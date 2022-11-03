FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr
Emma Kerwin Freedom-South Riding Sr
Bri Clay Battlefield Jr
Grace Bianchi Battlefield Jr
Gwen Vu Freedom-South Riding Jr
Caitlin Johnson Freedom-South Riding So
Charisma Lofton Gainesville Jr
Dyhemia Cummings Osbourn Park Sr
Libero: Lanie Goff Patriot Jr
Def. Specialist: Payton Delean Freedom-South Riding Sr
Player of the Year: Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr
Co-Coaches of the Year: Katie Moore, Patriot; Abby Mills, Battlefield
SECOND-TEAM
Anisa Flowers Patriot So
Bailey Monahan John Champe Jr
Toni Middlebrooks Gainesville Sr
Soleil Rancourt Patriot Fr
Taelin Connolley Battlefield Jr
Jasmine Wigington Osbourn Sr
Skyler Tennant Battlefield So
Alexis Diettrick Gainesville So
Libero: Aubrey Bealle Gainesville Jr
Def. Specialist: Jaelle Hinkle Battlefield Jr
HONORABLE MENTION
Macy Forester John Champe F
Sophia Del Vacchio Gainesville Sr
Ainsley Sadler Unity Reed Sr
Kendall George Freedom-South Riding Jr
Keira Neal Osbourn Sr
Hailey Hernandez Osbourn Sr
Trinity Gant Unity Reed Jr
Leah Molnar Freedom-South Riding Sr
Libby Donahoe Freedom-South Riding Sr
Aava Shingler Battlefield Jr
Emily Dunn Battlefield Sr
Sofia Miller Battlefield Sr
Melorra Arthur Battlefield Jr
Maithri Dhinakaran John Champe Sr
Kirti Dhinakaran John Champe Sr
Danica Montilla John Champe Sr
Lauren Katz Patriot Jr
Eva Eanes Patriot Sr
Makiya Williams Patriot Sr
Sydney Bennett Patriot Fr
Aria White Patriot Sr
Saniya Esters OP So
Madison Brewer OP Sr
Kori Cole OP Sr
Chelsea Campbell OP Sr
Sophie Monseur OP Sr
Shannon Charest OP Sr
Armelle Vilbert OP Sr
Ashley Brooks OP Sr
Bridget Rice OP Sr
Mikayla Carter OP Sr
Marianna Brooks OP Sr
