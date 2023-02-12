IMG_0179.jpg
{Manassas, VA — January 10th, 2023: Osbourn Park’s Alana Powell (#1) making her way around Gainesville’s Madison McKenzie (#11)} {Sydney Bezelik for Inside NoVa}

 Sydney Bezelik for Inside Nova

FIRST TEAM

Demi Gilliam Gainesville Fr

Madison McKenzie Gainesville Jr

Alex Brown Osbourn Park So

Kori Cole Osbourn Park Sr

Alana Powell Osbourn Park Sr

Addisyn Banks Patriot Sr

Ella Negron Patriot Jr

Sydnee Smith Patriot Sr

Player of the Year: Alana Powell Osbourn Park Sr

Coach of the Year: Dan Nemerow Gainesville

SECOND TEAM

Sofia Miller Battlefield Sr

Aashi Chhabra Gainesville Jr

Ella Nhek Gainesville Jr

Kennedy McCalla Gainesville Sr

Peyton White Gainesville Fr

Danielle Darfour Osbourn Park Sr

Key Rainey Osbourn Park Fr

Jayel West Osbourn Park Fr

Amiyana Williams Osbourn Sr

HONORABLE MENTION

Chloe Baird Battlefield So

Kayla Bigsby Battlefield Jr

Allison Lisack Freedom So

Grace Farrar Freedom Sr

Delaney Gilliam Gainesville Jr

Mya Townes John Champe So

Samia Snead Osbourn Park Fr

Kymora Payne Osbourn Sr

Irieanna Smoot Osbourn Fr

Esther Nantume Osbourn So

Maysa Bilal Patriot So

Emily Casey Patriot Sr

Summer Upperman Patriot Sr

