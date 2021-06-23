FIRST TEAM
Outfield: Astoria Free Skyline
Ella Toothman Central
Sierra Tannheiser Brentsville
Ashton Spiker Skyline
1st Base: Kiley McGuire Skyline
2nd Base: Grace Benson Skyline
3rd Base: Atori Lane Warren Co.
SS: Lexi Clatterbuck Skyline
Utility: Ivy Mongold Central
DH: Angela Rodriguez Manassas Park
Catcher Ellie Post Brenstville
Pitcher: Peyton Kaufman Skyline
Avery Shifflett William Monroe
Tea Cornett Brentsville
Player of the year: Ellie Post Brentsville
Coach of the year: John Ritter Skyline
SECOND TEAM
Outfield: Samantha Proffit Goochland
Lexie Reid Brentsville
Kenall Morris Skyline
Sara Waller Warren Co.
Alicia Ball Central
1st Base: Kaitlyn Napier William Monroe
2nd Base: Madison Cooke Independence
3rd Base: Natalie Quinlan Brentsville
SS: Karleigh Crabill Warren Co.
Utility: Hailey Stiltner Warren Co.
DH: Savannah Meade William Monroe
Catcher: Jillian Shannon Skyline
Keriann Slayton Maggie Walker
Pitcher: Reese Mamajek George Mason
Trynda Mantz Central
Jaden Staton Goochland
Olivia Kelly Warren Co.
