FIRST TEAM

Jazmin Jackson, Forward, OP

Mya Townes, Forward, John Champe

Dakota Russell, Forward, Patriot

Logan Davis, Forward, Battlefield

Tiana Cruz, Forward, John Champe

Ayda Pannell, Mid-Field, John Champe

Nenah Conners, Mid-Field, Patriot

Isabel Kelly, Mid-Field, Battlefield

Ashley Loundermon, Mid-Field, Battlefield

Sam Rogstad, Mid-Field, John Champe

Madison Townes, Defender, John Champe

Hanna Van Roe, Defender, Battlefield

Carly Brock, Defender, Patriot

Hannah McGarvey, Defende,r Patriot

Lindsay Tekrony, Defender, John Champe

Nina Nicoletti, Goalie,  Osbourn

Player of the Year: Isabel Kelly, Battlefield

Coach of the Year: Jazmin Cardoso, John Champe

SECOND TEAM

Addison Hess, Forward, Freedom South Riding

Camille Daniel, Forward, Patriot

Lilly Lovell, Forward, Battlefield

Kaeli Luong, Forward, Battlefield

Caroline Tribett, Forward, Gainesville

Taylor Beckmeyer, Mid-Field, Battlefield

Carly Gillette, Mid-Field, Patriot

Natalie Zeger, Mid-Field, Patriot

Caroline Tulk, Mid-Field, Freedom South Riding

Emily Moffitt, Mid-Field, John Champe

Camryn Beckmeyer, Defender, Battlefield

Hanna Asanovich, Defender, Battlefield

Avery Eldred, Defender, Osbourn Park

Emily Taylor, Defender, Freedom South Riding

Riley Fitzhugh Defender Osbourn Park

Abby Ochs, Goalie, Patriot

HONORABLE MENTION

McKenna Kolasch, Battlefield

Bianca McIntosh, Osbourn Park

Mallory Harmison, Osbourn Park

Jennifer Zepeda, Osbourn

Callie Nicewonger, Gainesville

Ella Nhek, Gainesville

Alexa Funes, Patriot

Auburn Young, Gainesville

Amy Hallem, Gainesville

Nyla Ragland, Osbourn

Kaya Graham, Osbourn

Maya Litchfield, Osbourn

Avery Strohecker, Freedom

Keira Van Sanford, John Champe

Madison Dulany, Osbourn

