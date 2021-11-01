volleyball generic.JPG
FIRST TEAM

Hillarie Adams-Battlefield

Halie Murphy-Freedom-South Riding

Sarah Malinowski-Freedom-South Riding 

Brianna Clay-Battlefield

Emma Kerwin-Freedom-South Riding

Dryden Rancourt-Patriot

Natalia Mora-Patriot 

Maggie Molloy-John Champe

Libero-Payton Delean-Freedom-South Riding 

SECOND TEAM

Kaitlyn Sourinhong-Freedom-South Riding

Jaella Hinkle-Battlefield

Sydney Vick-Unity Reed

Dyhemia Cumming-Osbourn Park

Jasmine Wigington-Osbourn

Val Ramirez-Patriot

Tony Middlebrooks-Gainesville

Olivia Clark-Battlefield

Libero-Lucy Cheng-John Champe

Player of the year: Hillarie Adams-Battlefield

Coach of the year: Will Davis-Freedom-South Riding

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Comerford-Freedom-South Riding

Armelle Vilbert-Osbourn Park

Elizabeth Crespo

Kori Cole

Isabella Dana

Madison Brewer

Chloe Wolfe-Pullen

Ashley Brooks

Shannon Charest

Sofia Miller-Battlefield

Aava Shingler-Battlefield

Taelin Connolley-Battlefield

Skyler Tennant-Battlefield

Abby Fairchild-Osbourn

Brooke Mattick-Osbourn

Aria White-Patriot

Cameron Gaskins-Patriot

Anisa Flowers-Patriot

Lauren Katz-Patriot

Lanie Goff-Patriot

Eva Rosado-John Champe

Sydney Hicks-John Champe

Bailey Chlebowski-Unity Reed

Ainsley Sadler-Unity Reed

Alexi-Diettrick-Gainesville

Sophia Del Vacchio-Gainesville

Charisma Lofton-Gainesville

