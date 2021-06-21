FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Connor Doersch Goochland High School 10th
Anning (AJ) Smith George Mason High School 11th
Matthew Hellert George Mason High School 11th
Ermis Braig Independence High School 12th
Julio Gonzalez-Arrendando Manassas Park High School 12th
Midfielders
Kameron Ward William Monroe High School 11th
Charlie Flammia Goochland High School 12th
Declan Quill George Mason High School 12th
Alex Gardner George Mason High School 10th
Jack Sturman Independence High School 10th
Defenders
Will Auer William Monroe High School 12th
Charles Russell George Mason High School 10th
Jack Brown George Mason High School 12th
Braden Sturman Independence High School 10th
Alex Barahona-Lopez Manassas Park High School 12th
Goalie
Zain Hameed George Mason High School 12th
Player of the Year- Declan Quill, George Mason High School
Coach of the Year- Frank Spinello, George Mason High School
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Noah Williams Skyline High School 12th
Alex O'Neill-Payne Skyline High School 12th
Sage Dombrovskis William Monroe High School 10th
Randy Garcia James Monroe High School 11th
Brandon Forst Brentsville District High School 12th
Midfielders
Brandon Gwyn Central High School 11th
Tai Bhalla George Mason High School 10th
Nico Zoder Independence High School 10th
Anthony Medrano Manassas Park High School 10th
Manuel Silva Brentsville District High School 12th
Defenders
Alex Lopez Central High School 12th
Caleb Moyer Goochland High School 12th
Cam Choi Independence High School 12th
Isaac Diaz-Maldanado James Monroe High School 12th
Brandon Argueta-Batres Manassas Park High School 12th
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Sydney Dombrovskis William Monroe High School 12th
Annie O'Fallon Skyline High School 11th
Reagan Wise Independence High School 10th
Cameron Shackford Independence High School 12th
Madison Fitzpatrick Brentsville District High School 11th
MidFielders
Azy Flores Skyline High School 12th
Peyton McGovern Brentsville District High School 9th
Taylor McGovern Brentsville District High School 11th
Sydney Devory William Monroe High School 11th
Kaitlyn Nimmer Independence High School 10th
Defenders
Hannah Meehan Independence High School 11th
Anne Zerkle Independence High School 12th
Abby Lewis Brentsville District High School 12th
Carly O'leary Brentsville District High School 11th
Sarah Earle William Monroe High School 12th
Goalie
Reiley Fitzpatrick Independence High School 11th
Player of the Year- Reiley Fitzpatrick, Junior, Independence High School
Coach of the Year- Ann Vierkorn, Independence High School
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Isabel Whitman James Monroe High School 11th
Maddie Miller George Mason High School 9th
Morgan Lake Skyline High School 11th
Erla Thorkelsdottir Goochland High School 11th
Maddie Howells Brentsville District High School 9th
Midfielders
Taylor Lamb Maggie Walker GS 12th
Angel Lu Maggie Walker GS 11th
Audrey Dueweke Skyline High School 12th
Gabrielle Ragone Goochland High School 12th
Aubrie Hixon Goochland High School 12th
Defenders
Caroline Deguenther Maggie Walker GS 9th
Lilly Walsh Maggie Walker GS 12th
Shayla Nelson Skyline High School 12th
Brigette Hilleart Skyline High School 12th
Sydney Orange William Monroe High School 9th
