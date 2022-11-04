FIRST TEAM
Autumn Goldsberry, Battlefield. Goalie
Natalie Moul Battlefield Midfield
Rachel Koeneke Freedom Forward
Sam Santiago Unity Reed Defense
Catherine Callaway Patriot Defense
Hailey Annibell Unity Reed Midfield
Hailey Hatfield Battlefield Forward
Lexi Francis Patriot Forward
Erin Sweeney Battlefield Defense
Sarah Moskowitz John Champe Forward
Abby Kallal Patriot Player at Large
Sierra Pratzner Freedom Midfield
Ainsleigh Wood Freedom Defense
Jessica Buckley Battlefield Player at Large
Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park Midfield
Sydney YU Freedom Player at Large
Coach of the Year: Claire Gianelle, Battlefield
Player of the Year: Natalie Moul, Midfielder, Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Emma Ozark Patriot Keeper
Avery Eisenhower Gainesville Forward
Kaitlyn Schumacher Gainesville Forward
Carmen Hannon John Champe Forward
Sarah Eastman Freedom Forward
Chloe Annibell Patriot Midfield
Ellie Spengler John Champe Midfield
Taylor Buckley Battlefield Midfield
Taylor Weaver Battlefield Midfield
Amy Boteler John Champe Defense
Gracie Lint Battlefield Defense
Nina Nicoletti Osbourn Defense
Kristina Wujciak Gainesville Defense
Tica Jones Unity Reed Player at Large
Brea DellaFave Patriot Player at Large
Jasmine Padilla Osbourn Park Player at Large
HONORABLE MENTION
Mallory Bymers Freedom Defense
Sarah Pratt Battlefield Defense
Emma Tait Battlefield Defense
Lupe Ortiz Martinez Osbourn Defense
Kaya Graham Osbourn Midfield
Kendall Herring Osbourn Midfield
Cheyenne Davidson Gainesville Midfield
Grace Townsend Gainesville Goalie
Camille Obcemea Unity Reed Midfield
Adorra Mbuko Unity Reed Midfield
Zoie Turner Unity Reed Midfield
Sarah Spencer Unity Reed Forward
Ava Goodson Unity Reed Defense
Callie Spengler John Champe Defense
Abby Hardiman John Champe Midfield
Lauren Boteler John Champe Forward
Helen Araujo Osbourn Park Midfield
Elaina Mullins Osbourn Park Midfield
Olivia Claire Jose Patriot Defense
Faith Fernandez Patriot Midfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.