690A8500.jpg
Buy Now

Brentsville offensive lineman Tyler Nix points the way for his team during its Class 3 Regional Championship game against Meridian in Falls Church on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Position, Name, High School, Year

Quarterback: Evans Rice, Meridian, 12

Center: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12

O. Lineman: Tyler Nix, Brentsville District, 11

O. Lineman: Christian Young, James Monroe, 12

O. Lineman: Seth Stillwagoner, Meridian, 12

O. Lineman: Quentin Butler, Culpeper, 12

Running Back: Malachi Terrell, Culpeper, 11

Running Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12

Running Back: Patrick Whitaker, Meridian, 12

Receiver: Ethan Caperton, Skyline, 12

Receiver: Luca Orlando, Brentsville District, 12

Receiver: Shea Jeffers, William Monroe, 12

Tight End: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12

Kicker: Tyler Black, Goochland, 11

Kick Returner: Austin Dunlap, Skyline, 12

O. All-Purpose: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville District, 10

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman: Ryan Stevens, Brentsville District, 12

D. Lineman: Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe, 12

D. Lineman: Kai Burton, Goochland, 12

Defensive End: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, 12

Defensive End: De’Andre Robinson, Goochland, 12

Linebacker: Nick Griffin, Brentsville District, 12

Linebacker: Cordel Washington, James Monroe, 12

Linebacker: Seth Stillwagoner, Meridian, 12

Linebacker: Victor Vasquez, Brentsville District, 12

Defensive Back: George Papadopoulos, Meridian, 11

Defensive Back: Bryce Jackson, Brentsville District, 12

Defensive Back: CJ Towles, Goochland, 12

Defensive Back: Jackson Schnetzler, Brentsville District, 12

Punter: Kameron Ward, William Monroe, 11

Punt Returner: Aiden Vaught, Skyline, 10

D. All-Purpose: Graham Felgar, Meridian, 12

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: CJ Towles, Goochland, 12

Center: Joe Hardy, James Monroe, 12

O. Lineman: Hayden Raley, Goochland, 11

O. Lineman: Trae Owens, Brentsville District, 12

O. Lineman: Tobias Mayberry, Skyline, 11

O. Lineman: Ryan Ibelli, Meridian, 12

Running Back: Aiden Vaught, Skyline, 10

Running Back: Ke’Shaun Wallace, James Monroe, 11

Running Back: Griffin Harrison, Meridian, 12

Receiver: Jason Woodson, Goochland, 12

Receiver: Portius Willis, James Monroe, 12

Receiver: Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, 11

Tight End: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, 12

Kicker: Kameron Ward, William Monroe, 12

Kick Returner: Jakari Edwards, Culpeper, 11

O. All-Purpose: Marvin Morris, Caroline, 11

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman: Quentin Butler, Culpeper, 12

D. Lineman: Will Holland, Culpeper, 12

D. Lineman: Tobias Mayberry, Skyline, 11

Defensive End: Hunter Lambert, Brentsville District, 12

Defensive End: Garrett Benson, Meridian, 12

Linebacker: Corey Mullins, Goochland, 10

Linebacker: Langston White, Brentsville District, 10

Linebacker: Kile Artis, Armstrong, 12

Linebacker: Tyson Haynes, James Monroe, 12

Defensive Back: Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, 11

Defensive Back: Ethan Caperton, Skyline, 12

Defensive Back: Devon Polleri, Culpeper, 11

Defensive Back: Chase Wormley, James Monroe, 12

Punter: Tyler Black, Goochland, 11

Punt Returner: Aadon Atwood, Warren Co, 12

D. All-Purpose: R.J. Turner, James Monroe, 11

Region 3B Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Nix, Brentsville District

Region 3B Defensive Co-Players of the Year: Christian Hamm, James Monroe, George Papadopoulos, Meridian

Region 3B Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville District

690A8349.jpg

690A8349.jpg

Brentsville head coach Loren White gives a signal to his team during its Class 3 Regional Championship game against host Meridian in Falls Chu…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.