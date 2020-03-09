CLASS 3 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Dominic Strother, Central, junior
Logan Barbour, William Monroe, junior
Mason Schmitz, Skyline, junionr
Bobby Ansel, George Mason, junior
Deven Marino, George Mason, junior
Gabe Davis, Warren County, junior
Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sophomore
Alex Neff, Central, senior
Player of the year: Dominic Strother, Central
Coaches of the year: Jeff Whittle (Central) and Brett Maynard (William Monroe)
SECOND TEAM
Kelan Hoover, Central, senior
Franklin Lindsay, William Monroe, junior
Jace Garza, Manassas Park, sophomore
Marlon Jackson, Skyline, sophomore
Dylan Hamrick, Central, senior
Marion Haley, Skyline, junior
Cameron Dixon, Manassas Park, junior
Troy Jones, William Monroe, sophomore
Zack Diggs, Skyline, freshman
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior
Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason, sophomore
Brianna Hogan, Warren County, senior
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, freshman
Maria Marston, Central, senior
Hailey Morris, William Monroe, junior
Cai Smith, Brentsville, sophomore
Jordan Kenney, Skyline, senior
Player of the year: Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior
Coaches of the year: Chris Carrico (George Mason) and Jess Stafford (William Monroe)
SECOND TEAM
Ella Weaver, William Monroe, freshman
Elizabeth Creed, George Mason, freshman
Gabby Garrison, Brentsville, sophomore
Cierra Davis, Manassas Park, senior
Iyanna Carey, William Monroe, junior
Jamie Kelly, Warren County, freshman
Julia Rosenberger, George Mason, senior
Jillian Shannon, Skyline, sophomore
CLASS 3 REGION B TEAMS
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Dominic Strother, Central, junior
Kevon Johnson, Armstrong, senior
Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe, junior
Logan Barbour, William Monroe, junior
Quincy Snead, Goochland, senior
Mason Schmitz, Skyline, junior
Bobby Asel, George Mason, junior
Jawaun Williams, Armstrong, junior
Player of the year: Dominic Strother, Central, junior
Coach of the year: Jeff Whittle, Central
SECOND TEAM
Alex Neff, Central, senior
Bradley Gagen, Independence, sophomore
Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sophomore
Kameron Holman, Goochland, junior
Gabe Davis, Warren County, junior
Jace Garza, Manassas Park, sophomore
Ra’Quan Lee-Bryson, Armstrong, sophomore
Kelan Hoover, Central, senior
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior
Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason, sophomore
Alden Yergey, Brentsvile, freshman
Brianna Hogan, Warren County, senior
Maria Marston, Central, senior
Cai Smith, Brentsville, sophomore
Hailey Morris, William Monroe, junior
Sarah Larkin, Maggie Walker
Player of the year: Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior
Coach of the year: Chris Carrico (George Mason)
SECOND TEAM
Ella Weaver, William Monroe, freshman
Jordan Kenney, Skyline, senior
Elizabeth Creed, George Mason, freshman
Gabby Garrison, Brentsville, sophomore
Ge'shanti Atkins, Maggie Walker
Jamie Kelly, Warren County, freshman
Julia Rosenberger, George Mason, senior
Cierra Davis, Manassas Park, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.