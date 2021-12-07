FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Position, Name, High School, Year
Quarterback: Evans Rice, Meridian, 12
Center: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12
O. Lineman: Tyler Nix, Brentsville District, 11
O. Lineman: Christian Young, James Monroe, 12
O. Lineman: Seth Stillwagoner, Meridian, 12
O. Lineman: Quentin Butler, Culpeper, 12
Running Back: Malachi Terrell, Culpeper, 11
Running Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12
Running Back: Patrick Whitaker, Meridian, 12
Receiver: Ethan Caperton, Skyline, 12
Receiver: Luca Orlando, Brentsville District, 12
Receiver: Shea Jeffers, William Monroe, 12
Tight End: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12
Kicker: Tyler Black, Goochland, 11
Kick Returner: Austin Dunlap, Skyline, 12
O. All-Purpose: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville District, 10
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12
D. Lineman: Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe, 12
D. Lineman: Kai Burton, Goochland, 12
Defensive End: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, 12
Defensive End: De’Andre Robinson, Goochland, 12
Linebacker: Nick Griffin, Brentsville District, 12
Linebacker: Cordel Washington, James Monroe, 12
Linebacker: Seth Stillwagoner, Meridian, 12
Linebacker: Victor Vasquez, Brentsville District, 12
Defensive Back: George Papadopoulos, Meridian, 11
Defensive Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12
Defensive Back: CJ Towles, Goochland, 12
Defensive Back: Jackson Schnetzler, Brentsville District, 12
Punter: Kameron Ward, William Monroe, 11
Punt Returner: Aiden Vaught, Skyline, 10
D. All-Purpose: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: CJ Towles, Goochland, 12
Center: Joe Hardy, James Monroe, 12
O. Lineman: Hayden Raley, Goochland, 11
O. Lineman: Trae Owens, Brentsville District, 12
O. Lineman: Tobias Mayberry, Skyline, 11
O. Lineman: Ryan Ibelli, Meridian, 12
Running Back: Aiden Vaught, Skyline, 10
Running Back: Ke’Shaun Wallace, James Monroe, 11
Running Back: Griffin Harrison, Meridian, 12
Receiver: Jason Woodson, Goochland, 12
Receiver: Portius Willis, James Monroe, 12
Receiver: Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, 11
Tight End: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, 12
Kicker: Kameron Ward, William Monroe, 12
Kick Returner: Jakari Edwards, Culpeper, 11
O. All-Purpose: Marvin Morris, Caroline, 11
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman: Quentin Butler, Culpeper, 12
D. Lineman: Will Holland, Culpeper, 12
D. Lineman: Tobias Mayberry, Skyline, 11
Defensive End: Hunter Lambert, Brentsville District, 12
Defensive End: Garrett Benson, Meridian, 12
Linebacker: Corey Mullins, Goochland, 10
Linebacker: Langston White, Brentsville District, 10
Linebacker: Kile Artis, Armstrong, 12
Linebacker: Tyson Haynes, James Monroe, 12
Defensive Back: Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, 11
Defensive Back: Ethan Caperton, Skyline, 12
Defensive Back: Devon Polleri, Culpeper, 11
Defensive Back: Chase Wormley, James Monroe, 12
Punter: Tyler Black, Goochland, 11
Punt Returner: Aadon Atwood, Warren Co, 12
D. All-Purpose: R.J. Turner, James Monroe, 11
Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Nix, Brentsville District
Region 3B Defensive Co-Players of the Year: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, George Papadopoulos, Meridian
Region 3B Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville District
Brentsville head coach Loren White gives a signal to his team during its Class 3 Regional Championship game against host Meridian in Falls Chu…
