Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS 

FIRST TEAM

Year  Name  School 

SO Wes Williams Independence

SR Logan Barbour William Monroe

SR Ricky Goode-Wright James Monroe

SO Zack Diggs Skyline

JR Payton Simmons Manassas Park

SR Bobby Asel George Mason

SR Marion “Budder” Haley Skyline

JR Bradley Gagen Independence

SECOND TEAM

Year  Name  School 

SR Kameron Holman Goochland

JR Ryan Barr Central

JR Jack Gagen Independence

SR Franklin Lindsay William Monroe

SR Aaron Carter James Monroe

SR Gabe Davis Warren County

FR Gabriel Coulthurst Independence

SO Elias Carter Skyline

Player of the Year: Wes Williams, Independence

Coaches of the Year: Corey Stitzel, Independence, Harold Chunn, Skyline

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Year  Name  School 

JR Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason

SO Alden Yergey Brentsville

SO Ella Weaver William Monroe

SO Elizabeth Creed George Mason

JR Peyton Jones George Mason

JR Beila Paradiso George Mason

SR Hailey Morris William Monroe

SR Gabrielle Ragone Goochland

SECOND TEAM

Year  Name  School 

SR Sarah Larkin Maggie Walker

JR Isabel Whittman James Monroe

JR Jillian Shannon Skyline

SO Cara Vollmer Brentsville

SO Jamie Kelly Warren County

JR Rianna Arsenault George Mason

SR Cameron Shackford Independence

SO Kayanna Cloud James Monroe

Player of the Year: Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason

Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico George Mason

