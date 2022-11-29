field hockey generic.jpg

FIRST TEAM

Forward Alexis Williams Yorktown 11

Forward Kelly Via Fairfax 11

Forward Sam Ambrose Western Branch 12

Forward Lily Turner Kellam 11

Midfielder Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 12

Midfielder Emily Stafford Yorktown 12

Midfielder Jacquelyn Hasty Western Branch 12

Midfielder Zoe Dolfis Robinson 12

Defender Kaia Beaudoin Fairfax 10

Defender Madelyn Tlapa Colonial Forge 12

Defender Laney Reiser Yorktown 10

Defender Kendall Lewis Kellam 12

At-Large Alyssa Ciccone Western Branch 11

At-Large Elle Ochave Kellam 12

At-Large Kaitlin Coward Robinson 11

Goalkeeper Amelie Beckett South Lakes 12

Player of the Year: Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 12

Coach of the Year: Julie Spinelli Colonial Forge

SECOND TEAM

Forward Sarah Leaf South Lakes 12

Forward Kendall Loesher Colonial Forge 12

Forward Lexi Francis Patriot 12

Forward Hailey Hatfield Battlefield 10

Midfielder Reese Otwell South Lakes 12

Midfielder Morgan Mesterhazy Colonial Forge 11

Midfielder Abby Williams Kellam 12

Midfielder Tess Satterfield Madison 12

Defender Haley Butler Western Branch 12

Defender Madigan Rustia Robinson 11

Defender Carleigh Porter Kellam 9

Defender Catherine Calloway Patriot 11

At-Large Ashley Kennedy Washington Lee 10

At-Large Hailey Flick Colgan 10

At-Large Maya Rorick Lake Braddock 11

Goalkeeper Tatum Anderson Fairfax 11

