FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Attack Lucy Shafer Battlefield 12
Attack Kiran Smitka Freedom South Riding 12
Attack Kathryn Hutton John Champe 10
Attack Daniella Jimenez Colgan 12
Midfield Callie Curtis Battlefield 12
Midfield Rachel Koeneke Freedom South Riding 11
Midfield Vanessa Ronsholdt Colonial Forge 11
Midfield Lily Stohlman Osbourn Park 12
Defense Ellen Chown Colonial Forge 12
Defense Meghan Adams Battlefield 12
Defense Giuliana Bruzzesi Freedom South Riding 11
Defense Ellysa Bower John Champe 12
At-Large Faith Piser Colonial Forge 12
At-Large Sophia Passa Patriot 12
At-Large Chloe Annibell Patriot 10
Goalie Gracie Lint Battlefield 10
Player of the Year: Callie Curtis Battlefield 12
Coach of the Year: Mary Kugler Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Attack Issy Denevan Forest Park 12
Attack Mackenzie Burke Woodbridge 12
Attack Victoria Cartagena Hylton 11
Midfield Avery Hartenstein Colonial Forge 11
Midfield Kara Trullender Woodbridge 12
Midfield Sophia Vito Forest Park 10
Midfield Alicia Ober Woodbridge 12
Defense Katy Kachele Patriot 11
Defense Rahma Elgazzar Forest Park 12
Defense McKenna Morrison Colgan 12
Defense Charlotte Murphy Woodbridge 12
At-Large Pauleen Delarosa Gar-Field 10
At-Large Belicia Moncrieffe Hylton 12
Goalie Anna LaValle Forest Park 12
