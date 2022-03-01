BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Honore Potomac 12
Nasir Coleman Patriot 11
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 12
Tavarres Riley Freedom- WB 10
Kelby Garnett CD Hylton 12
Tey Barbour Osbourn 10
Jay Randall Patriot 11
Ralph Martino John Champe 11
Player of the Year: Kyle Honore Potomac
Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Maddux Tennant Battlefield 11
Gabriel Jones Colonial Forge 11
Brian Jackson Woodbridge 12
Lucas Scroggins CD Hylton 12
Frankie Lee Potomac 12
Mike Ackerman Patriot 12
Alfredo Rivera-Abel Colonial Forge 12
Sean Scott Unity Reed 12
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 12
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12
Angel Jones Forest Park 12
Alana Powell Osbourn Park 11
Madison McKenzie Gainesville 10
Ella Negron Patriot 10
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 12
Addisyn Banks Patriot 11
Player of the Year: Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 12
Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelly Osbourn Park
SECOND TEAM
Kori Cole Osbourn Park 11
Reina Washington Woodbridge 12
Peyton Ray Colgan 12
Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac 11
Sydnee Smith Patriot 11
Amanie Bonchu-Stokes Unity Reed 12
Najah Perryman Colgan 12
Kenneah Deguzman Freedom- Woodbridge 10
