FIRST TEAM
Demi Gilliam Gainesville Fr
Madison McKenzie Gainesville Jr
Alex Brown Osbourn Park So
Kori Cole Osbourn Park Sr
Alana Powell Osbourn Park Sr
Addisyn Banks Patriot Sr
Ella Negron Patriot Jr
Sydnee Smith Patriot Sr
Player of the Year: Alana Powell Osbourn Park Sr
Coach of the Year: Dan Nemerow Gainesville
SECOND TEAM
Sofia Miller Battlefield Sr
Aashi Chhabra Gainesville Jr
Ella Nhek Gainesville Jr
Kennedy McCalla Gainesville Sr
Peyton White Gainesville Fr
Danielle Darfour Osbourn Park Sr
Key Rainey Osbourn Park Fr
Jayel West Osbourn Park Fr
Amiyana Williams Osbourn Sr
HONORABLE MENTION
Chloe Baird Battlefield So
Kayla Bigsby Battlefield Jr
Allison Lisack Freedom So
Grace Farrar Freedom Sr
Delaney Gilliam Gainesville Jr
Mya Townes John Champe So
Samia Snead Osbourn Park Fr
Kymora Payne Osbourn Sr
Irieanna Smoot Osbourn Fr
Esther Nantume Osbourn So
Maysa Bilal Patriot So
Emily Casey Patriot Sr
Summer Upperman Patriot Sr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.