senior OHS
Madeline Holsclaw Junior OHS
Abigail Urquilla Senior OHS
Kendall Herring Senior OHS
Annika Villareal Freshmen JCHS
Aashvi Shah Junior JCHS
Katie Bradman Freshmen JCHS
Carson Munchel Junior JCHS
Ryleigh Mullins Junior JCHS
Adorra Mbuko Sophomore URHS
Molly O'Leary Senior URHS
Sarah Spencer Junior URHS
Emma Smith Sr PHS
Emma Capuano So PHS
Brea DellaFave Jr PHS
Sophia Passa Sr PHS
Chandler Perdue Sr BHS
Erin Sweeney Jr BHS
Emma Tait Jr BHS
Delaney Field Sr BHS
Layla Taormina Sophomore GHS
Gabriella Shaw Freshmen GHS
Teagan DeDominicis Freshmen GHS
Kasey Devitt FHS
Isabella Lombardi FHS
Kiernan Horn FHS
CHEERLEADING
FIRST TEAM
Paige Wellens - Patriot - District Player of the Year
Kyleigh Shipe - Patriot
Kendall Ford - Patriot
Sierra Smerk - Patriot
Leah Cobb - Patriot
Jadyn Collado - Patriot
Dennis Cranston - Battlefield
Jocelyn Butcher - Battlefield
Hannah Simms - Battlefield
Ella Denyer - Battlefield
Milla Karjalainen - Champe
Kaitlyn Antonacci - Champe
Eva Yaunches - Champe
Jelani Parker - Gainesville
Ava Paarfus - Gainesville
Makenzie Noles - Gainesville
Kennedy Adams - OP
Kelsey Mackert - OP
Sienna Simone - Freedom
Daja Hollingsworth - Osbourn
SECOND TEAM
Audrey Basler - Patriot
Tomi Pfefferkorn - Patriot
Yasmin Maghsoya - Battlefield
Anna Zweig - Battlefield
Avery Collyer - Battlefield
Julia Choberka - Battlefield
Riley Graham - Champe
Abby Winters - Champe
Kaitlyn Rini - Champe
Simone Doffoh - Champe
Sydney Sikes - Champe
Mikayla Jones - Gainesville
Mara Hogan - Gainesville
Lauryn Sanders - Gainesville
Sarah Doran - Gainesville
Kara Applegate - Gainesville
Aiden Toor - OP
Viviana Rodriguez - OP
Mujay Banya - OP
Alaycea Blue - OP
Robyn Lyle - OP
Talia Tobin - OP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.