FIRST TEAM
First Name, Last Name, Position, School
Jazmin Jackson, Forward, OP
Mya Townes, Forward, John Champe
Dakota Russell, Forward, Patriot
Logan Davis, Forward, Battlefield
Tiana Cruz, Forward, John Champe
Ayda Pannell, Mid-Field, John Champe
Nenah Conners, Mid-Field, Patriot
Isabel Kelly, Mid-Field, Battlefield
Ashley Loundermon, Mid-Field, Battlefield
Sam Rogstad, Mid-Field, John Champe
Madison Townes, Defender, John Champe
Hanna Van Roe, Defender, Battlefield
Carly Brock, Defender, Patriot
Hannah McGarvey, Defende,r Patriot
Lindsay Tekrony, Defender, John Champe
Nina Nicoletti, Goalie, Osbourn
Player of the Year: Isabel Kelly, Battlefield
Coach of the Year: Jazmin Cardoso, John Champe
SECOND TEAM
First Name, Last Name, Position, School
Addison Hess, Forward, Freedom South Riding
Camille Daniel, Forward, Patriot
Lilly Lovell, Forward, Battlefield
Kaeli Luong, Forward, Battlefield
Caroline Tribett, Forward, Gainesville
Taylor Beckmeyer, Mid-Field, Battlefield
Carly Gillette, Mid-Field, Patriot
Natalie Zeger, Mid-Field, Patriot
Caroline Tulk, Mid-Field, Freedom South Riding
Emily Moffitt, Mid-Field, John Champe
Camryn Beckmeyer, Defender, Battlefield
Hanna Asanovich, Defender, Battlefield
Avery Eldred, Defender, Osbourn Park
Emily Taylor, Defender, Freedom South Riding
Riley Fitzhugh Defender Osbourn Park
Abby Ochs, Goalie, Patriot
HONORABLE MENTION
First Name, Last Name, School
McKenna Kolasch, Battlefield
Bianca McIntosh, Osbourn Park
Mallory Harmison, Osbourn Park
Jennifer Zepeda, Osbourn
Callie Nicewonger, Gainesville
Ella Nhek, Gainesville
Alexa Funes, Patriot
Auburn Young, Gainesville
Amy Hallem, Gainesville
Nyla Ragland, Osbourn
Kaya Graham, Osbourn
Maya Litchfield, Osbourn
Avery Strohecker, Freedom
Keira Van Sanford, John Champe
Madison Dulany, Osbourn
