FIRST TEAM

Autumn Goldsberry, Battlefield. Goalie

Natalie Moul Battlefield Midfield

Rachel Koeneke Freedom Forward

Sam Santiago Unity Reed Defense

Catherine Callaway Patriot Defense

Hailey Annibell Unity Reed Midfield

Hailey Hatfield Battlefield Forward

Lexi Francis Patriot Forward

Erin Sweeney Battlefield Defense

Sarah Moskowitz John Champe Forward

Abby Kallal  Patriot Player at Large

Sierra Pratzner  Freedom Midfield

Ainsleigh Wood Freedom Defense

Jessica Buckley Battlefield Player at Large

Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park Midfield

Sydney YU Freedom Player at Large

Coach of the Year: Claire Gianelle, Battlefield

Player of the Year: Natalie Moul, Midfielder, Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Emma Ozark Patriot Keeper

Avery Eisenhower Gainesville Forward

Kaitlyn Schumacher Gainesville Forward

Carmen Hannon John Champe Forward

Sarah Eastman Freedom Forward

Chloe Annibell Patriot Midfield

Ellie Spengler John Champe Midfield

Taylor Buckley Battlefield Midfield

Taylor Weaver Battlefield Midfield

Amy Boteler John Champe Defense

Gracie Lint Battlefield Defense

Nina Nicoletti Osbourn Defense

Kristina Wujciak Gainesville Defense

Tica Jones Unity Reed Player at Large

Brea DellaFave Patriot Player at Large

Jasmine Padilla Osbourn Park Player at Large

HONORABLE MENTION

Mallory Bymers Freedom Defense

Sarah Pratt Battlefield Defense

Emma Tait Battlefield Defense

Lupe Ortiz Martinez Osbourn Defense

Kaya Graham Osbourn Midfield

Kendall Herring Osbourn Midfield

Cheyenne Davidson Gainesville Midfield

Grace Townsend Gainesville Goalie

Camille Obcemea Unity Reed Midfield

Adorra Mbuko Unity Reed Midfield

Zoie Turner Unity Reed Midfield

Sarah Spencer Unity Reed Forward

Ava Goodson Unity Reed Defense

Callie Spengler John Champe Defense

Abby Hardiman John Champe Midfield

Lauren Boteler John Champe Forward

Helen Araujo Osbourn Park Midfield

Elaina Mullins Osbourn Park Midfield

Olivia Claire Jose Patriot Defense

Faith Fernandez Patriot Midfield

