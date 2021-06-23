FIRST TEAM

Pitcher

Tea Cornett, Freshman, Brentsville District High School

Avery Shifflett, Freshman, William Monroe High School

Peyton Kaufman, Sophomore, Skyline High School

Catcher: Ellie Post, Junior, Brentsville District High School

1st Base: Kiley McGuire, Sophomore, Skyline High School

2nd Base: Grace Benson, Junior, Skyline High School

3rd Base: Natalie Quinlan, Sophomore, Brentsville District High School

Atori Lane, Sophomore, Warren County High School

Shortstop: Lexi Clatterbuck, Senior, Skyline High School

Outfield: Sierra Tannheiser, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Ella Toothman, Junior, Central High School

Astoria Free, Junior, Skyline High School

Ashton Spiker, Sophomore, Skyline High School

DP-Flex: Angela Rodriguez, Senior, Manassas Park High School

Utility: Ivy Mongold, Senior, Central High School

Player of the Year- Ellie Post, Junior, Brentsville District High School

Coach of the Year- Mike Post, Brentsville District High School

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Trynda Mantz, Sophomore, Central High School

Reese Mamajek, Freshman, George Mason High School

Olivia Kelly, Freshman, Warren County High School

Catcher: Jillian Shannon, Junior, Skyline High School

1st Base: Kaitlyn Napier, Senior, William Monroe High School

2nd Base: Mara Brooks, Senior, Brentsville District High School

3rd Base: Elle Ehrlich, Junior, George Mason High School

Shortstop: Karleigh Crabill, Junior, Warren County High School

Outfield: Lexie Reid, Senior, Brentsville District High School

Alicia Ball, Senior, Central High School

Kendall Morris, Senior, Skyline High School

Sara Waller, Sophomore, Warren County High School

DP-Flex: Savannah Meade, Junior, William Monroe High School

Utility: Hailey Stiltner, Senior, Warren County High School

