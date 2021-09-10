All systems are a go for Freedom quarterback Davis Bryson

On his first pass attempt of the 2021 high school football season, Davis Bryson let the ball fly. And boy did it feel good the moment it left his hand.

After breaking his left fibula March 13 against Woodbridge that forced him to miss Freedom’s final three games in the spring, and then due to a setback, sit out most of the summer recovering, Bryson showed no lingering effects from the layoff this night.

Facing visiting Brooke Point, he dropped back three steps, looked off the safety to his left and then hit Kam Courtney in stride down the right sideline with a perfectly placed 40-yard throw that Courtney caught and then raced the final 20 yards for the touchdown.

While others worried how the injury might impact his approach, Bryson paid the concerns no mind. Instead, he put the offseason behind him with a definitive statement.

No hesitation. No doubts. No worries. Just be right on the mark with more to come.

Friday and Saturday's local high school football schedule FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 Colgan (0-2) at Freedom-South Riding (1-1), 7 p.m. Kettle Run (1-1) at Brentsville (2-0), 7 p.m. Forest Park (0-2) at Patriot (1-1), 7 p.m. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) at Stone Bridge (2-0), 7 p.m. Potomac (0-2) at Woodgrove (2-0), 7 p.m. Briar Woods (0-2) at Hylton (0-1), 7 p.m. Park View-Sterling (1-1) at Manassas Park (0-2), 7 p.m. Osbourn Park (1-0) at Osbourn (2-0), 7 p.m. SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 Woodbridge (0-1) at Unity Reed (2-0), 1 p.m. Potomac School (0-1) at John Paul the Great (0-1), 7 p.m.

The senior quarterback proceeded to throw three more touchdown passes and add two rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 70-26 season-opening win. He then followed up with another four-touchdown pass performance Sept. 3 in a 41-7 win at Riverbend.

As Freedom (2-0) prepares for its toughest test of the season so far when it travels to defending Division 5 state champion Stone Bridge (2-0) Friday for a 7 p.m. game, Bryson has stayed true to his goal. The moment he was hurt, Bryson had only thought in mind: Resume what he began last season. Only do it better this time.

“Once he was back, he was back,” Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said. “He hit the ground running.”

READY TO GO

Some of Bryson’s success stems from his physical ability that makes him a true dual-threat quarterback. He is the product of athletic parents. His father Steve, Freedom’s current activities director, played wide receiver at Virginia State. His mother Kim was an all-American in the hammer throw and the weight throw at Syracuse University.

Credit Overton’s system for Bryson’s success as well.

Since 2016, Overton, a former Hylton quarterback, has produced prolific offenses run by AJ Felton and Quest Powell that go full-throttle and beat you as effectively in the air as on the ground by stretching the field. In two seasons, Felton threw for 3,806 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,225 yards and 37 touchdowns. His successor, Powell, threw for 5,705 yards and 75 touchdowns in two seasons.

The biggest reason, though, for Bryson’s success is his mindset.

Bryson is a natural self-starter. If coaches provided the support, Bryson does the rest without requiring constant oversight.

But this situation demanded something more. He needed to push himself without allowing fear to creep in. Plus, there was no time to ease back into the lineup for his final high school season. There was too much at stake.

Bryson never flinched.

“I was so excited,” Bryson said. “In the early stages, people told me about the mental process and not to be timid. But that was never an issue for me … I wanted to finish what I started.”

UP TO THE TASK

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Bryson enjoys a challenge and takes nothing for granted.

Even though he was the obvious candidate to replace the graduated Powell at quarterback after serving as the back-up in 2019, Bryson still had to earn the starting nod. Outside of throwing for a combined 60 yards over three games in mop-up duty as a sophomore, Bryson had little varsity experience.

But by the second week of practice, Bryson separated himself from freshmen Tristan Evans and EJ Reid. The primary reason: his leadership. It’s something he’s displayed from his youth days. After first playing flag football at age 4 before moving to tackle a year later, Bryson quickly became a quarterback based on the way he led his team.

His Freedom teammates and coaches soon witnessed the same trait.

“At first, it was unclear who the team would anoint as the leader,” Overton said. “The decision to make him the starter had less to do with physical traits then the guys seeing him taking command of the offense.”

Umari Hatcher saw Bryson’s confidence early on when the two worked out together. It only grew as the season went on. If Bryson made a bad pass, he shrugged it off and moved on to the next play. His composure and willingness to learn lifted the whole team.

“If you talked to him, he listened,” Hatcher said.

Bryson’s teammates also knew they could count him as he split his time between football and track.

Under a normal schedule, Bryson would do both without one conflicting with the other. But the pandemic pushed the 2020 football season to the following spring. Freedom’s first football game was the day before the Class 6 state indoor track meet.

Overton and Freedom track coach Kenja Hanniford arranged it so Bryson did his track workouts first before heading over to Freedom’s football practice. Bryson was always on time.

In a period of 24 hours, both programs benefitted from Bryson’s talents. He threw for 291 yards and connected with Hatcher for four touchdown passes in Freedom’s opener against Forest Park. The next day, he and teammates Carter King, Nick Newman and Trei Thompson won the 800-meter relay state title.

“I was so ready,” Bryson said. “Nothing was going to hold me back in both.”

MAKING CHANGES

Speed remains Bryson’s most dangerous asset. He beats all comers, even in his athletic family. His younger brother Jaylen is a seventh grader who continues to challenge Bryson in races only to lose every time.

“There are very few people on the field who as fast as he is,” said Hylton head coach Nate Murphy. “He sees the field really well.”

But one area of his game still needed improvement: his decision-making as a passer.

Bryson could always throw the long ball, but oftentimes looked downfield too much last season instead of making better reads and finding options elsewhere. It helped he had Hatcher, now a Syracuse freshman, as a primary target, but it was not enough and Bryson knew it.

Bryson spent the offseason working to react how he saw the whole field. Although unable to do any 7-on-7 camps this summer as he healed, Bryson found other ways to connect with his young receivers. He tossed the ball around the neighborhood with receivers and was in constant communication with Overton over Zoom meetings and studying film.

Overton was confident Bryson would make the necessary changes. Felton and Powell went through the same transition with a noticeable upgrade in performance in year two. Felton improved his complete percentage from 50.5 to 62.9 his senior season, while Powell improved his from 60.8 to 71.2. In addition, Powell threw for a Prince William County-record 3,332 yards and 45 touchdowns his senior season.

Bryson proved Overton correct.

“He’s so tough to stop," Murphy said. "Last year, he struggled with the intermediate throws. Now he’s throwing in all areas and doing it well.”

When Bryson suffered his injury, his cousin Lauren gave him a bracelet with the word “Strong” on it. Bryson used it as another source of motivation to complete his comeback. He also added the bracelet to his growing collection.

One bracelet says “No fear, No doubt, No weakness,” a reminder to remain bold and courageous in the face of adversity.

Another says “Blessed,” which refers to the gratitude he feels to compete in football and run track. A third “Lightning Strong” is in honor of his Dale City Track Club. A fourth “Hard work and Dedication” encourages him to stay mentally tough.

A well-known Bible verse, John 3:16, reminds Bryson God is always with him. And the final bracelet says “The Way Youth Sports Should Be Played,” a slogan by i9 Sports, a company Bryson worked for over the summer.

Each saying speaks to things that matter most to him.

“They all capture who I am as a person and as an athlete,” Bryson said.

It’s why he’s a captain. It’s why he’s a more well-rounded quarterback. And it’s why he unleashed a precise throw into the palm of Kam Courtney’s hands on his first attempt without missing a beat. He’s prepared for what comes next even if the opponent isn’t.