FIRST TEAM
POSITION, FIRST NAME, LAST NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge Jr
Pitcher Aiko Conaway Battlefield Soph
Pitcher Alena Hillyard Osbourn Park Sr
Catcher Sage Viar Battlefield Sr
1st Base Kayli Lamboy Colgan Fr
2nd Base Lilly Compton Battlefield Sr
3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Jr
Shortstop Reina Washington Woodbridge Sr
Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Soph
Outfielder Ella Dawson John Champe Soph
Outfielder Jericho Tate Woodbridge Soph
DP-Flex Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park Sr
At-Large Sarah Medellin Woodbridge Sr
At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom Fr
Player of the Year: Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park Sr
Co-Coaches of the Year: Nicole Belk Woodbridge, Mike Corbin Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Ava Johns Colgan Sr
Pitcher Jenna Langley Forest Park Sr
2nd Base Keyonce Ewell Colgan Soph
2nd Base Arianna Melendez Colonial Forge Soph
3rd Base Janel Day Forest Park Jr
Shortstop Maddie Johnson Battlefield Soph
Outfielder Izzy Adame Colgan Soph
Outfielder Ella Roberson Patriot Jr
Outfielder Casey Sneath Battlefield Soph
DP-Flex Mari Nicholson Colgan Soph
