CLASS 6 REGION B
FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
Forward Lauren Gresham Patriot 12
Forward Olivia McCafferty Colgan 12
Forward Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield 10
Forward Aaryn Boatwright Colonial Forge 12
Midfielder Victoria Kennedy Colgan 12
Midfielder Jayden Moon Riverbend 12
Midfielder IvyLynn Powell Osbourn 12
Midfielder Sophia Browning Patriot 11
Defender Tristen Craig Massaponax 12
Defender Rocia Gayoso Battlefield 12
Defender Jacqui Zimmerman Colgan 12
Defender Julia Salinas Colonial Forge 12
At-Large Sayda Coleman John Champe 11
At-Large Abby Ryan John Champe 11
At-Large Rachel Ivy Riverbend 12
Goalkeeper Autumn Goldsberry Battlefield 9
Player of the Year: Lauren Gresham Patriot
Coach of the Year: Amy LaFleur Massaponax
SECOND TEAM
Forward Ellie Helbeling Riverbend 11
Forward Shawna Hendricks Osbourn Park 11
Forward Wexin Chen Woodbridge 12
Forward Mackenzie Shields Colonial Forge 12
Midfielder Taryn Saunders Massaponax 11
Midfielder Stefanie Goergen Battlefield 11
Midfielder Gracie Mauro John Champe 12
Midfielder Emma Bernbaun Woodbridge 12
Defender Georgia Murphy Woodbridge 12
Defender Emily Hund Woodbridge 12
Defender Michelle Cabrera-Lemus Stonewall Jackson 12
Defender Paige Boland Forest Park 12
At-Large Lilly Stohlman Osbourn Park 10
At-Large Taylor Widmayer Woodbridge 11
At-Large Isabella Passos Woodbridge 12
Goalkeeper Dania Torres Potomac 12
VOLLEYBALL
FIRST-TEAM
Julianna Quintero Battlefield 11
Paityn Walker Colonial Forge 11
Emma Morris Battlefield 11
Hillarie Adams Batlefield 10
Joselyn Jones Colonial Forge 12
Ashley Casey Patriot 12
Kayla Conners Woodbridge 12
Mackenzie Green Massaponax 12
Libero Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo Forest Park 11
Def. Specialist Vanessa Thompson Colgan 12
Player of the Year: Julianna Quintero Battlefield
Coach of the Year: Abby Mills Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
Kaitlin Boho John Champe 12
Player Imani Lewis Massaponax 12
Player Jayden Wyatt Colgan 11
Player Kristin Lough Colgan 12
Player Blaire Fleming John Champe 12
Player Kat Jenks Battlefield 12
Player Nicole Epstein Patriot 11
Player Kailin Flanagan Colgan 11
Libero Maggie Tebell Osbourn Park 11
Def. Specialist Kimberly Dishman Massaponax 11
