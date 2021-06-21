soccer generic2.jpg

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Anning (AJ) Smith, Junior, George Mason High School

Matthew Hellert, Junior, George Mason High School

Julio Gonzalez-Arrendando, Senior, Manassas Park High School

Brandon Forst, Senior, Brentsville District High School

Sage Dombrovskis, Sophomore, William Monroe High School

Midfielders

Declan Quill, Senior, George Mason High School

Alex Gardner, Sophomore, George Mason High School

Anthony Medrano, Sophomore, Manassas Park High School

Kameron Ward, Junior, William Monroe High School

Manuel Silva, Senior, Brentsville District High School

Defenders

Charles Russell, Sophomore, George Mason High School

Jack Brown, Senior, George Mason High School

Brandon Argueta-Batres, Senior, Manassas Park High School

Alex Barahona-Lopez, Senior, Manassas Park High School

Will Auer, Senior, William Monroe High School

Goalies

Zain Hameed, Senior, George Mason High School

Player of the Year- Declan Quill, Senior, George Mason High School

Coach of the Year- Frank Spinello, George Mason High School 

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Nick Dempsey, Sophomore, Skyline High School

Alex O’Neill-Payne, Senior, Skyline High School

Tyler Brown, Junior, Warren County High School

Griffin Martin, Junior, Warren County High School

Lincoln Fajfar, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Midfielders

Martin Souza, Junior, Manassas Park High School

Brandon Gwyn, Junior, Central High School

Josh Bingelli, Junior, William Monroe High School

Kevin Valladares, Junior, William Monroe High School

Tai Bhalla, Sophomore, George Mason High School

Defenders

Brandon Montes-Moreno, Junior, Central High School

Alex Lopez. Senior, Central High School

Tyler Strickland, Junior, William Monroe High School

Hans Abruzzi, Senior, George Mason High School

Evan Lankford, Senior, George Mason High School

Goalies

Jack Anderson, Junior, William Monroe High School

Frank Sicklesmith, Sophomore, Brentsville District High School

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Maddie Howells, Freshman, Brentsville District High School

Madison Fitzpatrick, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Sydney Dombrovskis, Senior, William Monroe High School

Maddie Miller, Freshman, George Mason High School

Annie O'Fallon, Junior, Skyline High School

Midfielders

Peyton McGovern, Freshman, Brentsville District High School

Taylor McGovern, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Sydney Devory, Junior, William Monroe High School

Jane Fiegel, Sophomore, George Mason High School

Azy Flores, Senior, Skyline High School

Audrey Dueweke, Senior, Skyline High School

Defenders

Sarah Earle, Senior, William Monroe High School

Sydney Orange, Freshman, William Monroe High School

Shayla Nelson, Senior, Skyline High School

Carly O'leary, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Abby Lewis, Senior, Brentsville District High School

Goalies

Emma Najarian, Freshman, George Mason High School

Laura Brown, Senior, Skyline High School

Player of the Year- Sydney Devory, Junior, William Monroe High School

Coach of the Year- Juan Garcia, Skyline High School 

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Morgan Lake, Junior, Skyline High School

Kate Cramer, Senior, Skyline High School

Anna Johnson, Freshman, Warren County High School

Mackenzie Sprouse, Senior, William Monroe High School

Midfielders

Emma Deane, Junior, William Monroe High School

Megan Tremblay, Junior, George Mason High School

Hanna Edsell, Junior, Skyline High School

Audrey Moya, Sophomore, Warren County High School

Defenders

Elizabeth Creed, Sophomore, George Mason High School

Anna Williamson, Junior, George Mason High School

Brigette Hilleart, Senior, Skyline High School

Jacklyn Clark, Freshman, Warren County High School

Nadia Matthews, Senior, Central High School

Goalies

Sarah McKenzie, Senior, Manassas Park High School

