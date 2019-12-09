690A0477.jpg

Brentsville running back Yuri Smaltz breaks a 14-14 tie with this touchdown run against George Mason on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Brentsville.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

QUARTERBACK

1st Team - CJ Towles, Goochland, 10th

2nd Team - Bryce Post, Warren County, 11th

CENTER-

1st Team - David Brooks-McCallister, James Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - Aiden Doczi, Goochland, 11th

OFFENSIVE LINE-

1st Team - Connor Duncan, Goochland, 12th, Andrew Williams, James Monroe, 11th, Dathen Montoya, Skyline, 11th, Le'Shon Washington, Goochland, 12th

2nd Team - Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th, Ryan Cunningham, Independence, 11th, Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th, Jack Gareis, William Monroe, 11th

RUNNING BACKS-

1st Team - Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th, Quincy Snead, Goochland, 12th, Connor Plaks, George Mason, 12th

2nd Team - Jawaun Fauntleroy, James Monroe, 12th, Darion Santucci, Skyline, 11th, Dakhari Burgess, Goochland, 12th

WIDE RECEIVERS-

1st Team - Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th, Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th, Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - John Hand, Independence, 10th, Logan DeHaven, 11th, Warren County, Logan Barbour, 11th, William Monroe

TIGHT ENDS-

1st Team - Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, 12th

2nd Team - Griffin Paterson, Independence, 11th

KICKERS-

1st Team - Keegan Shackford, Independence, 11th

2nd Team - Doug Cummings, Skyline, 11th

KICK RETUNER-

1st Team - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th

2nd Team - Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th

ALL-PURPOSE OFFENSE

1st Team - Brian Courtney, Independence, 10th

2nd Team - Guy Hayes, Brentsville, 11th

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th

DEFENSIVE LINE

1st Team - Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th, Khalil Hoffman, Goochland, 12th, Treyven Washington, James Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - Matthew Basala, Brentsville, 12th, Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), 12th, Jamaree Moyer, Armstrong, 12th

DEFENSIVE ENDS

1st Team - De'Andre Robinson, Goochland, 10th, David Mack, William Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - Andrew Williams, James Monroe, 11th, Ethan Gue, Skyline, 12th

LINEBACKERS

1st Team - Will Stratton, Goochland, 11th, Jordan Hall, James Monroe, 9th, Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, 12th, Jack Hardy, James Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - Anthony Holland, Goochland, 11th, Jake Johnson, Brentsville, 11th, David Carter, Skyline, 12th, Gerson Soto Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 12th

DEFENSIVE BACKS

1st Team - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th, Aidan Ryan, James Monroe, 11th, Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, 12th, George Papadopoulos, George Mason, 10th

2nd Team - Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th, Drew Durante, Independence, 11th, Trevor Gleason, James Monroe, 12th, Landon Shockey, Central (Woodstock), 12th

PUNTER

1st Team - Keegan Shackford, Independence, 11th

2nd Team - Will Auer, William Monroe, 11th

PUNT RETURNER

1st Team - Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, 12th

2nd Team - Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th

ALL-PURPOSE DEFENSE

1st Team - Kindrick Braxton, Goochland, 12th

2nd Team - Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th

COACH OF THE YEAR - Alex Fruth, Goochland

