FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Pitcher Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12
Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan 11
Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom 11
Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan 11
1st Base Jack Pokorak Forest Park 12
2nd Base Grayson Snead Battlefield 11
3rd Base Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12
Shortstop Carter Newman Colgan 12
Outfielder Mason Butash Freedom 11
Outfielder Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge 11
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan 11
DH Cal Henderson Freedom 12
At-Large Mathew Westley Colgan 11
At-Large Adam (AJ) Shepard Patriot 12
Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12
Coach of the Year: Mike Colangelo Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Ryan Kennedy Colgan 12
Pitcher Carson Estridge Battlefield 12
Pitcher Mason Butash Freedom 11
Catcher Adam (AJ) Shepard Patriot 12
1st Base Cooper Harris Battlefield 11
2nd Base Evan Blanchard Colgan 12
3rd Base Aidan King Colonial Forge 12
Shortstop Camdan Henderson, Colonial Forge, sr.
Christian Carver, Freedom, 11
Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 11
Outfielder Kehler Hamilton Battlefield 11
Outfielder Kyle VanDenburg Patriot 12
DH Harrison Ludington Forest Park 11
At-Large Nathan Chen Freedom 12
At-Large Ryan Fyvie Patriot 12
