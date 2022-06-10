690A6679.jpg

Patriot's Aidan Fairchild tries to go on the attack against Battlefield but is eventually stopped as the visitors could only manage to score once on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Attack Zach Walsh Patriot 12

Attack Austin Nevins Battlefield 12

Attack Tyler Kim Freedom South Riding 12

Attack Gabe Quantrille Forest Park 12

Midfield Sam Fernandez Patriot 11

Midfield Owen George Battlefield 10

Midfield AJ Rush Freedom South Riding 11

Midfield Chris Allen Forest Park 12

Defense Aidan Fairchild Patriot 12

Defense Noah Elazar Battlefield 12

Defense Evan Granahan John Champe 12

Defense Eric Stoesser Freedom South Riding 12

SSDM Braydon Colliver Battlefield 12

LSM Emerson Kang Freedom South Riding 12

Faceoff Abraham Al-Khallil Battlefield 11

Goalie Tristan Lenard Patriot 12

Player of the Year: Aidan Fairchild Patriot Sr.

Coach of the Year: Dan Puhlick Patriot

SECOND TEAM

Attack Jailan Stewart Hylton 12

Attack Brock Moore Colgan 10

Attack Aaron Abore John Champe 11

Attack Reef Krug Colonial Forge 9

Midfield Landyn Burgis Gar-Field 10

Midfield Olvier Nowell-Shortt Woodbridge 12

Midfield Sam Friedman John Champe 12

Midfield Jonathan Montoya Hytlon 12

Defense Noah Parrish Hylton 10

Defense Michael Bertrand Woodbridge 9

Defense Ian Kuzemchak Colgan 11

Defense Ryan Miller Colonial Forge 12

SSDM Jason Gomez Hylton 12

LSM John Parente Woodbridge 12

Faceoff AJ Riley Colonial Forge 11

Goalie Domiinic Illig Woodbridge 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.