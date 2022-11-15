FIRST TEAM
Forward Kendall Loescher Colonial Forge HS SR
Forward Lexi Francis Patriot HS SR
Forward Hailey Hatfield Battlefield HS SO
Forward Rachel Koeneke Freedom (SR) HS SR
Midfielder Natalie Moul Battlefield HS JR
Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR
Midfielder Morgan Mesterhazy Colonial Forge HS JR
Midfielder Hailey Annibell Unity Reed HS SR
Defender Madelyn Tlapa Colonial Forge HS SR
Defender Catherine Callaway Patriot HS JR
Defender Erin Sweeney Battlefield HS SR
Defender Carly Sanders Colgan HS SR
At-Large Abby Kallal Patriot HS SR
At-Large Hailey Flick Colgan HS SO
At-Large Jessica Buckley Battlefield HS SR
Goalkeeper Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield HS SR
Player of the Year: Kendall Loescher Colonial Forge HS SR
Coach of the Year: Julie Spinelli Colonial Forge HS
SECOND-TEAM
Forward Niveda Mahesh Woodbridge HS SR
Forward Alana Orlando Colgan HS SR
Forward Ella Pickup Woodbridge HS SR
Forward Sarah Moskowitz John Champe HS SR
Midfielder Grace Moore Woodbridge HS SR
Midfielder Abi Garland C. D. Hylton HS SR
Midfielder Sierra Pratzner Freedom (SR) HS SR
Midfielder Lisa DeGroot Osbourn Park HS SR
Defender Liberty Dennis Forest Park HS JR
Defender Promise Opoku-Yeboah Woodbridge HS SR
Defender Sam Santiago Unity Reed HS SR
Defender Ainsleigh Wood Freedom (SR) HS SR
At-Large Laine Hodanich Colgan HS SR
At-Large Sydney Yu Freedom (SR) HS SR
At-Large Pauleen Dela Rosa Gar-Field HS SR
Goalkeeper Emma Conigliaro-Huante Woodbridge HS SO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.