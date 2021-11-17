IN_Freedom_v_Colgan_Volleyball__S522653.jpg

Colgan's Brielle Kemavor is greeted by a fan after winning the regional finals against Freedom. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Name, high school, year

Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, 12

Isabel Bravo, Forest Park, 12

Deja Clarke, Forest Park, 12

Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, 11

Sarah Malinowski, Freedom (South Riding), 12

Halie Murphy, Freedom (South Riding), 12

Dryden Rancourt, Patriot, 11

Alexis Scipione, Colgan, 11

Libero: Paula Sigurani, Colgan, 10

Def. Specialist: Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge, 12

Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan 11

Coach of the Year: Will Davis Freedom (South Riding)

SECOND TEAM 

Name, high school, year

Brianna Clay, Battlefield, 10

Alana Connor, Colgan, 12

Daniella Flowers, Hylton, 12

Ashlee Franklin, Woodbridge, 12

Emma Kerwin, Freedom (South Riding), 11

Maddie Lowther, Woodbridge, 12

Maggie Molloy, John Champe, 12

Natalia Mora, Patriot, 12

Libero: Payton Delean, Freedom (South Riding), 11

Def. Specialist: Marisa Davila, Forest Park, 12

