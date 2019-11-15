690A1382.jpg

Patriot's Lauren Gresham winds up on a shot attempt against Osbourn Park on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 REGION B

FIELD HOCKEY

FIRST TEAM

Forward Lauren Gresham Patriot 12

Forward Olivia McCafferty Colgan 12

Forward Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield 10

Forward Aaryn Boatwright Colonial Forge 12

Midfielder Victoria Kennedy Colgan 12

Midfielder Jayden Moon Riverbend 12

Midfielder IvyLynn Powell Osbourn 12

Midfielder Sophia Browning Patriot 11

Defender Tristen Craig Massaponax 12

Defender Rocia Gayoso Battlefield 12

Defender Jacqui Zimmerman Colgan 12

Defender Julia Salinas Colonial Forge 12

At-Large Sayda Coleman John Champe 11

At-Large Abby Ryan John Champe 11

At-Large Rachel Ivy Riverbend 12

Goalkeeper Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield 9

Player of the Year: Lauren Gresham Patriot

Coach of the Year: Amy LaFleur Massaponax

SECOND TEAM

Forward Ellie Helbeling Riverbend 11

Forward Shawna Hendricks Osbourn Park 11

Forward Wexin Chen Woodbridge 12

Forward Mackenzie Shields Colonial Forge 12

Midfielder Taryn Saunders Massaponax 11

Midfielder Stefanie Goergen Battlefield 11

Midfielder Gracie Mauro John Champe 12

Midfielder Emma Bernbaun Woodbridge 12

Defender Georgia Murphy Woodbridge 12

Defender Emily Hund Woodbridge 12

Defender Michelle Cabrera-Lemus Stonewall Jackson 12

Defender Paige Boland Forest Park 12

At-Large Lilly Stohlman Osbourn Park 10

At-Large Taylor Widmayer Woodbridge 11

At-Large Isabella Passos Woodbridge 12

Goalkeeper Dania Torres Potomac 12

VOLLEYBALL

FIRST-TEAM

Julianna Quintero Battlefield 11

Paityn Walker Colonial Forge 11

Emma Morris Battlefield 11

Hillarie Adams Batlefield 10

Joselyn Jones Colonial Forge 12

Ashley Casey Patriot 12

Kayla Conners Woodbridge 12

Mackenzie Green Massaponax 12

Libero Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo Forest Park 11

Def. Specialist Vanessa Thompson Colgan 12

Player of the Year: Julianna Quintero Battlefield

Coach of the Year: Abby Mills Battlefield 

SECOND TEAM

Kaitlin Boho John Champe 12

Player Imani Lewis Massaponax 12

Player Jayden Wyatt Colgan 11

Player Kristin Lough Colgan 12

Player Blaire Fleming John Champe 12

Player Kat Jenks Battlefield 12

Player Nicole Epstein Patriot 11

Player Kailin Flanagan Colgan 11

Libero Maggie Tebell Osbourn Park 11

Def. Specialist Kimberly Dishman Massaponax 11

