Battlefield's Aiko Conaway (9) loads up for the pitch against Osbourn Park. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Position, name, year, school

Pitcher: Aiko Conaway 10 Battlefield, Alena Hillyard 12 Osbourn Park

Catcher: Sage Viar 12 Battlefield, Isa Ellis 9 Patriot

Infield: McKenzie Powell 9 Freedom

Lilly Compton 12 Battlefield

Trinity Gaither 11 Battlefield

Maddie Johnson 10 Battlefield

Darrah Nickens 12 Osbourn Park

Outfield: Ella Dawson 10 Champe

Ella Roberson 11 Patriot

Jenna Dimiceli 12 Osbourn

Casey Sneath 10 Battlefield

Utility: Sam Borrayo 10 OP

Player of the Year: Aiko Conaway, 10, Battlefield

Coach of the Year: Mike Corbin, Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Harlowe Nigh 12 Champe

Reagan Trottman 11 Patriot

Catcher: Alexa Damico 11 Freedom

Cordia Hirschy 9 Osbourn Park

Infield: Shelby Presgrave 12 Osbourn Park

Cassie Mills 12 Osbourn Park

Katie Novak 11 Freedom

Kaitlyn Bronowicz 10 Freedom

Carleiegh Ruffner 12 Osbourn

Outfield: Emily Casey 11 Patriot

Abbey Gillespie 11 Freedom

Reagan Wolford 12 Osbourn Park

Taylor McKinney 11 Freedom

Utility: Natalie Shankle 9 Gainesville

HONORABLE MENTION

Rhyannon Stanley 10 Osbourn

Bailey Lavin 10 Battlefield

Ally Schwarz 9 Champe

Ally Logan 10 Patriot

Mackenzie skerman 12 Osbourn

Devon Yi 10 Champe

Victoria Katilius 9 Champe

Lerric Johnson 10 Gainesville

Layla French 11 Patriot

Bryn Varanelli 12 Freedom

Maddie Kuni 12 Freedom

Lauren Jones 11 Gainesville

Desi brock 10 Osbourn

Tristyn kershner 9 Osbourn

Lauren fawley 9 Osbourn

Rowan Coale 11 Battlefield

Samantha Kopek 11 Battlefield

Amari Frederick 10 Osbourn Park

Allie Daniels 11 Battlefield

Siann Meadows 12 Battlefield

Madison Brewer 11 Osbourn Park

Kaleigh Hargis 11 Battlefield

