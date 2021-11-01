FIRST TEAM
Hillarie Adams-Battlefield
Halie Murphy-Freedom-South Riding
Sarah Malinowski-Freedom-South Riding
Brianna Clay-Battlefield
Emma Kerwin-Freedom-South Riding
Dryden Rancourt-Patriot
Natalia Mora-Patriot
Maggie Molloy-John Champe
Libero-Payton Delean-Freedom-South Riding
SECOND TEAM
Kaitlyn Sourinhong-Freedom-South Riding
Jaella Hinkle-Battlefield
Sydney Vick-Unity Reed
Dyhemia Cumming-Osbourn Park
Jasmine Wigington-Osbourn
Val Ramirez-Patriot
Tony Middlebrooks-Gainesville
Olivia Clark-Battlefield
Libero-Lucy Cheng-John Champe
Player of the year: Hillarie Adams-Battlefield
Coach of the year: Will Davis-Freedom-South Riding
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Comerford-Freedom-South Riding
Armelle Vilbert-Osbourn Park
Elizabeth Crespo
Kori Cole
Isabella Dana
Madison Brewer
Chloe Wolfe-Pullen
Ashley Brooks
Shannon Charest
Sofia Miller-Battlefield
Aava Shingler-Battlefield
Taelin Connolley-Battlefield
Skyler Tennant-Battlefield
Abby Fairchild-Osbourn
Brooke Mattick-Osbourn
Aria White-Patriot
Cameron Gaskins-Patriot
Anisa Flowers-Patriot
Lauren Katz-Patriot
Lanie Goff-Patriot
Eva Rosado-John Champe
Sydney Hicks-John Champe
Bailey Chlebowski-Unity Reed
Ainsley Sadler-Unity Reed
Alexi-Diettrick-Gainesville
Sophia Del Vacchio-Gainesville
Charisma Lofton-Gainesville
