IN_Battlefield vs Patriot Girls Soccer_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_1352.jpg

Battlefield's Kyndal Shuler (4) takes an outside of the foot touch driving towards the Battlefield goal in Thursday night's match against Patriot, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Mya Townes John Champe So

Forward Camille Daniel Patriot SR

Forward Addy Hess Freedom JR

Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park SR

Midfield Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR

Midfield McKenna Kolasch Battlefield SR

Midfield Carrie Tulk Freedom JR

Midfield Sammie Rogstad John Champe JR

Defense Ayda Pannell John Champe SO

Defense Rylie Swenson Battlefield SR

Defense Cammi Beckmeyer Battlefield JR

Defense Alexys Savage John Champe JR

Goalie Avery Strohecker Freedom JR

At-Large Callie Houtz Patriot SO

At-Large Carly Brock Patriot SR

At-Large Grace King Freedom JR

Co-Player of the Year Mya Townes John Champe SO

Co-Player of the Year Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR

Coach of the Year Kevin Hilton Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Forward Autumn Hottle Battlefield JR

Forward Keira Van Sanford John Champe JR

Forward Mallory Harmison Osbourn Park JR

Forward Lily Wright Battlefield JR

Midfield Emory Davis Battlefield SO

Midfield Maya Bravo Patriot SR

Midfield Emily Tulk Freedom FR

Midfield Oliva Mason John Champe FR

Midfield Caroline Tribett Gainesville SO

Defense Auburn Young Gainesville SO

Defense Alexa Funes Patriot SO

Defense Hailey Martinez Patriot JR

Defense Riley Fitzhugh Osbourn Park SR

Goalie Morgan Shively Battlefield JR

At-Large Bella Trainer Battlefield FR

At-Large Gaby Shaw Patriot SO

At-Large Zoey Kerns Battlefield JR

HONORABLE MENTION 

Forward Kaya Graham Osbourn JR

Midfield Cordelia McIntosh Battlefield JR

Midfield Callie Nicewonger Gainesville SO

Midfield Paige Campbell Gainesville SR

Defense Sara Schmall Battlefield SR

Defense Maritza Baptiste Freedom SR

Defense Reese Caple Gainesville FR

Defense Jackie Dominguez Osbourn JR

Defense Bianca McIntosh Osbourn Park JR

Defense Sophia Adame Patriot SR

Goalie Claire Asnovich Gainesville FR

Goalie Antonina Nicoletti Osbourn JR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.