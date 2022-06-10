IMG_0042.JPG

Battlefield's Callie Curtis, lacrosse, Lee

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Attack Lucy Shafer Battlefield 12

Attack Kiran Smitka Freedom South Riding 12

Attack Kathryn Hutton John Champe 10

Attack Daniella Jimenez Colgan 12

Midfield Callie Curtis Battlefield 12

Midfield Rachel Koeneke Freedom South Riding 11

Midfield Vanessa Ronsholdt Colonial Forge 11

Midfield Lily Stohlman Osbourn Park 12

Defense Ellen Chown Colonial Forge 12

Defense Meghan Adams Battlefield 12

Defense Giuliana Bruzzesi Freedom South Riding 11

Defense Ellysa Bower John Champe 12

At-Large Faith Piser Colonial Forge 12

At-Large Sophia Passa Patriot 12

At-Large Chloe Annibell Patriot 10

Goalie Gracie Lint Battlefield 10

Player of the Year: Callie Curtis Battlefield 12

Coach of the Year: Mary Kugler Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Attack Issy Denevan Forest Park 12

Attack Mackenzie Burke Woodbridge 12

Attack Victoria Cartagena Hylton 11

Midfield Avery Hartenstein Colonial Forge 11

Midfield Kara Trullender Woodbridge 12

Midfield Sophia Vito Forest Park 10

Midfield Alicia Ober Woodbridge 12

Defense Katy Kachele Patriot 11

Defense Rahma Elgazzar Forest Park 12

Defense McKenna Morrison Colgan 12

Defense Charlotte Murphy Woodbridge 12

At-Large Pauleen Delarosa Gar-Field 10

At-Large Belicia Moncrieffe Hylton 12

Goalie Anna LaValle Forest Park 12

