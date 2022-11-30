FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Quarterback Caleb Alexander Brentsville District 11
Center Jack Clingerman Skyline 12
O. Lineman Tyler Nix Brentsville District 12
O. Lineman Sean Maertzig Caroline 12
O. Lineman Tobias Mayberry Skyline 12
O. Lineman D.J. Rizzo Warren Co 12
Running Back Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11
Running Back Vladamir Joacin Caroline 10
Running Back Gavin Dodson Warren Co 10
Receiver Leonte Oulahi Armstrong 12
Receiver Tyson Taylor James Monroe 12
Receiver Tyler Owens Brentsville District 12
Tight End Josh Wattles Meridian 12
Kicker Tyler Black Goochland 12
Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 11
O. All-Purpose Aiden Vaught Skyline 11
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman Tyberius Carter Warren Co 12
D. Lineman Jack Clingerman Skyline 12
D. Lineman Donovan Boles Brentsville District 12
Defensive End Johnny Daly Brentsville District 12
Defensive End Tobias Mayberry Skyline 12
Linebacker Langston White Brentsville District 11
Linebacker Kemari Eberhardt Armstrong 12
Linebacker Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11
Linebacker Devon Polleri Culpeper Co 12
Defensive Back Will Johnson Brentsville District 11
Defensive Back Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11
Defensive Back Tyler Owens Brentsville District 11
Defensive Back Jaidyn Foddrell Brentsville District 12
Punter Tyler Black Goochland 12
Punt Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 11
D. All-Purpose Elijah Frame Warren Co 11
All-Region Selection Meeting Report - Football
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback Myles Holmes Caroline 11
Center Sebastian Hansford Brentsville District 12
O. Lineman Jaidyn Johnson Culpeper Co 12
O. Lineman Johnny Daly Brentsville District 12
O. Lineman Gavin Hazleton Goochland 12
O. Lineman Kyle Jinks Meridian 12
Running Back Jamason Pryor Goochland 12
Running Back Kemari Eberhardt Armstrong 12
Running Back Dustin Gue Skyline 12
Receiver Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11
Receiver Daelan Powell-Jackson William Monroe 12
Receiver Ryan Beckman Brentsville District 11
Tight End Tyler Fink James Monroe 12
Kicker Drew Wooddell Skyline 11
Kick Returner Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11
O. All-Purpose Devon Polleri Culpeper Co 12
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman Franklin Harris III Caroline 12
D. Lineman Deonte Quarles Goochland 12
D. Lineman Tucker Deane Culpeper Co 12
Defensive End Larry Williams Culpeper Co 12
Defensive End Jaquel Young Goochland 11
Linebacker Dustin Gue Skyline 12
Linebacker Nik Cotner Goochland 12
Linebacker Juelz Berryman Caroline 11
Linebacker Dagan Wayland Warren Co 11
Defensive Back Suleiman Zuwar Warren Co 11
Defensive Back Cole Plaster Culpeper 12
Defensive Back Tyson Taylor James Monroe 12
Defensive Back Derek Pierce Goochland 11
Punter R.J. Uribe Culpeper Co 10
Punt Returner Richard Lindsey Caroline 10
D. All-Purpose Josh Wattles Meridian 12
Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville District
Region 3B Defensive Player of the Year: Langston White, Brentsville District
Region 3B Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.