56_IN_Battlefield v Osburn Park Softball_Doug Stroud Photograhy_S510694.jpg
Darrah Nickens 

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR

Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge Jr

Pitcher Aiko Conaway Battlefield Soph

Pitcher Alena Hillyard Osbourn Park Sr

Catcher Sage Viar Battlefield Sr

1st Base Kayli Lamboy Colgan Fr

2nd Base Lilly Compton Battlefield Sr

3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Jr

Shortstop Reina Washington Woodbridge Sr

Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Soph

Outfielder Ella Dawson John Champe Soph

Outfielder Jericho Tate Woodbridge Soph

DP-Flex Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park Sr

At-Large Sarah Medellin Woodbridge Sr

At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom Fr

Player of the Year: Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park Sr

Co-Coaches of the Year: Nicole Belk Woodbridge, Mike Corbin Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Ava Johns Colgan Sr

Pitcher Jenna Langley Forest Park Sr

2nd Base Keyonce Ewell Colgan Soph

2nd Base Arianna Melendez Colonial Forge Soph

3rd Base Janel Day Forest Park Jr

Shortstop Maddie Johnson Battlefield Soph

Outfielder Izzy Adame Colgan Soph

Outfielder Ella Roberson Patriot Jr

Outfielder Casey Sneath Battlefield Soph

DP-Flex Mari Nicholson Colgan Soph

