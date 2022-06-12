FIRST TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Forward Samantha Deguzman Colgan 11th
Forward Mya Townes John Champe 9th
Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park 11th
Forward Dakota Russell Patriot 12th
Midfield Isabel Kelly Battlefield 12th
Midfield Nenah Conners Patriot 12th
Midfield Ayda Pannell John Champe 9th
Midfield Taryn Chase Colonial Forge 12th
Defense Carly Brock Patriot 11th
Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 10th
Defense Hannah McGarvey Patriot 12th
Defense Madison Townes John Champe 12th
At-Large Hanna Van Roe Battlefield 12th
At-Large Ava Kertgate Colonial Forge 11th
At-Large Logan Davis Battlefield 12th
Goalie Chase Rooney Colgan 9th
Player of the Year: Carly Brock Patriot 11th
Coach of the Year: Kelly Beauchamp-Payne Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Forward Mia Arevalo-Delcid Colgan 11th
Forward Maci Landel Colonial Forge 11th
Forward Stephanie Reyes Gar-Field 11th
Forward Mattie Edozie Forest Park 11th
Midfield Alana Beasley Colgan 12th
Midfield Nicole Cargill Forest Park 11th
Midfield Alyssa Deguzman Colgan 12th
Midfield Ashley Loundermon Battlefield 12th
Defense Kylee Mitchell Gar-Field 12th
Defense Ella Pickup Woodbridge 11th
Defense Megan Colcombe Forest Park 12th
Defense Cambria Kendall Colgan 10th
Goalie Nina Nicoletti Osbourn 10th
