FIRST TEAM

Outfield: Astoria Free Skyline

Ella Toothman Central

Sierra Tannheiser Brentsville

Ashton Spiker Skyline

1st Base: Kiley McGuire Skyline

2nd Base: Grace Benson Skyline

3rd Base: Atori Lane Warren Co.

SS: Lexi Clatterbuck Skyline

Utility: Ivy Mongold Central

DH: Angela Rodriguez Manassas Park

Catcher Ellie Post Brenstville

Pitcher: Peyton Kaufman Skyline

Avery Shifflett William Monroe

Tea Cornett Brentsville

Player of the year: Ellie Post Brentsville

Coach of the year: John Ritter Skyline

SECOND TEAM

Outfield: Samantha Proffit Goochland

Lexie Reid Brentsville

Kenall Morris Skyline

Sara Waller Warren Co.

Alicia Ball Central

1st Base: Kaitlyn Napier William Monroe

2nd Base: Madison Cooke Independence

3rd Base: Natalie Quinlan Brentsville

SS: Karleigh Crabill Warren Co.

Utility: Hailey Stiltner Warren Co.

DH: Savannah Meade William Monroe

Catcher: Jillian Shannon Skyline

Keriann Slayton Maggie Walker

Pitcher: Reese Mamajek George Mason

Trynda Mantz Central

Jaden Staton Goochland

Olivia Kelly Warren Co.

