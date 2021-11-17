IN_Grassfield_v_Colgan_Field_Hockey__S521777.jpg

Colgan's Carley Mayers sets up low to pass to a teammate in Tuesday night's match against Grassfield. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward: Claudia Lenahan, Patriot, 12th

Forward: Alexis Andrews-Thompson, Colgan, 12th

Forward: Rebecca Bartheld, Battlefield, 12th

Forward: Rachel Koeneke, Freedom South-Riding, 11th

Midfielder: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th

Midfielder: Natalie Moul, Battlefield, 10th

Midfielder: Sierra Pratzner, Freedom South-Riding, 11th

Midfielder: Charlotte Murphy, Woodbridge, 12th

Defender: Carly Sanders, Colgan, 11th

Defender: Regan Fields, Colonial Forge, 12th

Defender: Michelle Stefano, Freedom South-Riding, 12th

Defender: Gracie Lint, Battlefield, 10th

At-Large: Olivia Damato, Colgan, 12th

At-Large: Lexi Francis, Patriot, 11th

At-Large: Taylor Weaver, Battlefield, 11th

Goalkeeper: Rahma Elgazzar, Forest Park, 12th

Co-Player of the Year: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th

Co-Player of the Year: Claudia Lenahan, Patriot, 12th

Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly, Colgan

SECOND-TEAM

Forward: Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge, 11th

Forward: Abby Kallal, Patriot, 11th

Forward: Ella Pickup, Woodbridge, 11th

Forward: Susannah Dietrichson, Forest Park, 12th

Midfielder: Sydney Yu, Freedom South-Riding, 9th

Midfielder: Rylie Flick, Colgan, 11th

Midfielder: Hailey Annibell, Unity Reed, 11th

Midfielder: Joey Rhodes, C. D. Hylton, 12th

Defender: Sophia Kralik, Woodbridge, 12th

Defender: Sam Santiago, Unity Reed, 11th

Defender: Chelsea Gamez-Villalvir, Gar-Field, 12th

Defender: Lily Stohlman, Osbourn Park, 12th

At-Large: Alicia Ober, Woodbridge, 12th

At-Large: Micki Ross, Woodbridge, 12th

At-Large: Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge, 10th

Goalkeeper: Dhamisaa Holsclaw, Osbourn, 12th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.