NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
First Team
Name, school, position, year
Ashton Spiker, Skyline, OF, Junior
Astoria Free, Skyline, OF, Senior
Avery Shifflett, William Monroe, OF, Sophomore
Kendyll Eddins, William Monroe, OF, Junior
Sierra Tannheiser, Brentsville, OF, Senior
Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 1B, Junior
Grace Benson, Skyline, 2B, Senior
Natalie Quinlan, Brentsville, 3B, Junior
Rachel Hill, William Monroe, SS, Senior
Ellie Post, Brentsville, C, Senior
Taylor Mallory, William Monroe, UT, Junior
McKenna Meares, Brentsville, DP/Flex, Freshman
Mara Woolford, William Monroe, P, Senior
Peyton Kaufman, Skyline, P, Junior
Reese Mamajek, Meridian, P, Sophomore
Tea Cornett, Brentsville, P, Sophomore
Second Team
Name, school, position, year
Elle Ehrlich, Meridian, OF, Senior
Haley Robinson, Warren County, OF, Junior
McKenzie Kolesar, Brentsville, OF, Freshman
Savannah Meade, William Monroe, 1B, Senior
Sara Waller, Warren County, 2B, Junior
Atori Lane, Warren County, 3B, Junior
Jamie Kelly, Skyline, SS, Junior
Karleigh Crabill, Warren County, SS, Senior
Raegan Cullen, Brentsville, SS, Junior
Jillian Shannon, Skyline, C, Senior
Lacie Glascock, Warren County, UT, Junior
Sammy Littleford, Brentsville, UT, Freshman
Mercer Colby, Meridian, DP/Flex, Freshman
Madison Payne, Skyline, DP/Flex, Junior
Olivia Kelly, Warren County, P, Sophomore
Elena Clark-Wilson, Meridian, P, Freshman
District Player of the Year -- Ellie Post, Brentsville, Senior
District Coach of the Year – Mike Post, Brentsville
REGION B
First Team
Name, school, position, year
Ashton Spiker, Skyline, OF, Junior
Avery Shifflett, William Monroe, OF, Sophomore
Sierra Tannheiser, Brentsville, OF, Senior
Abrielle White, Goochland, OF, Senior
Kiley McGuire, Skyline, 1B, Junior
Grace Benson, Skyline, 2B, Senior
Natalie Quinlan, Brentsville, 3B, Junior
Rachel Hill, William Monroe, SS, Senior
Ellie Post, Brentsville, C, Senior
Taylor Mallory, William Monroe, UT, Junior
Jasmine Price, Goochland, DP/Flex, Senior
Mara Woolford, William Monroe, P, Senior
Reese Mamajek, Meridian, P, Sophomore
Tea Cornett, Brentsville, P, Sophomore
Second Team
Name, school, position, year
Elle Ehrlich, Meridian, OF, Senior
Kendyll Eddins, William Monroe, OF, Junior
McKenzie Kolesar, Brentsville, OF, Freshman
Shelby Wood, Culpeper, OF, Sophomore
Karsyn Martin, Goochland, 1B, Senior
Sara Waller, Warren County, 2B, Junior
Riley Rocha, William Monroe, 2B, Sophomore
Atori Lane, Warren County, 3B, Junior
Jamie Kelly, Skyline, SS, Junior
Karleigh Crabill, Warren County, SS, Senior
Jillian Shannon, Skyline, C, Senior
Madison Taylor, Caroline, C, Senior
Brook House, Culpeper, UT, Junior
Sammy Littleford, Brentsville, UT, Freshman
McKenna Meares, Brentsville, DP/Flex, Freshman
Olivia Kelly, Warren County, P, Sophomore
Ciara Jarman, James Monroe, P, Sophomore
Hailey Metzger, Culpeper, P, Sophomore
Region 3B Player of the Year -- Ellie Post, Brentsville, Senior
Region 3B Coach of the Year – Mike Post, Brentsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.