NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
First team
Pos., Player, School, Year
OF, Troy Ehrlich, Meridian, Sr.
OF, Jamal Neal, William Monroe, So.
OF, Talan Shifflett, William Monroe, So.
OF, Jack Biggs, Meridian, Sr.
1B, Jared Shifflett, William Monroe, Sr.
2B, Kaleb Doshier, William Monroe, Sr.
3B, Thomas Downs, Meridian, Sr.
SS, Lance Williams, William Monroe, Jr.
U, Sam Barber, Skyline, Jr.
DH, Will Waller, Warren County, Sr.
C, Alex Lacroix, Meridian, Sr.
P, Lance Williams, William Monroe, Jr.
P, Jackson Pierce, Meridian, Sr.
P, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville, Jr.
P, Will Waller, Warren County, Sr.
Player of the Year: Lance Williams, William Monroe
Coach of the Year: Tyler Settle, Skyline
Second team
Pos., Player, School, Year
OF, Bailey Fox, Brentsville, Sr.
OF, JJ Hand, Brentsville, Fr.
OF, Jackson Pierce, Meridian, Sr.
OF, Danny Farrell, Brentsville, So.
1B, Patrick McDonald, Meridian, Sr.
2B, Blake Sibert, Skyline, Sr.
3B, Jaden Kirby, William Monroe, Sr.
SS, Hunter King, Skyline, Sr.
U, P.J. Dellinger, Warren County, So.
DH, Izaiah Matthews, Skyline, Fr.
C, Victor Knuckles, Manassas Park, Sr.
C, Landon Pond, Warren County, Jr.
P, Waylon Cheek, William Monroe, Jr.
P, Coleson Russell, Brentsville, Jr.
P, Alex Gorman-Dorsey, Meridian, Sr.
REGION B
First team
Pos., Player, School, Year
OF, Troy Ehrlich, Meridian, Sr.
OF, Jamal Neal, William Monroe, So.
OF, Mason Gregory, Goochland, Jr.
OF, Talan Shifflett, William Monroe, Sr.
1B, Jared Shifflett, William Monroe, Sr.
2B, Kaleb Doshier, William Monroe, Sr.
3B, Thomas Downs, Meridian, Sr.
SS, Lance Williams, William Monroe, Jr.
U, Sam Barber, Skyline, Jr.
DH, Will Waller, Warren County, Sr.
C, Alex Lacroix, Meridian, Sr.
P, Lance Williams, William Monroe, Jr.
P, Jackson Pierce, Meridian, Sr.
P, Brayden Hutchison, Brentsville, Jr.
Player of the Year: Lance Williams, William Monroe
Coach of the Year: Mike Maynard, William Monroe
Second team
Pos., Player, School, Year
OF, Logan Fox, Culpeper, So.
OF, Jack Biggs, Meridian, Sr.
OF, Will Payne, James Monroe, Jr.
OF, Bailey Fox, Brentsville, Sr.
1B, Patrick McDonald, Meridian, Sr.
1B, Joe Hardy, James Monroe, Sr.
2B, Blake Sibert, Skyline, Sr.
3B, Harry Bradshaw, Culpeper, Sr.
SS, Hunter King, Skyline, Sr.
SS, Blake Bailey, Culpeper, Sr.
U, Gavin Alvarado, Culpeper, Fr.
DH, Izaiah Matthews, Skyline, Fr.
C, Charles Mackay, Maggie Walker, Jr.
P. Will Waller, Warren County, Sr.
P, Coleson Russell, Brentsville, Jr.
P, Waylon Cheek, William Monroe, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.