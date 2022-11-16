FIRST TEAM
Aubrey Hatch, Colgan, Jr.
Brielle Kemavor, Colgan Sr
Emma Kerwin Freedom-South Riding Sr
Jasmine Okeoma Forest Park Sr
Izzy Ostvig Colonial Forge Jr
Destini Pickett Forest Park Soph
Dryden Rancourt Patriot Sr
Alexis Scipione Colgan Sr
Libero: Paula Sigurani Colgan Jr
Def. Specialist: Lanie Goff Patriot Jr
Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor Colgan Sr
Coach of the Year: Keith Mesa Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Jr
Grace Bianchi Battlefield Jr
Bri Clay Battlefield Jr
Caitlin Johnson Freedom-South Riding Soph
Niya Nash Forest Park Sr
Grace Smith Colgan Sr
Gwen Vu Freedom-South Riding Jr
Claire Wortman Colonial Forge Jr
Libero: Evangeley Tejera Colonial Forge Sr
Def. Specialist: Payton Delean Freedom-South Riding Sr
HONORABLE MENTION
Dyhemia Cummings Osbourn Park Sr
Charisma Lofton Gainesville Jr
Samantha Shy Hylton Sr
