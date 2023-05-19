FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Mya Townes John Champe So
Forward Camille Daniel Patriot SR
Forward Addy Hess Freedom JR
Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park SR
Midfield Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR
Midfield McKenna Kolasch Battlefield SR
Midfield Carrie Tulk Freedom JR
Midfield Sammie Rogstad John Champe JR
Defense Ayda Pannell John Champe SO
Defense Rylie Swenson Battlefield SR
Defense Cammi Beckmeyer Battlefield JR
Defense Alexys Savage John Champe JR
Goalie Avery Strohecker Freedom JR
At-Large Callie Houtz Patriot SO
At-Large Carly Brock Patriot SR
At-Large Grace King Freedom JR
Co-Player of the Year Mya Townes John Champe SO
Co-Player of the Year Kyndal Shuler Battlefield FR
Coach of the Year Kevin Hilton Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Forward Autumn Hottle Battlefield JR
Forward Keira Van Sanford John Champe JR
Forward Mallory Harmison Osbourn Park JR
Forward Lily Wright Battlefield JR
Midfield Emory Davis Battlefield SO
Midfield Maya Bravo Patriot SR
Midfield Emily Tulk Freedom FR
Midfield Oliva Mason John Champe FR
Midfield Caroline Tribett Gainesville SO
Defense Auburn Young Gainesville SO
Defense Alexa Funes Patriot SO
Defense Hailey Martinez Patriot JR
Defense Riley Fitzhugh Osbourn Park SR
Goalie Morgan Shively Battlefield JR
At-Large Bella Trainer Battlefield FR
At-Large Gaby Shaw Patriot SO
At-Large Zoey Kerns Battlefield JR
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward Kaya Graham Osbourn JR
Midfield Cordelia McIntosh Battlefield JR
Midfield Callie Nicewonger Gainesville SO
Midfield Paige Campbell Gainesville SR
Defense Sara Schmall Battlefield SR
Defense Maritza Baptiste Freedom SR
Defense Reese Caple Gainesville FR
Defense Jackie Dominguez Osbourn JR
Defense Bianca McIntosh Osbourn Park JR
Defense Sophia Adame Patriot SR
Goalie Claire Asnovich Gainesville FR
Goalie Antonina Nicoletti Osbourn JR
