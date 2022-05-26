FIRST TEAM
Position, name, year, school
Pitcher: Aiko Conaway 10 Battlefield, Alena Hillyard 12 Osbourn Park
Catcher: Sage Viar 12 Battlefield, Isa Ellis 9 Patriot
Infield: McKenzie Powell 9 Freedom
Lilly Compton 12 Battlefield
Trinity Gaither 11 Battlefield
Maddie Johnson 10 Battlefield
Darrah Nickens 12 Osbourn Park
Outfield: Ella Dawson 10 Champe
Ella Roberson 11 Patriot
Jenna Dimiceli 12 Osbourn
Casey Sneath 10 Battlefield
Utility: Sam Borrayo 10 OP
Player of the Year: Aiko Conaway, 10, Battlefield
Coach of the Year: Mike Corbin, Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Harlowe Nigh 12 Champe
Reagan Trottman 11 Patriot
Catcher: Alexa Damico 11 Freedom
Cordia Hirschy 9 Osbourn Park
Infield: Shelby Presgrave 12 Osbourn Park
Cassie Mills 12 Osbourn Park
Katie Novak 11 Freedom
Kaitlyn Bronowicz 10 Freedom
Carleiegh Ruffner 12 Osbourn
Outfield: Emily Casey 11 Patriot
Abbey Gillespie 11 Freedom
Reagan Wolford 12 Osbourn Park
Taylor McKinney 11 Freedom
Utility: Natalie Shankle 9 Gainesville
HONORABLE MENTION
Rhyannon Stanley 10 Osbourn
Bailey Lavin 10 Battlefield
Ally Schwarz 9 Champe
Ally Logan 10 Patriot
Mackenzie skerman 12 Osbourn
Devon Yi 10 Champe
Victoria Katilius 9 Champe
Lerric Johnson 10 Gainesville
Layla French 11 Patriot
Bryn Varanelli 12 Freedom
Maddie Kuni 12 Freedom
Lauren Jones 11 Gainesville
Desi brock 10 Osbourn
Tristyn kershner 9 Osbourn
Lauren fawley 9 Osbourn
Rowan Coale 11 Battlefield
Samantha Kopek 11 Battlefield
Amari Frederick 10 Osbourn Park
Allie Daniels 11 Battlefield
Siann Meadows 12 Battlefield
Madison Brewer 11 Osbourn Park
Kaleigh Hargis 11 Battlefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.