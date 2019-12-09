Center-
1ST TEAM
Tate Lang, Brentsville, 12th
Wesley Deavers, Skyline, 11th
2ND TEAM
Trevor Myers, William Monroe, 11th
Offensive Line-
1ST TEAM
Dathan Montoya, Skyline, 11th
Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th
Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th
Jack Gareis, William Monroe, 11th
2ND TEAM
Camden Zirk, Central (Woodstock), 12th
Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th
Carlos Shields, George Mason, 11th
Wesley Merchant, Warren County, 11th
Wide Receiver-
1ST TEAM
Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th
Logan Dehaven, Warren County, 11th
Logan Barbour, William Monroe, 11th
2ND TEAM
Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, 12th
Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th
Brevin Scott, Central (Woodstock), 11th
Tight End-
1ST TEAM
Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, 12th
2ND TEAM
Evan Wagner, William Monroe, 12th
Running Back-
1ST TEAM
Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th
Connor Plaks, George Mason, 12th
Darion Santucci, Skyline, 11th
2ND TEAM
Brady Hoad, Brentsville, 11th
David Carter, Skyline, 12th
Isaiah Dyer, Central (Woodstock), 10th
Quarterback-
1ST TEAM
Bryce Post, Warren County, 11th
2ND TEAM
Blake Appleton, Skyline, 10th
All-Purpose-
1ST TEAM
Guy Hayes, Brentsville, 11th
2ND TEAM
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th
Kicker-
1ST TEAM
Doug Cummings, Skyline, 11th
2ND TEAM
Alex Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 11th
Kick Returner-
1ST TEAM
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th
2ND TEAM
Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR-
Guy Hayes, QB, Brentsville (2,375 total yards - 1,275 passing, 1,100 rushing. 24 total TDs, 16 rushing, 8 passing)
Defensive Lineman-
1ST TEAM
Will Wolf, Skyline 11th
Matthew Basala, Brentsville, 12th
Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), 12th
2ND TEAM
Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th
Robbie Young, William Monroe, 11th
Patrick Slate, Skyline, 11th
Defensive End-
1ST TEAM
Ethan Gue, Skyline, 12th
Dave Mack, William Monroe, 12th
2ND TEAM
Camden Zirk, Central (Woodstock), 12th
Jakob Morgan, Brentsville, 11th
Linebacker-
1ST TEAM
Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, 12th
David Carter, Skyline, 12th
Gerson Sorto Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 12th
Jake Johnson, Brentsville, 11th
2ND TEAM
Kyler Cornwell, Brentsville, 11th
Austin Yates, Brentsville, 12th
Josh Stillwagoner, George Mason, 10th
Woody Rupe, Wlliam Monroe, 12th
Defensive Back-
1ST TEAM
Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, 12th
Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th
George Papadopoulos, George Mason, 10th
Landon Shockey, Central (Woodstock), 12th
2ND TEAM
Anthony Domino, Skyline, 12th
Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, 12th
Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, 11th
Kohl Baugher, Warren County, 12th
Defensive All-Purpose-
1ST TEAM
Billy Ball, Central (Woodstock), 12th
2ND TEAM
Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th
Joey Kilgallen, Warren County, 12th
Punter-
1ST TEAM
Will Auer, William Monroe, 11th
2ND TEAM
T.J. Stanley, Brentsville, 12th
Punt Returner-
1ST TEAM
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th
2ND TEAM
Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, 11th
Defensive Player of the Year- Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th
Coach of the Year - Joe Mullinax, Brentsville
