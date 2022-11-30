FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Quarterback Caleb Alexander Brentsville District 11

Center Jack Clingerman Skyline 12

O. Lineman Tyler Nix Brentsville District 12

O. Lineman Sean Maertzig Caroline 12

O. Lineman Tobias Mayberry Skyline 12

O. Lineman D.J. Rizzo Warren Co 12

Running Back Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11

Running Back Vladamir Joacin Caroline 10

Running Back Gavin Dodson Warren Co 10

Receiver Leonte Oulahi Armstrong 12

Receiver Tyson Taylor James Monroe 12

Receiver Tyler Owens Brentsville District 12

Tight End Josh Wattles Meridian 12

Kicker Tyler Black Goochland 12

Kick Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 11

O. All-Purpose Aiden Vaught Skyline 11

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman Tyberius Carter Warren Co 12

D. Lineman Jack Clingerman Skyline 12

D. Lineman Donovan Boles Brentsville District 12

Defensive End Johnny Daly Brentsville District 12

Defensive End Tobias Mayberry Skyline 12

Linebacker Langston White Brentsville District 11

Linebacker Kemari Eberhardt Armstrong 12

Linebacker Nico Orlando Brentsville District 11

Linebacker Devon Polleri Culpeper Co 12

Defensive Back Will Johnson Brentsville District 11

Defensive Back Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11

Defensive Back Tyler Owens Brentsville District 11

Defensive Back Jaidyn Foddrell Brentsville District 12

Punter Tyler Black Goochland 12

Punt Returner Aiden Vaught Skyline 11

D. All-Purpose Elijah Frame Warren Co 11

All-Region Selection Meeting Report - Football

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback Myles Holmes Caroline 11

Center Sebastian Hansford Brentsville District 12

O. Lineman Jaidyn Johnson Culpeper Co 12

O. Lineman Johnny Daly Brentsville District 12

O. Lineman Gavin Hazleton Goochland 12

O. Lineman Kyle Jinks Meridian 12

Running Back Jamason Pryor Goochland 12

Running Back Kemari Eberhardt Armstrong 12

Running Back Dustin Gue Skyline 12

Receiver Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11

Receiver Daelan Powell-Jackson William Monroe 12

Receiver Ryan Beckman Brentsville District 11

Tight End Tyler Fink James Monroe 12

Kicker Drew Wooddell Skyline 11

Kick Returner Ajenavi Byrd Armstrong 11

O. All-Purpose Devon Polleri Culpeper Co 12

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman Franklin Harris III Caroline 12

D. Lineman Deonte Quarles Goochland 12

D. Lineman Tucker Deane Culpeper Co 12

Defensive End Larry Williams Culpeper Co 12

Defensive End Jaquel Young Goochland 11

Linebacker Dustin Gue Skyline 12

Linebacker Nik Cotner Goochland 12

Linebacker Juelz Berryman Caroline 11

Linebacker Dagan Wayland Warren Co 11

Defensive Back Suleiman Zuwar Warren Co 11

Defensive Back Cole Plaster Culpeper 12

Defensive Back Tyson Taylor James Monroe 12

Defensive Back Derek Pierce Goochland 11

Punter R.J. Uribe Culpeper Co 10

Punt Returner Richard Lindsey Caroline 10

D. All-Purpose Josh Wattles Meridian 12

Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville District

Region 3B Defensive Player of the Year: Langston White, Brentsville District

Region 3B Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville District

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.