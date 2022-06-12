JF8A0505.jpg
Buy Now

After scoring his team's lone goal, Patriot's AJ Schuetz looks for more as he goes on the attack against host Osbourn during the teams' regional semifinal match on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Forward AJ Schuetz Patriot 12th

Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 11th

Forward Samuel Fritton-Amorose Colonial Forge 12th

Forward Jefferson Lopez Coreas Gar-Field 10th

Midfield Benjamin Velasquez Gar-Field 12th

Midfield Brandon Loarte Osbourn 12th

Midfield Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 11th

Midfield Manzi Siibo Battlefield 11th

Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 11th

Defense Darrell Amankwaah Colonial Forge 12th

Defense Joe Liebe Colonial Forge 11th

Defense Kevin Sandoval Osbourn Park 11th

At-Large Michael Eberle Forest Park 12th

At-Large Danny Spittles Patriot 12th

At-Large Xavi Ortiz Bermudez Gar-Field 12th

Goalie Gabe Golanoski Osbourn Park 9th

Player of the Year: AJ Schuetz, Patriot, 12th

Coach of the Year: Brandon Calandra, Osbourn

SECOND TEAM

Forward Danis Jacevic Battlefield 12th

Forward Patrick Dunbar Osbourn Park 12th

Forward Angel Chavez Freedom-Woodbridge 12th

Forward Jayden Ansah Forest Park 10th

Midfield Shaan Tucker John Champe 12th

Midfield Abdul Kabbany Potomac 12th

Midfield Diego Gomez Freedom-Woodbridge 11th

Midfield Tyler Shin Freedon-South Riding 11th

Defense Yazen Yaghmmour Battlefield 11th

Defense Erik Garcia Gar-Field 12th

Defense Bryan Galvan Gar-Field 12th

Defense Freddy Hernandez Freedom-Woodbridge 11th

At-Large Benjamin Colcombe Forest Park 10th

At-Large Luke Smith Battlefield 10th

At-Large Nathan Tran Freedom-South Riding 10th

Goalie Daniel Beb C. D. Hylton 11th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.