BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Year Name School
SR Logan Barbour William Monroe
JR Payton Simmons Manassas Park
SO Zack Diggs Skyline
SR Bobby Asel George Mason
SR Marion “Budder” Haley Skyline
SR Gabe David Warren County
JR Ryan Barr Central
SR Franklin Lindsay William Monroe
SECOND TEAM
JR Jace Garza Manassas Park
SR Trey Ilevbare Brentsville
JR Ethan Caperton Skyline
JR Parker Sheetz Central
SO Elias Carter Skyline
JR Marlon Jackson Skyline
JR Troy Jones William Monroe
SR Collin Griffith Manassas Park
Player of the Year: Logan Barbour (SR), William Monroe
Coach of the Year: Harold Chunn, Skyline
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
JR Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason
SO Ella Weaver William Monroe
SO Alden Yergey Brentsville
SO Elizabeth Creed George Mason
JR Bella Paradiso George Mason
SO Peyton Jones George Mason
SR Hailey Morris William Monroe
JR Jillian Shannon Skyline
SECOND TEAM
SO Jamie Kelly Warren County
SO Cara Vollmer Brentsville
JR Rianna Arsenault George Mason
SR Iyanna Carey William Monroe
FR Corin Edsall Skyline
FR Makenna Painter Central
JR Chloe Rush William Monroe
SR Nevaeh Maynes Manassas Park
Player of the Year: Zoraida Icabalceta (JR), George Mason HS
Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico, George Mason
