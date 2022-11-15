Kendall Loescher

Kendall Loescher 

 Dan Hunter

FIRST TEAM

Forward Kendall Loescher Colonial Forge HS SR

Forward Lexi Francis Patriot HS SR

Forward Hailey Hatfield Battlefield HS SO

Forward Rachel Koeneke Freedom (SR) HS SR

Midfielder Natalie Moul Battlefield HS JR

Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR

Midfielder Morgan Mesterhazy Colonial Forge HS JR

Midfielder Hailey Annibell Unity Reed HS SR

Defender Madelyn Tlapa Colonial Forge HS SR

Defender Catherine Callaway Patriot HS JR

Defender Erin Sweeney Battlefield HS SR

Defender Carly Sanders Colgan HS SR

At-Large Abby Kallal Patriot HS SR

At-Large Hailey Flick Colgan HS SO

At-Large Jessica Buckley Battlefield HS SR

Goalkeeper Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield HS SR

Player of the Year: Kendall Loescher Colonial Forge HS SR

Coach of the Year: Julie Spinelli Colonial Forge HS

SECOND-TEAM

Forward Niveda Mahesh Woodbridge HS SR

Forward Alana Orlando Colgan HS SR

Forward Ella Pickup Woodbridge HS SR

Forward Sarah Moskowitz John Champe HS SR

Midfielder Grace Moore Woodbridge HS SR

Midfielder Abi Garland C. D. Hylton HS SR

Midfielder Sierra Pratzner Freedom (SR) HS SR

Midfielder Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park HS SR

Defender Liberty Dennis Forest Park HS JR

Defender Promise Opoku-Yeboah Woodbridge HS SR

Defender Sam Santiago Unity Reed HS SR

Defender Ainsleigh Wood Freedom (SR) HS SR

At-Large Laine Hodanich Colgan HS SR

At-Large Sydney Yu Freedom (SR) HS SR

At-Large Pauleen Dela Rosa Gar-Field HS SR

Goalkeeper Emma Conigliaro-Huante Woodbridge HS SO

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.