FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Attack Zach Walsh Patriot 12
Attack Austin Nevins Battlefield 12
Attack Tyler Kim Freedom South Riding 12
Attack Gabe Quantrille Forest Park 12
Midfield Sam Fernandez Patriot 11
Midfield Owen George Battlefield 10
Midfield AJ Rush Freedom South Riding 11
Midfield Chris Allen Forest Park 12
Defense Aidan Fairchild Patriot 12
Defense Noah Elazar Battlefield 12
Defense Evan Granahan John Champe 12
Defense Eric Stoesser Freedom South Riding 12
SSDM Braydon Colliver Battlefield 12
LSM Emerson Kang Freedom South Riding 12
Faceoff Abraham Al-Khallil Battlefield 11
Goalie Tristan Lenard Patriot 12
Player of the Year: Aidan Fairchild Patriot Sr.
Coach of the Year: Dan Puhlick Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Attack Jailan Stewart Hylton 12
Attack Brock Moore Colgan 10
Attack Aaron Abore John Champe 11
Attack Reef Krug Colonial Forge 9
Midfield Landyn Burgis Gar-Field 10
Midfield Olvier Nowell-Shortt Woodbridge 12
Midfield Sam Friedman John Champe 12
Midfield Jonathan Montoya Hytlon 12
Defense Noah Parrish Hylton 10
Defense Michael Bertrand Woodbridge 9
Defense Ian Kuzemchak Colgan 11
Defense Ryan Miller Colonial Forge 12
SSDM Jason Gomez Hylton 12
LSM John Parente Woodbridge 12
Faceoff AJ Riley Colonial Forge 11
Goalie Domiinic Illig Woodbridge 12
