FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
QB Caleb Alexander Brentsville District Junior
Center Jack Clingerman Skyline Senior
OL Tyler Nix Brentsville District Senior
OL DJ Rizzo Warren County Senior
OL Tobias Mayberry Skyline Senior
OL Johnny Daly Brentsville District Senior
TE Josh Wattles Meridian Senior
RB Nico Orlando Brentsville District Junior
RB Gavin Dodson Warren County Sophomore
RB Dustin Gue Skyline Senior
WR Tyler Owens Brentsville District Sophomore
WR Daelan Powell-Jackson Warren County Senior
WR Ryan Beckman Brentsville District Senior
Offense All-Purpose Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior
Kicker Drew Woodell Skyline Junior
Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior
Offensive player of the year: Caleb Alexander Brentsville District Junior
Coach of the Year: Loren White Brentsville District
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Tyberius Carter Warren County Senior
DT Jack Clingerman Skyline Senior
DT Donovan Boles Brentsville District Senior
DE Tobias Mayberry Skyline Senior
DE Johnny Daly Brentsville District Senior
LB Langston White Brentsville District Junior
LB Nico Orlando Brentsville District Junior
LB Dustin Gue Skyline Senior
LB Dagan Wayland Warren County Junior
DB William Johnson Brentsville District Senior
DB Jaidyn Foddrell Brentsville District Senior
DB Tyler Owens Brentsville District Sophomore
DB Suleman Zewar Warren County Junior
Defense All-Purpose Josh Wattles Meridian Senior
Punter Wyatt Vonderhaar Brentsville District Sophomore
Punt Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior
Defensive player of the year: Langston White Brentsville District Junior
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Nick Foltz Warren County Senior
Center Sebastian Hansford Brentsville District Junior
OL Garrett Mohr Skyline Junior
OL Kyle Jinks Meridian Senior
OL Jacob Wright Brentsville District Senior
OL Hunter Cook Warren County Junior
TE Brady Lam William Monroe Sophomore
RB Blaise Skube Warren County Freshman
RB Blake Fletcher Brentsville District Junior
RB Alden Harrison Meridian Junior
WR William Johnson Brentsville District Senior
WR Tyson Funk Skyline Senior
WR Suleman Zewar Warren County Junior
Offense All-Purpose Michael Hooper Warren County Sophomore
Kicker Wyatt Vonderhaar Brentsville District Sophomore
Kick Returner Daelan Powell-Jackson William Monroe Senior
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Garrett Mohr Skyline Junior
DT Tyler Nix Brentsville District Senior
DT Marcus Lambert Skyline Senior
DE Elijah Frame Warren County Junior
DE Mathew Downs Meridian Junior
LB Donovan Porter Skyline Senior
LB Josh Rogers Brentsville District Senior
LB Alden Harrison Meridian Junior
LB Malachi Vinson-Proctor Warren County Senior
DB Gavin Dodson Warren County Sophomore
DB Alijah James Skyline Sophomore
DB Blake Fletcher Brentsville District Junior
DB Aiden Vaught Skyline Junior
Defense All-Purpose Blaise Skube Warren County Freshman
Punter Drew Woodell Skyline Junior
Punt Returner William Johnson Brentsville District Senior
