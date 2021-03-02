BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Year Name School
SO Wes Williams Independence
SR Logan Barbour William Monroe
SR Ricky Goode-Wright James Monroe
SO Zack Diggs Skyline
JR Payton Simmons Manassas Park
SR Bobby Asel George Mason
SR Marion “Budder” Haley Skyline
JR Bradley Gagen Independence
SECOND TEAM
Year Name School
SR Kameron Holman Goochland
JR Ryan Barr Central
JR Jack Gagen Independence
SR Franklin Lindsay William Monroe
SR Aaron Carter James Monroe
SR Gabe Davis Warren County
FR Gabriel Coulthurst Independence
SO Elias Carter Skyline
Player of the Year: Wes Williams, Independence
Coaches of the Year: Corey Stitzel, Independence, Harold Chunn, Skyline
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Year Name School
JR Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason
SO Alden Yergey Brentsville
SO Ella Weaver William Monroe
SO Elizabeth Creed George Mason
JR Peyton Jones George Mason
JR Beila Paradiso George Mason
SR Hailey Morris William Monroe
SR Gabrielle Ragone Goochland
SECOND TEAM
Year Name School
SR Sarah Larkin Maggie Walker
JR Isabel Whittman James Monroe
JR Jillian Shannon Skyline
SO Cara Vollmer Brentsville
SO Jamie Kelly Warren County
JR Rianna Arsenault George Mason
SR Cameron Shackford Independence
SO Kayanna Cloud James Monroe
Player of the Year: Zoraida Icabalceta, George Mason
Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico George Mason
