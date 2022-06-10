JF8A1598.jpg

Colgan starter Brandon Cassedy goes back to work in the top of the second inning en route to his 5-1 weather-shortened win over visiting Freedom for regional honors on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Pitcher Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12

Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan 11

Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom 11

Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan 11

1st Base Jack Pokorak Forest Park 12

2nd Base Grayson Snead Battlefield 11

3rd Base Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12

Shortstop Carter Newman Colgan 12

Outfielder Mason Butash Freedom 11

Outfielder Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge 11

Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan 11

DH Cal Henderson Freedom 12

At-Large Mathew Westley Colgan 11

At-Large Adam (AJ) Shepard Patriot 12

Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy Colgan 12

Coach of the Year: Mike Colangelo Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Ryan Kennedy Colgan 12

Pitcher Carson Estridge Battlefield 12

Pitcher Mason Butash Freedom 11

Catcher Adam (AJ) Shepard Patriot 12

1st Base Cooper Harris Battlefield 11

2nd Base Evan Blanchard Colgan 12

3rd Base Aidan King Colonial Forge 12

Shortstop Camdan Henderson, Colonial Forge, sr.

Christian Carver, Freedom, 11

Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge 11

Outfielder Kehler Hamilton Battlefield 11

Outfielder Kyle VanDenburg Patriot 12

DH Harrison Ludington Forest Park 11

At-Large Nathan Chen Freedom 12

At-Large Ryan Fyvie Patriot 12

