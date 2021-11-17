FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward: Claudia Lenahan, Patriot, 12th
Forward: Alexis Andrews-Thompson, Colgan, 12th
Forward: Rebecca Bartheld, Battlefield, 12th
Forward: Rachel Koeneke, Freedom South-Riding, 11th
Midfielder: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th
Midfielder: Natalie Moul, Battlefield, 10th
Midfielder: Sierra Pratzner, Freedom South-Riding, 11th
Midfielder: Charlotte Murphy, Woodbridge, 12th
Defender: Carly Sanders, Colgan, 11th
Defender: Regan Fields, Colonial Forge, 12th
Defender: Michelle Stefano, Freedom South-Riding, 12th
Defender: Gracie Lint, Battlefield, 10th
At-Large: Olivia Damato, Colgan, 12th
At-Large: Lexi Francis, Patriot, 11th
At-Large: Taylor Weaver, Battlefield, 11th
Goalkeeper: Rahma Elgazzar, Forest Park, 12th
Co-Player of the Year: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th
Co-Player of the Year: Claudia Lenahan, Patriot, 12th
Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly, Colgan
SECOND-TEAM
Forward: Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge, 11th
Forward: Abby Kallal, Patriot, 11th
Forward: Ella Pickup, Woodbridge, 11th
Forward: Susannah Dietrichson, Forest Park, 12th
Midfielder: Sydney Yu, Freedom South-Riding, 9th
Midfielder: Rylie Flick, Colgan, 11th
Midfielder: Hailey Annibell, Unity Reed, 11th
Midfielder: Joey Rhodes, C. D. Hylton, 12th
Defender: Sophia Kralik, Woodbridge, 12th
Defender: Sam Santiago, Unity Reed, 11th
Defender: Chelsea Gamez-Villalvir, Gar-Field, 12th
Defender: Lily Stohlman, Osbourn Park, 12th
At-Large: Alicia Ober, Woodbridge, 12th
At-Large: Micki Ross, Woodbridge, 12th
At-Large: Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge, 10th
Goalkeeper: Dhamisaa Holsclaw, Osbourn, 12th
