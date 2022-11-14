FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

QB Caleb Alexander Brentsville District Junior

Center Jack Clingerman Skyline Senior

OL Tyler Nix Brentsville District Senior

OL DJ Rizzo Warren County Senior

OL Tobias Mayberry Skyline Senior

OL Johnny Daly Brentsville District Senior

TE Josh Wattles Meridian Senior

RB Nico Orlando Brentsville District Junior

RB Gavin Dodson Warren County Sophomore

RB Dustin Gue Skyline Senior

WR Tyler Owens Brentsville District Sophomore

WR Daelan Powell-Jackson Warren County Senior

WR Ryan Beckman Brentsville District Senior

Offense All-Purpose Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior

Kicker Drew Woodell Skyline Junior

Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior

Offensive player of the year: Caleb Alexander Brentsville District Junior

Coach of the Year: Loren White Brentsville District

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DT Tyberius Carter Warren County Senior

DT Jack Clingerman Skyline Senior

DT Donovan Boles Brentsville District Senior

DE Tobias Mayberry Skyline Senior

DE Johnny Daly Brentsville District Senior

LB Langston White Brentsville District Junior

LB Nico Orlando Brentsville District Junior

LB Dustin Gue Skyline Senior

LB Dagan Wayland Warren County Junior

DB William Johnson Brentsville District Senior

DB Jaidyn Foddrell Brentsville District Senior

DB Tyler Owens Brentsville District Sophomore

DB Suleman Zewar Warren County Junior

Defense All-Purpose Josh Wattles Meridian Senior

Punter Wyatt Vonderhaar Brentsville District Sophomore

Punt Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior

Defensive player of the year: Langston White Brentsville District Junior

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Nick Foltz Warren County Senior

Center Sebastian Hansford Brentsville District Junior

OL Garrett Mohr Skyline Junior

OL Kyle Jinks Meridian Senior

OL Jacob Wright Brentsville District Senior

OL Hunter Cook Warren County Junior

TE Brady Lam William Monroe Sophomore

RB Blaise Skube Warren County Freshman

RB Blake Fletcher Brentsville District Junior

RB Alden Harrison Meridian Junior

WR William Johnson Brentsville District Senior

WR Tyson Funk Skyline Senior

WR Suleman Zewar Warren County Junior

Offense All-Purpose Michael Hooper Warren County Sophomore

Kicker Wyatt Vonderhaar Brentsville District Sophomore

Kick Returner Daelan Powell-Jackson William Monroe Senior

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DT Garrett Mohr Skyline Junior

DT Tyler Nix Brentsville District Senior

DT Marcus Lambert Skyline Senior

DE Elijah Frame Warren County Junior

DE Mathew Downs Meridian Junior

LB Donovan Porter Skyline Senior

LB Josh Rogers Brentsville District Senior

LB Alden Harrison Meridian Junior

LB Malachi Vinson-Proctor Warren County Senior

DB Gavin Dodson Warren County Sophomore

DB Alijah James Skyline Sophomore

DB Blake Fletcher Brentsville District Junior

DB Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior

Defense All-Purpose Blaise Skube Warren County Freshman

Punter Drew Woodell Skyline Junior

Punt Returner William Johnson Brentsville District Senior

