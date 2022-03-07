BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Tucker Shifflett William Monroe JR.
Zack Diggs Skyline JR.
Payton Simmons Manassas Park SR.
Nathan Amos Culpeper JR.
Jay Freeman Caroline JR.
Jace Garza Manassas Park SR.
RaQuan Lee-Bryson Armstrong SR.
Duncan Miller Meridian SR.
Player of the Year: Tucker Shifflett William Monroe JR.
Coach of the Year: Harold Chunn Skyline
SECOND TEAM
Troy Jones William Monroe SR.
Elias Carter Skyline JR.
Dezaun Robinson James Monroe Fresh.
Gabe Campbell Caroline JR.
Dominique Washington Caroline SR.
Ethan Caperton Skyline SR.
Ja’Quis Carpenter William Monroe SR.
Quinton Butler Culpeper SR.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Alden Yergey Brentsville JR.
Zoraida Icabalceta Meridian SR.
Ella Weaver William Monroe JR.
Elizabeth Creed Meridian JR.
Peyton Jones Meridian JR.
Autumn Fairfax Culpeper JR.
Jillian Shannon Skyline SR.
Kayana Cloud James Monroe JR.
Player of the Year: Zoraida Icabalceta Meridian Sr.
Coach of the Year: Chris Carrico Meridian
SECOND TEAM
Cherish Daily Armstrong FR.
Bella Paradiso Meridian SR.
Chloe Rush William Monroe SR.
Jaime Kelly Skyline JR.
Logan Conner James Monroe SOPH.
Cara Vollmer Brentsville JR.
Janiyaha Pickett Caroline SOPH.
Sara Waller Warren County JR.
