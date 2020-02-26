BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Nate Arrington C.D. Hylton 11
Zack Blue Patriot 12
Trevor Bounds Battlefield 12
Tyrell Harris Potomac 11
Kyle Honore Potomac 10
Ta’zir Smith Colgan 11
Dorion Staples Massaponax 12
Ethan Wilson OP 12
Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris Potomac 11
Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot
SECOND TEAM
Arkese Claiborne Massaponax 12
Kenneth Clark Forest Park 11
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 10
Shane Feden Woodbridge 11
Adric Howe Colgan 12
Jalen Jasper John Champe 11
Jordan Radford Battlefield 12
Tyler Savage John Champe 12
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews Colgan Jr F
Brayla Bogier Colonial Forge Sr F
Cameren Downs Colonial Forge Sr G
Kat Jenks Battlefield Sr G
Angel Jones Forest Park Soph G
Amani Melendez Woodbridge Soph G
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park Jr G
Hannah Williams Stonewall Jackson Sr G
Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan High School
Players of the Year: Alyssa Andrews/Hannah Williams
SECOND TEAM
Elena Bertrand Patriot Soph G
Alia Denwiddie Woodbridge Sr G
Kennedy Fuller Colgan Jr G
Zoe Kanti Stonewall Jackson Sr G
Vanessa Laumbach Woodbridge Sr F
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac Soph G
A’mira Roy Massaponax Jr C
Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park Jr F
