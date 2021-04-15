football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Beau Lang, 11, Brentsville District

Center: Wesley Deavers, 12, Skyline

Offensive Line: Patrick Slate, 12, Skyline; Tyler Nix, 10, Brentsville District, Clifton Grant III, 12, Central Woodstock, Jack Gareis, 12, William Monroe

Tight End: Graham Feglar, 11, George Mason

Running Back: Bryce Post, 12, Warren County; Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline; Payton Simmons, 11, Manassas Park

Wide Receiver: Marion Haley, 12, Skyline; Logan Barbour, 12, William Monroe; Brevin Scott, 12, Central Woodstock

Offensive All-Purpose: Robert Silva, 12, George Mason

Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline

Coach of the Year: Adam Amerine, George Mason

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle: Will Wolf, 12, Skyline; Ryan Binsted, 12, Brentsville District; Carlos Shields, 12, George Mason

End: Isaiah Taylor, 11, William Monroe

Matthew Teague, 12, George Mason

Linebacker

Jake Johnson, 12, Brentsville District

Chris Moin, 12, Skyline

Chris Detwiler, 12, Brentsville District

Isaiah Dyer, 11, Central Woodstock

Defensive Back

George Papadopolous, 11, George Mason Brevin Scott, 12, Central Woodstock

Jackson Schnetzler, 11, Brentsville District

Gavin Hussar, 12, William Monroe

Defensive All-Purpose

Graham Felgar, 11, George Mason

Kicker

Doug Cummings, 12, Skyline

Punter

Robert Silva, 12, George Mason

Kickoff Return

Aidan Vaught, 9, Skyline

Punt Return

Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, 12, Skyline 

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ethan Caperton, 11, Skyline

Center

Trevor Myers, 12 William Monroe

Offensive Line

Carlos Shields, 12, George Mason

Will Wolf, 12, Skyline

Dathen Montoya, 12, Skyline

DJ Rizzo, 10, Warren County

Tight End

Chris Detwiler, 12, Brentsville District

Running Back

Matthew Teague, 12, George Mason

Daron Santucci, 12, Skyline

Isaiah Dyer, 11, Central Woodstock

Wide Receiver

Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park

Jamonta Harris, 12, Central Woodstock

Aidan Lawhead, 12, Brentsville District

Offensive All-Purpose

Guy Hayes, 12, Brentsville District

DEFENSE

Tackle

Christian Ross, 11, Central Woodstock

Ty Carter, 10, Warren County

Pat Slate, 12, Skyline

Steven Sanchez, 11, Manassas Park

End

Gabe Howell, 11, Brentsville District

Nick Pulizzi, 12, Central Woodstock

Linebacker

Brandon McDonald, 12, William Monroe

Nick Griffin, 11, Brentsville District

Josh Stillwagoner, 11, George Mason

Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park

Defensive Back

Logan Maiatico, 12, Skyline

Brayden Poe, 11, Skyline

Bryce Post, 12, Warren County

Isaac Malik-Duarte, 11, Manassas Park

Defensive All-Purpose

Will Johnson, 10, Brentsville District

Kicker

Alex Lopez, 12, Central Woodstock

Punter

Will Auer, 12, William Monroe

Kickoff Return

Cam Dixon, 12, Manassas Park

Punt Return

Payton Simmons, 11, Manassas Park

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.