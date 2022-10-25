Brentsville Girls Field Hockey Building To The Future
Buy Now

Brentsville's Samantha Diaz (6) attempts to dribble out her defensive third with a Colgan player defending. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Kaitlyn Nakamura KR

Forward McKenna Locke FHS

Forward Kirsten Settle FHS

Forward Cassie Dubois MHS

Midfielder Jackie Timberlake FHS

Midfielder Mia Mayer MHS

Midfielder Marissa Camarca FHS

Midfielder Jessica Lalwani KR

Defender Adelaid Langford MHS

Defender Alexa Smith KR

Defender Brooklyn Maldonado FHS

Defender Denali Daymude LHS

At-Large Hanna Hall MHS

At-Large Charlotte Bloom KR

At-Large Mary Rodman LHS

Goalkeeper Katie Bloom KR

Player of the Year: Jackie Timberlake FHS

Coach of the Year: Brooke Settle FHS

SECOND TEAM

Forward Grace Cunningham KR

Forward Carolyn Maines LHS

Forward Katie Kotulla LHS

Forward Marjorie Davenport FHS

Midfielder Ava Napolitano FHS

Midfielder Samantha Diaz BDHS

Midfielder Caroline Carmody MHS

Midfielder Lucy Hlady MHS

Defender Chloe Calabrese MHS

Defender Lauren Lasher FHS

Defender Caitlyn Chaney LHS

Defender Mollie Felder BDHS

At-Large Janelle Tousha BDHS

Goalkeeper Erin Irwin FHS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.