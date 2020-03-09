690A9287.jpg

Brentsville's Alden Yergey eyes another of her many baskets en route to her team's 60-25 victory over Hylton on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at a neutral site in Manassas Park.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 3 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Dominic Strother, Central, junior

Logan Barbour, William Monroe, junior

Mason Schmitz, Skyline, junionr

Bobby Ansel, George Mason, junior

Deven Marino, George Mason, junior

Gabe Davis, Warren County, junior

Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sophomore

Alex Neff, Central, senior

Player of the year: Dominic Strother, Central

Coaches of the year: Jeff Whittle (Central) and Brett Maynard (William Monroe)

SECOND TEAM

Kelan Hoover, Central, senior

Franklin Lindsay, William Monroe, junior

Jace Garza, Manassas Park, sophomore

Marlon Jackson, Skyline, sophomore

Dylan Hamrick, Central, senior

Marion Haley, Skyline, junior

Cameron Dixon, Manassas Park, junior

Troy Jones, William Monroe, sophomore

Zack Diggs, Skyline, freshman

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior

Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason, sophomore

Brianna Hogan, Warren County, senior

Alden Yergey, Brentsville, freshman

Maria Marston, Central, senior

Hailey Morris, William Monroe, junior

Cai Smith, Brentsville, sophomore

Jordan Kenney, Skyline, senior

Player of the year: Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior

Coaches of the year: Chris Carrico (George Mason) and Jess Stafford (William Monroe)

SECOND TEAM

Ella Weaver, William Monroe, freshman

Elizabeth Creed, George Mason, freshman

Gabby Garrison, Brentsville, sophomore

Cierra Davis, Manassas Park, senior

Iyanna Carey, William Monroe, junior

Jamie Kelly, Warren County, freshman

Julia Rosenberger, George Mason, senior

Jillian Shannon, Skyline, sophomore

CLASS 3 REGION B TEAMS

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Dominic Strother, Central, junior

Kevon Johnson, Armstrong, senior

Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe, junior

Logan Barbour, William Monroe, junior

Quincy Snead, Goochland, senior

Mason Schmitz, Skyline, junior

Bobby Asel, George Mason, junior

Jawaun Williams, Armstrong, junior

Player of the year: Dominic Strother, Central, junior

Coach of the year: Jeff Whittle, Central

SECOND TEAM

Alex Neff, Central, senior

Bradley Gagen, Independence, sophomore

Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sophomore

Kameron Holman, Goochland, junior

Gabe Davis, Warren County, junior

Jace Garza, Manassas Park, sophomore

Ra’Quan Lee-Bryson, Armstrong, sophomore

Kelan Hoover, Central, senior

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior

Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason, sophomore

Alden Yergey, Brentsvile, freshman

Brianna Hogan, Warren County, senior

Maria Marston, Central, senior

Cai Smith, Brentsville, sophomore

Hailey Morris, William Monroe, junior

Sarah Larkin, Maggie Walker

Player of the year: Martha Apple, William Monroe, senior

Coach of the year: Chris Carrico (George Mason)

SECOND TEAM

Ella Weaver, William Monroe, freshman

Jordan Kenney, Skyline, senior

Elizabeth Creed, George Mason, freshman

Gabby Garrison, Brentsville, sophomore

Ge'shanti Atkins, Maggie Walker

Jamie Kelly, Warren County, freshman

Julia Rosenberger, George Mason, senior

Cierra Davis, Manassas Park, senior

