FIRST TEAM
Pitcher
Tea Cornett, Freshman, Brentsville District High School
Avery Shifflett, Freshman, William Monroe High School
Peyton Kaufman, Sophomore, Skyline High School
Catcher: Ellie Post, Junior, Brentsville District High School
1st Base: Kiley McGuire, Sophomore, Skyline High School
2nd Base: Grace Benson, Junior, Skyline High School
3rd Base: Natalie Quinlan, Sophomore, Brentsville District High School
Atori Lane, Sophomore, Warren County High School
Shortstop: Lexi Clatterbuck, Senior, Skyline High School
Outfield: Sierra Tannheiser, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Ella Toothman, Junior, Central High School
Astoria Free, Junior, Skyline High School
Ashton Spiker, Sophomore, Skyline High School
DP-Flex: Angela Rodriguez, Senior, Manassas Park High School
Utility: Ivy Mongold, Senior, Central High School
Player of the Year- Ellie Post, Junior, Brentsville District High School
Coach of the Year- Mike Post, Brentsville District High School
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Trynda Mantz, Sophomore, Central High School
Reese Mamajek, Freshman, George Mason High School
Olivia Kelly, Freshman, Warren County High School
Catcher: Jillian Shannon, Junior, Skyline High School
1st Base: Kaitlyn Napier, Senior, William Monroe High School
2nd Base: Mara Brooks, Senior, Brentsville District High School
3rd Base: Elle Ehrlich, Junior, George Mason High School
Shortstop: Karleigh Crabill, Junior, Warren County High School
Outfield: Lexie Reid, Senior, Brentsville District High School
Alicia Ball, Senior, Central High School
Kendall Morris, Senior, Skyline High School
Sara Waller, Sophomore, Warren County High School
DP-Flex: Savannah Meade, Junior, William Monroe High School
Utility: Hailey Stiltner, Senior, Warren County High School
