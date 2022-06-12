Carly Brock.jpg

Carly Brock

 Bill Kamenjar/For InsideNoVa

FIRST TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Forward Samantha Deguzman Colgan 11th

Forward Mya Townes John Champe 9th

Forward Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park 11th

Forward Dakota Russell Patriot 12th

Midfield Isabel Kelly Battlefield 12th

Midfield Nenah Conners Patriot 12th

Midfield Ayda Pannell John Champe 9th

Midfield Taryn Chase Colonial Forge 12th

Defense Carly Brock Patriot 11th

Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 10th

Defense Hannah McGarvey Patriot 12th

Defense Madison Townes John Champe 12th

At-Large Hanna Van Roe Battlefield 12th

At-Large Ava Kertgate Colonial Forge 11th

At-Large Logan Davis Battlefield 12th

Goalie Chase Rooney Colgan 9th

Player of the Year: Carly Brock Patriot 11th

Coach of the Year: Kelly Beauchamp-Payne Patriot

SECOND TEAM 

Forward Mia Arevalo-Delcid Colgan 11th

Forward Maci Landel Colonial Forge 11th

Forward Stephanie Reyes Gar-Field 11th

Forward Mattie Edozie Forest Park 11th

Midfield Alana Beasley Colgan 12th

Midfield Nicole Cargill Forest Park 11th

Midfield Alyssa Deguzman Colgan 12th

Midfield Ashley Loundermon Battlefield 12th

Defense Kylee Mitchell Gar-Field 12th

Defense Ella Pickup Woodbridge 11th

Defense Megan Colcombe Forest Park 12th

Defense Cambria Kendall Colgan 10th

Goalie Nina Nicoletti Osbourn 10th

