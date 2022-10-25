FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Kaitlyn Nakamura KR
Forward McKenna Locke FHS
Forward Kirsten Settle FHS
Forward Cassie Dubois MHS
Midfielder Jackie Timberlake FHS
Midfielder Mia Mayer MHS
Midfielder Marissa Camarca FHS
Midfielder Jessica Lalwani KR
Defender Adelaid Langford MHS
Defender Alexa Smith KR
Defender Brooklyn Maldonado FHS
Defender Denali Daymude LHS
At-Large Hanna Hall MHS
At-Large Charlotte Bloom KR
At-Large Mary Rodman LHS
Goalkeeper Katie Bloom KR
Player of the Year: Jackie Timberlake FHS
Coach of the Year: Brooke Settle FHS
SECOND TEAM
Forward Grace Cunningham KR
Forward Carolyn Maines LHS
Forward Katie Kotulla LHS
Forward Marjorie Davenport FHS
Midfielder Ava Napolitano FHS
Midfielder Samantha Diaz BDHS
Midfielder Caroline Carmody MHS
Midfielder Lucy Hlady MHS
Defender Chloe Calabrese MHS
Defender Lauren Lasher FHS
Defender Caitlyn Chaney LHS
Defender Mollie Felder BDHS
At-Large Janelle Tousha BDHS
Goalkeeper Erin Irwin FHS
