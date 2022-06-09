Brentsville Softball vs Tabb_Doug Stroud Photography__S523708.jpg
Buy Now

Brentsville's Ellie Post crosses the plate after hitting a home run against Tabb. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

First Team

Name, school, position, year

Ashton Spiker, Skyline, OF, Junior

Astoria Free, Skyline, OF, Senior

Avery Shifflett, William Monroe, OF, Sophomore

Kendyll Eddins, William Monroe, OF, Junior

Sierra Tannheiser, Brentsville, OF, Senior

Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 1B, Junior

Grace Benson, Skyline, 2B, Senior

Natalie Quinlan, Brentsville, 3B, Junior

Rachel Hill, William Monroe, SS, Senior

Ellie Post, Brentsville, C, Senior

Taylor Mallory, William Monroe, UT, Junior

McKenna Meares, Brentsville, DP/Flex, Freshman

Mara Woolford, William Monroe, P, Senior

Peyton Kaufman, Skyline, P, Junior

Reese Mamajek, Meridian, P, Sophomore

Tea Cornett, Brentsville, P, Sophomore

Second Team

Name, school, position, year

Elle Ehrlich, Meridian, OF, Senior

Haley Robinson, Warren County, OF, Junior

McKenzie Kolesar, Brentsville, OF, Freshman

Savannah Meade, William Monroe, 1B, Senior

Sara Waller, Warren County, 2B, Junior

Atori Lane, Warren County, 3B, Junior

Jamie Kelly, Skyline, SS, Junior

Karleigh Crabill, Warren County, SS, Senior

Raegan Cullen, Brentsville, SS, Junior

Jillian Shannon, Skyline, C, Senior

Lacie Glascock, Warren County, UT, Junior

Sammy Littleford, Brentsville, UT, Freshman

Mercer Colby, Meridian, DP/Flex, Freshman

Madison Payne, Skyline, DP/Flex, Junior

Olivia Kelly, Warren County, P, Sophomore

Elena Clark-Wilson, Meridian, P, Freshman

District Player of the Year -- Ellie Post, Brentsville, Senior

District Coach of the Year – Mike Post, Brentsville

REGION B

First Team

Name, school, position, year

Ashton Spiker, Skyline, OF, Junior

Avery Shifflett, William Monroe, OF, Sophomore

Sierra Tannheiser, Brentsville, OF, Senior

Abrielle White, Goochland, OF, Senior

Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 1B, Junior

Grace Benson, Skyline, 2B, Senior

Natalie Quinlan, Brentsville, 3B, Junior

Rachel Hill, William Monroe, SS, Senior

Ellie Post, Brentsville, C, Senior

Taylor Mallory, William Monroe, UT, Junior

Jasmine Price, Goochland, DP/Flex, Senior

Mara Woolford, William Monroe, P, Senior

Reese Mamajek, Meridian, P, Sophomore

Tea Cornett, Brentsville, P, Sophomore

Second Team

Name, school, position, year

Elle Ehrlich, Meridian, OF, Senior

Kendyll Eddins, William Monroe, OF, Junior

McKenzie Kolesar, Brentsville, OF, Freshman

Shelby Wood, Culpeper, OF, Sophomore

Karsyn Martin, Goochland, 1B, Senior

Sara Waller, Warren County, 2B, Junior

Riley Rocha, William Monroe, 2B, Sophomore

Atori Lane, Warren County, 3B, Junior

Jamie Kelly, Skyline, SS, Junior

Karleigh Crabill, Warren County, SS, Senior

Jillian Shannon, Skyline, C, Senior

Madison Taylor, Caroline, C, Senior

Brook House, Culpeper, UT, Junior

Sammy Littleford, Brentsville, UT, Freshman

McKenna Meares, Brentsville, DP/Flex, Freshman

Olivia Kelly, Warren County, P, Sophomore

Ciara Jarman, James Monroe, P, Sophomore

Hailey Metzger, Culpeper, P, Sophomore

Region 3B Player of the Year -- Ellie Post, Brentsville, Senior

Region 3B Coach of the Year – Mike Post, Brentsville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.