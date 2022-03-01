BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Honore Potomac 12

Nasir Coleman Patriot 11

Michael Cooper Woodbridge 12

Tavarres Riley Freedom- WB 10

Kelby Garnett CD Hylton 12

Tey Barbour Osbourn 10

Jay Randall Patriot 11

Ralph Martino John Champe 11

Player of the Year: Kyle Honore Potomac

Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot

SECOND TEAM

Maddux Tennant Battlefield 11

Gabriel Jones Colonial Forge 11

Brian Jackson Woodbridge 12

Lucas Scroggins CD Hylton 12

Frankie Lee Potomac 12

Mike Ackerman Patriot 12

Alfredo Rivera-Abel Colonial Forge 12

Sean Scott Unity Reed 12

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 12

Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12

Angel Jones Forest Park 12

Alana Powell Osbourn Park 11

Madison McKenzie Gainesville 10

Ella Negron Patriot 10

Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 12

Addisyn Banks Patriot 11

Player of the Year: Hailey Kellogg Osbourn Park 12

Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelly Osbourn Park

SECOND TEAM

Kori Cole Osbourn Park 11

Reina Washington Woodbridge 12

Peyton Ray Colgan 12

Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac 11

Sydnee Smith Patriot 11

Amanie Bonchu-Stokes Unity Reed 12

Najah Perryman Colgan 12

Kenneah Deguzman Freedom- Woodbridge 10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.