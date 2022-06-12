FIRST TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Forward AJ Schuetz Patriot 12th
Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 11th
Forward Samuel Fritton-Amorose Colonial Forge 12th
Forward Jefferson Lopez Coreas Gar-Field 10th
Midfield Benjamin Velasquez Gar-Field 12th
Midfield Brandon Loarte Osbourn 12th
Midfield Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 11th
Midfield Manzi Siibo Battlefield 11th
Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 11th
Defense Darrell Amankwaah Colonial Forge 12th
Defense Joe Liebe Colonial Forge 11th
Defense Kevin Sandoval Osbourn Park 11th
At-Large Michael Eberle Forest Park 12th
At-Large Danny Spittles Patriot 12th
At-Large Xavi Ortiz Bermudez Gar-Field 12th
Goalie Gabe Golanoski Osbourn Park 9th
Player of the Year: AJ Schuetz, Patriot, 12th
Coach of the Year: Brandon Calandra, Osbourn
SECOND TEAM
Forward Danis Jacevic Battlefield 12th
Forward Patrick Dunbar Osbourn Park 12th
Forward Angel Chavez Freedom-Woodbridge 12th
Forward Jayden Ansah Forest Park 10th
Midfield Shaan Tucker John Champe 12th
Midfield Abdul Kabbany Potomac 12th
Midfield Diego Gomez Freedom-Woodbridge 11th
Midfield Tyler Shin Freedon-South Riding 11th
Defense Yazen Yaghmmour Battlefield 11th
Defense Erik Garcia Gar-Field 12th
Defense Bryan Galvan Gar-Field 12th
Defense Freddy Hernandez Freedom-Woodbridge 11th
At-Large Benjamin Colcombe Forest Park 10th
At-Large Luke Smith Battlefield 10th
At-Large Nathan Tran Freedom-South Riding 10th
Goalie Daniel Beb C. D. Hylton 11th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.