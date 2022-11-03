volleyball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr

Emma Kerwin Freedom-South Riding Sr

Bri Clay Battlefield Jr

Grace Bianchi Battlefield Jr

Gwen Vu Freedom-South Riding Jr

Caitlin Johnson Freedom-South Riding So

Charisma Lofton Gainesville Jr

Dyhemia Cummings Osbourn Park Sr

Libero: Lanie Goff Patriot Jr

Def. Specialist: Payton Delean Freedom-South Riding Sr

Player of the Year: Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr

Co-Coaches of the Year: Katie Moore, Patriot; Abby Mills, Battlefield

SECOND-TEAM

Anisa Flowers Patriot So

Bailey Monahan John Champe Jr

Toni Middlebrooks Gainesville Sr

Soleil Rancourt Patriot Fr

Taelin Connolley Battlefield Jr

Jasmine Wigington Osbourn Sr

Skyler Tennant Battlefield So

Alexis Diettrick Gainesville So

Libero: Aubrey Bealle Gainesville Jr

Def. Specialist: Jaelle Hinkle Battlefield Jr

HONORABLE MENTION 

Macy Forester John Champe F

Sophia Del Vacchio Gainesville Sr

Ainsley Sadler Unity Reed Sr

Kendall George Freedom-South Riding Jr

Keira Neal Osbourn Sr

Hailey Hernandez Osbourn Sr

Trinity Gant Unity Reed Jr

Leah Molnar Freedom-South Riding Sr

Libby Donahoe Freedom-South Riding Sr

Aava Shingler Battlefield Jr

Emily Dunn Battlefield Sr

Sofia Miller Battlefield Sr

Melorra Arthur Battlefield Jr

Maithri Dhinakaran John Champe Sr

Kirti Dhinakaran John Champe Sr

Danica Montilla John Champe Sr

Lauren Katz Patriot Jr

Eva Eanes Patriot Sr

Makiya Williams Patriot Sr

Sydney Bennett Patriot Fr

Aria White Patriot Sr

Saniya Esters OP So

Madison Brewer OP Sr

Kori Cole OP Sr

Chelsea Campbell OP Sr

Sophie Monseur OP Sr

Shannon Charest OP Sr

Armelle Vilbert OP Sr

Ashley Brooks OP Sr

Bridget Rice OP Sr

Mikayla Carter OP Sr

Marianna Brooks OP Sr

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.