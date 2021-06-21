soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Connor Doersch Goochland High School 10th

Anning (AJ) Smith George Mason High School 11th

Matthew Hellert George Mason High School 11th

Ermis Braig Independence High School 12th

Julio Gonzalez-Arrendando Manassas Park High School 12th

Midfielders

Kameron Ward William Monroe High School 11th

Charlie Flammia Goochland High School 12th

Declan Quill George Mason High School 12th

Alex Gardner George Mason High School 10th

Jack Sturman Independence High School 10th

Defenders

Will Auer William Monroe High School 12th

Charles Russell George Mason High School 10th

Jack Brown George Mason High School 12th

Braden Sturman Independence High School 10th

Alex Barahona-Lopez Manassas Park High School 12th

Goalie

Zain Hameed George Mason High School 12th

Player of the Year- Declan Quill, George Mason High School

Coach of the Year- Frank Spinello, George Mason High School

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Noah Williams Skyline High School 12th

Alex O'Neill-Payne Skyline High School 12th

Sage Dombrovskis William Monroe High School 10th

Randy Garcia James Monroe High School 11th

Brandon Forst Brentsville District High School 12th

Midfielders

Brandon Gwyn Central High School 11th

Tai Bhalla George Mason High School 10th

Nico Zoder Independence High School 10th

Anthony Medrano Manassas Park High School 10th

Manuel Silva Brentsville District High School 12th

Defenders

Alex Lopez Central High School 12th

Caleb Moyer Goochland High School 12th

Cam Choi Independence High School 12th

Isaac Diaz-Maldanado James Monroe High School 12th

Brandon Argueta-Batres Manassas Park High School 12th

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Sydney Dombrovskis William Monroe High School 12th

Annie O'Fallon Skyline High School 11th

Reagan Wise Independence High School 10th

Cameron Shackford Independence High School 12th

Madison Fitzpatrick Brentsville District High School 11th

MidFielders

Azy Flores Skyline High School 12th

Peyton McGovern Brentsville District High School 9th

Taylor McGovern Brentsville District High School 11th

Sydney Devory William Monroe High School 11th

Kaitlyn Nimmer Independence High School 10th

Defenders

Hannah Meehan Independence High School 11th

Anne Zerkle Independence High School 12th

Abby Lewis Brentsville District High School 12th

Carly O'leary Brentsville District High School 11th

Sarah Earle William Monroe High School 12th

Goalie

Reiley Fitzpatrick Independence High School 11th

Player of the Year- Reiley Fitzpatrick, Junior, Independence High School

Coach of the Year- Ann Vierkorn, Independence High School

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Isabel Whitman James Monroe High School 11th

Maddie Miller George Mason High School 9th

Morgan Lake Skyline High School 11th

Erla Thorkelsdottir Goochland High School 11th

Maddie Howells Brentsville District High School 9th

Midfielders

Taylor Lamb Maggie Walker GS 12th

Angel Lu Maggie Walker GS 11th

Audrey Dueweke Skyline High School 12th

Gabrielle Ragone Goochland High School 12th

Aubrie Hixon Goochland High School 12th

Defenders

Caroline Deguenther Maggie Walker GS 9th

Lilly Walsh Maggie Walker GS 12th

Shayla Nelson Skyline High School 12th

Brigette Hilleart Skyline High School 12th

Sydney Orange William Monroe High School 9th

