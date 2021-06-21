BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Anning (AJ) Smith, Junior, George Mason High School
Matthew Hellert, Junior, George Mason High School
Julio Gonzalez-Arrendando, Senior, Manassas Park High School
Brandon Forst, Senior, Brentsville District High School
Sage Dombrovskis, Sophomore, William Monroe High School
Midfielders
Declan Quill, Senior, George Mason High School
Alex Gardner, Sophomore, George Mason High School
Anthony Medrano, Sophomore, Manassas Park High School
Kameron Ward, Junior, William Monroe High School
Manuel Silva, Senior, Brentsville District High School
Defenders
Charles Russell, Sophomore, George Mason High School
Jack Brown, Senior, George Mason High School
Brandon Argueta-Batres, Senior, Manassas Park High School
Alex Barahona-Lopez, Senior, Manassas Park High School
Will Auer, Senior, William Monroe High School
Goalies
Zain Hameed, Senior, George Mason High School
Player of the Year- Declan Quill, Senior, George Mason High School
Coach of the Year- Frank Spinello, George Mason High School
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Nick Dempsey, Sophomore, Skyline High School
Alex O’Neill-Payne, Senior, Skyline High School
Tyler Brown, Junior, Warren County High School
Griffin Martin, Junior, Warren County High School
Lincoln Fajfar, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Midfielders
Martin Souza, Junior, Manassas Park High School
Brandon Gwyn, Junior, Central High School
Josh Bingelli, Junior, William Monroe High School
Kevin Valladares, Junior, William Monroe High School
Tai Bhalla, Sophomore, George Mason High School
Defenders
Brandon Montes-Moreno, Junior, Central High School
Alex Lopez. Senior, Central High School
Tyler Strickland, Junior, William Monroe High School
Hans Abruzzi, Senior, George Mason High School
Evan Lankford, Senior, George Mason High School
Goalies
Jack Anderson, Junior, William Monroe High School
Frank Sicklesmith, Sophomore, Brentsville District High School
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Maddie Howells, Freshman, Brentsville District High School
Madison Fitzpatrick, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Sydney Dombrovskis, Senior, William Monroe High School
Maddie Miller, Freshman, George Mason High School
Annie O'Fallon, Junior, Skyline High School
Midfielders
Peyton McGovern, Freshman, Brentsville District High School
Taylor McGovern, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Sydney Devory, Junior, William Monroe High School
Jane Fiegel, Sophomore, George Mason High School
Azy Flores, Senior, Skyline High School
Audrey Dueweke, Senior, Skyline High School
Defenders
Sarah Earle, Senior, William Monroe High School
Sydney Orange, Freshman, William Monroe High School
Shayla Nelson, Senior, Skyline High School
Carly O'leary, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Abby Lewis, Senior, Brentsville District High School
Goalies
Emma Najarian, Freshman, George Mason High School
Laura Brown, Senior, Skyline High School
Player of the Year- Sydney Devory, Junior, William Monroe High School
Coach of the Year- Juan Garcia, Skyline High School
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Morgan Lake, Junior, Skyline High School
Kate Cramer, Senior, Skyline High School
Anna Johnson, Freshman, Warren County High School
Mackenzie Sprouse, Senior, William Monroe High School
Midfielders
Emma Deane, Junior, William Monroe High School
Megan Tremblay, Junior, George Mason High School
Hanna Edsell, Junior, Skyline High School
Audrey Moya, Sophomore, Warren County High School
Defenders
Elizabeth Creed, Sophomore, George Mason High School
Anna Williamson, Junior, George Mason High School
Brigette Hilleart, Senior, Skyline High School
Jacklyn Clark, Freshman, Warren County High School
Nadia Matthews, Senior, Central High School
Goalies
Sarah McKenzie, Senior, Manassas Park High School
