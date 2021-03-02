basketball generic 5.jpg

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Year Name School 

SR Logan Barbour William Monroe

JR Payton Simmons Manassas Park

SO Zack Diggs Skyline

SR Bobby Asel George Mason

SR Marion “Budder” Haley Skyline

SR Gabe David Warren County

JR Ryan Barr Central

SR Franklin Lindsay William Monroe

SECOND TEAM

Year Name School 

JR Jace Garza Manassas Park

SR Trey Ilevbare Brentsville

JR Ethan Caperton Skyline

JR Parker Sheetz Central

SO Elias Carter Skyline

JR Marlon Jackson Skyline

JR Troy Jones William Monroe

SR Collin Griffith Manassas Park

Player of the Year: Logan Barbour (SR), William Monroe

Coach of the Year: Harold Chunn, Skyline

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

JR Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason

SO Ella Weaver William Monroe

SO Alden Yergey Brentsville

SO Elizabeth Creed George Mason

JR Bella Paradiso George Mason

SO Peyton Jones George Mason

SR Hailey Morris William Monroe

JR Jillian Shannon Skyline

SECOND TEAM

SO Jamie Kelly Warren County

SO Cara Vollmer Brentsville

JR Rianna Arsenault George Mason

SR Iyanna Carey William Monroe

FR Corin Edsall Skyline

FR Makenna Painter Central

JR Chloe Rush William Monroe

SR Nevaeh Maynes Manassas Park

Player of the Year: Zoraida Icabalceta (JR), George Mason HS

Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico, George Mason

