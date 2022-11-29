FIRST TEAM
Forward Alexis Williams Yorktown 11
Forward Kelly Via Fairfax 11
Forward Sam Ambrose Western Branch 12
Forward Lily Turner Kellam 11
Midfielder Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 12
Midfielder Emily Stafford Yorktown 12
Midfielder Jacquelyn Hasty Western Branch 12
Midfielder Zoe Dolfis Robinson 12
Defender Kaia Beaudoin Fairfax 10
Defender Madelyn Tlapa Colonial Forge 12
Defender Laney Reiser Yorktown 10
Defender Kendall Lewis Kellam 12
At-Large Alyssa Ciccone Western Branch 11
At-Large Elle Ochave Kellam 12
At-Large Kaitlin Coward Robinson 11
Goalkeeper Amelie Beckett South Lakes 12
Player of the Year: Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 12
Coach of the Year: Julie Spinelli Colonial Forge
SECOND TEAM
Forward Sarah Leaf South Lakes 12
Forward Kendall Loesher Colonial Forge 12
Forward Lexi Francis Patriot 12
Forward Hailey Hatfield Battlefield 10
Midfielder Reese Otwell South Lakes 12
Midfielder Morgan Mesterhazy Colonial Forge 11
Midfielder Abby Williams Kellam 12
Midfielder Tess Satterfield Madison 12
Defender Haley Butler Western Branch 12
Defender Madigan Rustia Robinson 11
Defender Carleigh Porter Kellam 9
Defender Catherine Calloway Patriot 11
At-Large Ashley Kennedy Washington Lee 10
At-Large Hailey Flick Colgan 10
At-Large Maya Rorick Lake Braddock 11
Goalkeeper Tatum Anderson Fairfax 11
