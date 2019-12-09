690A0750.jpg

Brentsville quarterback Guy Hayes throws incomplete on a two-point conversion attempt though his team would go on to win the playoff game 32-21 over George Mason on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Brentsville.

Center-

1ST TEAM

Tate Lang, Brentsville, 12th

Wesley Deavers, Skyline, 11th

2ND TEAM

Trevor Myers, William Monroe, 11th

Offensive Line-

1ST TEAM

Dathan Montoya, Skyline, 11th

Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th

Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th

Jack Gareis, William Monroe, 11th

2ND TEAM

Camden Zirk, Central (Woodstock), 12th

Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th

Carlos Shields, George Mason, 11th

Wesley Merchant, Warren County, 11th

Wide Receiver-

1ST TEAM

Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th

Logan Dehaven, Warren County, 11th

Logan Barbour, William Monroe, 11th

2ND TEAM

Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, 12th

Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th

Brevin Scott, Central (Woodstock), 11th

Tight End-

1ST TEAM

Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, 12th

2ND TEAM

Evan Wagner, William Monroe, 12th

Running Back-

1ST TEAM

Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th

Connor Plaks, George Mason, 12th

Darion Santucci, Skyline, 11th

2ND TEAM

Brady Hoad, Brentsville, 11th

David Carter, Skyline, 12th

Isaiah Dyer, Central (Woodstock), 10th

Quarterback-

1ST TEAM

Bryce Post, Warren County, 11th

2ND TEAM

Blake Appleton, Skyline, 10th

All-Purpose-

1ST TEAM

Guy Hayes, Brentsville, 11th

2ND TEAM

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th

Kicker-

1ST TEAM

Doug Cummings, Skyline, 11th

2ND TEAM

Alex Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 11th

Kick Returner-

1ST TEAM

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th

2ND TEAM

Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR-

Guy Hayes, QB, Brentsville (2,375 total yards - 1,275 passing, 1,100 rushing. 24 total TDs, 16 rushing, 8 passing)

Defensive Lineman-

1ST TEAM

Will Wolf, Skyline 11th

Matthew Basala, Brentsville, 12th

Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), 12th

2ND TEAM

Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th

Robbie Young, William Monroe, 11th

Patrick Slate, Skyline, 11th

Defensive End-

1ST TEAM

Ethan Gue, Skyline, 12th

Dave Mack, William Monroe, 12th

2ND TEAM

Camden Zirk, Central (Woodstock), 12th

Jakob Morgan, Brentsville, 11th

Linebacker-

1ST TEAM

Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, 12th

David Carter, Skyline, 12th

Gerson Sorto Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 12th

Jake Johnson, Brentsville, 11th

2ND TEAM

Kyler Cornwell, Brentsville, 11th

Austin Yates, Brentsville, 12th

Josh Stillwagoner, George Mason, 10th

Woody Rupe, Wlliam Monroe, 12th

Defensive Back-

1ST TEAM

Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, 12th

Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th

George Papadopoulos, George Mason, 10th

Landon Shockey, Central (Woodstock), 12th

2ND TEAM

Anthony Domino, Skyline, 12th

Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, 12th

Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, 11th

Kohl Baugher, Warren County, 12th

Defensive All-Purpose-

1ST TEAM

Billy Ball, Central (Woodstock), 12th

2ND TEAM

Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th

Joey Kilgallen, Warren County, 12th

Punter-

1ST TEAM

Will Auer, William Monroe, 11th

2ND TEAM

T.J. Stanley, Brentsville, 12th

Punt Returner-

1ST TEAM

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th

2ND TEAM

Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, 11th

Defensive Player of the Year- Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th

Coach of the Year - Joe Mullinax, Brentsville

