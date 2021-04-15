FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Beau Lang, 11, Brentsville District
Center: Wesley Deavers, 12, Skyline
Offensive Line: Patrick Slate, 12, Skyline; Tyler Nix, 10, Brentsville District, Clifton Grant III, 12, Central Woodstock, Jack Gareis, 12, William Monroe
Tight End: Graham Feglar, 11, George Mason
Running Back: Bryce Post, 12, Warren County; Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline; Payton Simmons, 11, Manassas Park
Wide Receiver: Marion Haley, 12, Skyline; Logan Barbour, 12, William Monroe; Brevin Scott, 12, Central Woodstock
Offensive All-Purpose: Robert Silva, 12, George Mason
Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline
Coach of the Year: Adam Amerine, George Mason
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle: Will Wolf, 12, Skyline; Ryan Binsted, 12, Brentsville District; Carlos Shields, 12, George Mason
End: Isaiah Taylor, 11, William Monroe
Matthew Teague, 12, George Mason
Linebacker
Jake Johnson, 12, Brentsville District
Chris Moin, 12, Skyline
Chris Detwiler, 12, Brentsville District
Isaiah Dyer, 11, Central Woodstock
Defensive Back
George Papadopolous, 11, George Mason Brevin Scott, 12, Central Woodstock
Jackson Schnetzler, 11, Brentsville District
Gavin Hussar, 12, William Monroe
Defensive All-Purpose
Graham Felgar, 11, George Mason
Kicker
Doug Cummings, 12, Skyline
Punter
Robert Silva, 12, George Mason
Kickoff Return
Aidan Vaught, 9, Skyline
Punt Return
Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline
Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, 12, Skyline
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ethan Caperton, 11, Skyline
Center
Trevor Myers, 12 William Monroe
Offensive Line
Carlos Shields, 12, George Mason
Will Wolf, 12, Skyline
Dathen Montoya, 12, Skyline
DJ Rizzo, 10, Warren County
Tight End
Chris Detwiler, 12, Brentsville District
Running Back
Matthew Teague, 12, George Mason
Daron Santucci, 12, Skyline
Isaiah Dyer, 11, Central Woodstock
Wide Receiver
Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park
Jamonta Harris, 12, Central Woodstock
Aidan Lawhead, 12, Brentsville District
Offensive All-Purpose
Guy Hayes, 12, Brentsville District
DEFENSE
Tackle
Christian Ross, 11, Central Woodstock
Ty Carter, 10, Warren County
Pat Slate, 12, Skyline
Steven Sanchez, 11, Manassas Park
End
Gabe Howell, 11, Brentsville District
Nick Pulizzi, 12, Central Woodstock
Linebacker
Brandon McDonald, 12, William Monroe
Nick Griffin, 11, Brentsville District
Josh Stillwagoner, 11, George Mason
Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park
Defensive Back
Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline
Brayden Poe, 11, Skyline
Bryce Post, 12, Warren County
Isaac Malik-Duarte, 11, Manassas Park
Defensive All-Purpose
Will Johnson, 10, Brentsville District
Kicker
Alex Lopez, 12, Central Woodstock
Punter
Will Auer, 12, William Monroe
Kickoff Return
Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park
Punt Return
Payton Simmons, 11, Manassas Park
