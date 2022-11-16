Colgan drives past Grassfield winning Saturday night’s quarterfinal match 3-0
Colgan's Brielle Kemavor (17) sets up for a killshot during Saturday night's quarter-final match against Grassfield out of Chesapeake, VA. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Aubrey Hatch, Colgan, Jr.

Brielle Kemavor, Colgan Sr

Emma Kerwin Freedom-South Riding Sr

Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park Sr

Izzy Ostvig Colonial Forge Jr

Destini Pickett Forest Park Soph

Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr

Alexis Scipione Colgan Sr

Libero: Paula Sigurani Colgan Jr

Def. Specialist: Lanie Goff Patriot Jr

Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan Sr

Coach of the Year: Keith Mesa Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Jr

Grace Bianchi Battlefield Jr

Bri Clay Battlefield Jr

Caitlin Johnson Freedom-South Riding Soph

Niya Nash Forest Park Sr

Grace Smith Colgan Sr

Gwen Vu Freedom-South Riding Jr

Claire Wortman Colonial Forge Jr

Libero: Evangeley Tejera Colonial Forge Sr

Def. Specialist: Payton Delean Freedom-South Riding Sr

HONORABLE MENTION 

Dyhemia Cummings Osbourn Park Sr

Charisma Lofton Gainesville Jr

Samantha Shy Hylton Sr

