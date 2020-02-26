BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Nate Arrington C.D. Hylton 11

Zack Blue Patriot 12

Trevor Bounds Battlefield 12

Tyrell Harris Potomac 11

Kyle Honore Potomac 10

Ta’zir Smith Colgan 11

Dorion Staples Massaponax 12

Ethan Wilson OP 12

Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris Potomac 11

Coach of the Year: Sherman Rivers Patriot

SECOND TEAM

Arkese Claiborne Massaponax 12

Kenneth Clark Forest Park 11

Michael Cooper Woodbridge 10

Shane Feden Woodbridge 11

Adric Howe Colgan 12

Jalen Jasper John Champe 11

Jordan Radford Battlefield 12

Tyler Savage John Champe 12

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews Colgan Jr F

Brayla Bogier Colonial Forge Sr F

Cameren Downs Colonial Forge Sr G

Kat Jenks Battlefield Sr G

Angel Jones Forest Park Soph G

Amani Melendez Woodbridge Soph G

Jo Raflo Osbourn Park Jr G

Hannah Williams Stonewall Jackson Sr G

Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan High School

Players of the Year: Alyssa Andrews/Hannah Williams

SECOND TEAM

Elena Bertrand Patriot Soph G

Alia Denwiddie Woodbridge Sr G

Kennedy Fuller Colgan Jr G

Zoe Kanti Stonewall Jackson Sr G

Vanessa Laumbach Woodbridge Sr F

Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac Soph G

A’mira Roy Massaponax Jr C

Maddie Scarborough Osbourn Park Jr F

