QUARTERBACK
1st Team - CJ Towles, Goochland, 10th
2nd Team - Bryce Post, Warren County, 11th
CENTER-
1st Team - David Brooks-McCallister, James Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - Aiden Doczi, Goochland, 11th
OFFENSIVE LINE-
1st Team - Connor Duncan, Goochland, 12th, Andrew Williams, James Monroe, 11th, Dathen Montoya, Skyline, 11th, Le'Shon Washington, Goochland, 12th
2nd Team - Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, 12th, Ryan Cunningham, Independence, 11th, Michael Turner, George Mason, 12th, Jack Gareis, William Monroe, 11th
RUNNING BACKS-
1st Team - Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th, Quincy Snead, Goochland, 12th, Connor Plaks, George Mason, 12th
2nd Team - Jawaun Fauntleroy, James Monroe, 12th, Darion Santucci, Skyline, 11th, Dakhari Burgess, Goochland, 12th
WIDE RECEIVERS-
1st Team - Marion Haley, Skyline, 11th, Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th, Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - John Hand, Independence, 10th, Logan DeHaven, 11th, Warren County, Logan Barbour, 11th, William Monroe
TIGHT ENDS-
1st Team - Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, 12th
2nd Team - Griffin Paterson, Independence, 11th
KICKERS-
1st Team - Keegan Shackford, Independence, 11th
2nd Team - Doug Cummings, Skyline, 11th
KICK RETUNER-
1st Team - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th
2nd Team - Logan Maiatico, Skyline, 11th
ALL-PURPOSE OFFENSE
1st Team - Brian Courtney, Independence, 10th
2nd Team - Guy Hayes, Brentsville, 11th
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, 12th
DEFENSIVE LINE
1st Team - Will Wolf, Skyline, 11th, Khalil Hoffman, Goochland, 12th, Treyven Washington, James Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - Matthew Basala, Brentsville, 12th, Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), 12th, Jamaree Moyer, Armstrong, 12th
DEFENSIVE ENDS
1st Team - De'Andre Robinson, Goochland, 10th, David Mack, William Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - Andrew Williams, James Monroe, 11th, Ethan Gue, Skyline, 12th
LINEBACKERS
1st Team - Will Stratton, Goochland, 11th, Jordan Hall, James Monroe, 9th, Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, 12th, Jack Hardy, James Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - Anthony Holland, Goochland, 11th, Jake Johnson, Brentsville, 11th, David Carter, Skyline, 12th, Gerson Soto Lopez, Central (Woodstock), 12th
DEFENSIVE BACKS
1st Team - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th, Aidan Ryan, James Monroe, 11th, Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, 12th, George Papadopoulos, George Mason, 10th
2nd Team - Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th, Drew Durante, Independence, 11th, Trevor Gleason, James Monroe, 12th, Landon Shockey, Central (Woodstock), 12th
PUNTER
1st Team - Keegan Shackford, Independence, 11th
2nd Team - Will Auer, William Monroe, 11th
PUNT RETURNER
1st Team - Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, 12th
2nd Team - Kameron Holman, Goochland, 11th
ALL-PURPOSE DEFENSE
1st Team - Kindrick Braxton, Goochland, 12th
2nd Team - Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, 12th
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Devin McCray, Goochland, 12th
COACH OF THE YEAR - Alex Fruth, Goochland
