FIRST TEAM
Name, high school, year
Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, 12
Isabel Bravo, Forest Park, 12
Deja Clarke, Forest Park, 12
Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, 11
Sarah Malinowski, Freedom (South Riding), 12
Halie Murphy, Freedom (South Riding), 12
Dryden Rancourt, Patriot, 11
Alexis Scipione, Colgan, 11
Libero: Paula Sigurani, Colgan, 10
Def. Specialist: Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge, 12
Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11
Coach of the Year: Will Davis Freedom (South Riding)
SECOND TEAM
Name, high school, year
Brianna Clay, Battlefield, 10
Alana Connor, Colgan, 12
Daniella Flowers, Hylton, 12
Ashlee Franklin, Woodbridge, 12
Emma Kerwin, Freedom (South Riding), 11
Maddie Lowther, Woodbridge, 12
Maggie Molloy, John Champe, 12
Natalia Mora, Patriot, 12
Libero: Payton Delean, Freedom (South Riding), 11
Def. Specialist: Marisa Davila, Forest Park, 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.